Welcome to interactive investor

At interactive investor – or simply just ii – we strive to help people achieve their financial goals. Over the last 30 years, we’ve welcomed over 450,000 customers, with £70 billion of assets under administration.
Our focus is on providing our customers with great value, choice and service. It’s why we offer one of the widest ranges of investments on the market, so whatever type of investor you are, there’s a solution to suit you.
ii is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Rest assured, your money and investments will continue to be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
When it comes to your account, our mobile app and website use the latest technology to keep you and your money safe.
When you move to ii, you gain access to a streamlined investment platform. Easily manage your portfolio from our website and mobile app. And with free regular investing, you can even invest monthly and pay no trading fees.
Grow your portfolio with one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. If you need inspiration, our exclusive research tools and expert insights can help you decide where to start.
Our award-winning Customer Service team is on hand throughout your move to ensure a seamless transition. We’re here to answer any questions, big or small.
“I wanted the confidence to know there was someone on the end of the phone. If I am struggling, I can pick up that phone and my query is dealt with straight away.”
We’re proud to help Helen become a more confident investor. Hear why she joined over 450,000 investors taking greater control of their financial future with ii.
If you haven't done so already, one thing to do now is to make sure you have added an email in your Jarvis account details. This way, you can access your ii account online or through the ii app when you move later this summer. You should also add a phone number, as we'll use this to help you set up your password.
Other than that, you can continue operating your Jarvis account(s) as normal. Jarvis will keep you updated about the move to ii over the coming weeks.
Yes, you could transfer your account to ii now. But doing so ahead of the move date will mean you won't benefit from your account documents being moved over to your new account, as well as any other relevant introductory services. Please also check with your current provider for any relevant exit fees.
If you already have an ii account, we will link your Jarvis accounts to your existing ii account as part of the move wherever possible. You will have just one login and pay one service plan fee afterwards.
If you don't do anything and your account is eligible for transfer, you will be transferred across to the ii platform in the summer. Further details will be sent to you over the coming weeks.
You can continue to operate your account(s) with Jarvis as normal. We will provide further details on your move closer to the time.
When you move to ii, we will carry over five years’ worth of your statements and other account documents from your Jarvis account. You will be able to view these documents through our website.
Both Jarvis and ii are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This means that your money and investments with Jarvis are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) now, and will continue to be covered by the FSCS when your account is moved to ii.
Jarvis will contact you over the coming weeks with more information about the move. If you have questions in the meantime, please either contact Jarvis or keep an eye on this webpage as we update it with further details.
Our UK-based Customer Service team is on hand to support you Monday to Friday (excluding UK bank holidays), from 7:45am – 5:30pm on 0345 646 2370.