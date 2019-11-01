What is an ISA and who can have one?

An ISA (Individual Savings Account) allows you to hold investments or cash without having to pay tax on any profit or further tax on any income. There are four types of ISAs; cash ISAs, stocks and shares ISAs, innovative finance ISAs and lifetime ISAs. You can open an ISA if you are a UK resident and are aged 18 or over (or 16 if you just hold cash). Junior ISAs allow you to save tax efficiently for a child.

We offer a stocks and shares ISA and a Junior stocks and shares ISA, which allow you to invest in a wide range of shares, funds and other types of investments. It is important to remember that the value of your investments and the income derived from them may go down as well as up, so you may not get back all the money that you put in.