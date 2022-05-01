Are pensions worth it?

Pension myths

ISAs are a better way to save for retirement

ISAs are fantastic in so far as they shelter your savings from tax and, unlike pension income, your money won’t be subject to tax when you take it out.

However, neither of those benefits can rival tax relief on the way in. From a growth perspective, the value of that top up on the eventual value of your pension, will far outweigh the benefits of tax-free withdrawals when you retire.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that if you’re a higher rate taxpayer now, you’ll likely pay less tax when you retire.

That all said, it can be helpful to have some ISA money earmarked for retirement. You can use ISA money, for example, to increase your overall income, but keep your taxable pension income below a higher tax threshold.

My property is my pension

If you own your own home, you’ll likely have built up a significant amount of equity in it, with house prices rocketing in recent years.

However, to access that money you’ll need to sell your home and downsize. This often isn’t straightforward. By the time you reach retirement age you may not want to leave the family home, or be able to find a new one that still suits your needs.

It’s more straightforward if you have a rental property. But that’s not an easy investment either. Running a profitable rental takes a lot of graft and the increasingly onerous taxes being levied on landlords is making it harder for novices, especially, to make money.

I’ll get the state pension, why should I pay into another pension?

Even if you get the full state pension – worth roughly £204 a week or £10,600 a year from April 2023 – it may not be enough to live on and you may need to make substantial cutbacks when you retire.

Saving into a private pension will top up your retirement income and will not have any impact on the amount of state pension you’re able to claim.

Retirement seems a long way off – it’s too soon to start saving

The younger you are when you start saving for retirement the better. The later you leave it, the more money you’ll have to stump overall. Starting early will give your money more time in the stock market and let you really harness the powers of compound returns.

I’m too old to start saving for a pension

Ok, so it is better to start a pension while you’re young, but don’t let advancing years put you off. You can pay into a pension right up to the age of 75.

While time might not be on your side as a late starter, your savings will still get an instant boost from tax relief before you even start to consider investment returns.

Pensions are too complicated

Pensions have never had the best PR. There’s jargon aplenty and the rules keep changing. But, at their core they aren’t as complicated as you might think. Think of them as a long-term investment account, that gets topped up by the government.

You don’t have to become an investment expert either. Workplace pensions and many personal pensions will offer access to default funds, while online platforms can give you lots of guidance and easy start fund recommendations to get your pension saving started.

I’ve no plans to retire so I don’t need a pension

As much as we might like to think we can go on forever, life has a habit of catching us off guard. While pipe and slippers might hold no appeal whatsoever now, there’s a reasonable chance that your views will change. You may also encounter health problems that could make working into old age challenging. It’s still worth paying into a private pension, even if only to help you in your final years and give you some added peace of mind.

