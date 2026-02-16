10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 13 February 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) has toppled high street rival Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) from the top spot in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform. After trading above 700p at the start of February for the first time since late 2008, shares in the high street lender then fell as much as 20% in just over a week to their lowest in almost four months.

As well as some profit taking across the banking sector, news that NatWest is paying £2.7 billion for Evelyn Partners did much of the damage. Decent annual results published on Friday triggered further losses, which was perhaps surprising given a strong set of numbers. Analysts at Morgan Stanley believe “the stock has probably over-reacted to the acquisition of Evelyn”, which will more than double NatWest’s Wealth assets under management to £127 billion.

However, while the deal improves revenue mix for the wider group and promises greater growth over the long term, the price paid looks full and does carry execution risk. While Morgan Stanely still thinks NatWest shares are cheap with a price target of 720p, it prefers Lloyds Bank and Barclays in the UK bank sector.

BP (LSE:BP.) makes it back into the top 10 for the first time in four weeks. Shares fell to their lowest in more than a fortnight following fourth-quarter results in which it decided to halt share buybacks. There was a mixed reaction from analysts, with a price target cut by JP Morgan to 470p, a rating downgrade by Exane BNP to ‘neutral’ and cut by HSBC to ‘reduce’. But DZ Bank raised its fair value price to 526p and Goldman upped its own target to 490p.

Barclays (LSE:BARC) enters the list in seventh place from 11th last week, marking the bank’s first appearance since October. Shares fell to a two-month low last week despite recent results that included a dividend surprise, which is perhaps why investors have been picking up stock.

Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) makes only its second appearance in this list since its debut last July. Half-year results included declining profits and a dividend cut and, although there was something for the optimists, this morning’s downgrade by Deutsche Bank perhaps sums up the mood.

The City analyst downgraded profit forecasts because tough trading throughout the first half has put pressure on margins and the order book. It also cut its price target to 454p from 536p, but still rates shares in the housebuilder a buy. It blamed the 15% target cut on “…the downgrade to estimates and an increase in the discount rate (from 8-10%), to a level in line with historical averages, and more reflective of the cash impact from fire-safety remediation”.

Elsewhere, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), WPP (LSE:WPP), London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) and Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) lose their place in this week’s list.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Investors have continued to throw money into tech-heavy funds in the face of recent wobbles for the sector.

The Magnificent Seven stocks are having a trying start to the year as investors fret about the sheer level of spending now expected on artificial intelligence (AI) ventures. Every single Magnificent Seven member is down year to date as of 13 February, with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares off by around 17%.

If that has pushed names such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft into our bestselling shares tables this month, investors also appear to have doubled down on funds with big exposure to such stocks as well as the broader “tech” space.

The L&G Global Technology Index I Acc, which tends to offer more concentrated exposure to the biggest names than other tech funds, re-enters out list, while traditional global passive names Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc and HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc remain popular, alongside the tech-heavy Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT).

This week’s list nevertheless points to plenty of differences of opinion on this front.

It’s hard to ignore the continued presence of the US-light, value-focused Artemis Global Income I Acc at the top of the table, for one, while investors are looking for returns outside the US via its outperforming stablemate Artemis SmartGARP European Eq I Acc GBP.

Meanwhile, the US-light Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc moves up one to fourth place, while the all-equity version of the same fund returns to the list. And plenty of investors still like a steady option (with plenty of opportunity cost) in the form of Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) continues to draw people in, likely thanks to its high yield and wide share price discount to net asset value (NAV). But it’s notable that software sell-off victim HgCapital Trust Ord (LSE:HGT) has disappeared from the list, as have commodity funds such as BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM).

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.