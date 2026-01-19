10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 16 January 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Top spot in this list ofmost-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform is taken by Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.). The housebuilder has been in and out of this list on a regular basis and last led the pack in November. But it’s grabbed attention in the past few weeks because of its eye-catching dividend and drop in share price to multi-year lows.

Investors digested a trading update last week that demonstrated signs of improvement in the past year, but that buyers of the shares and its houses remain on the sidelines for now. In response, Citigroup trimmed its price target by 6p to 137p but kept its buy rating, while analysts at Jefferies cut their target to 132p from 140p and continue to rate the shares a buy.

They’re less optimistic over at Morgan Stanley, maintaining an equal-weight stance and 105p price target. Although the numbers are in line with expectations, “investor focus will be on margin and order-book headwinds”. While affordability is improving slowly, demand remains muted, especially among first-time buyers. It notes that operating margin will likely be lower in 2026 and completions more weighted to the second half than usual.

Taylor Wimpey’s appearance in first place, the third different leader of this table in as many weeks, sees BP (LSE:BP.) slumpfrom the top of the table to last place. Shell (LSE:SHEL), meanwhile, lost its spot in the list as sentiment swung in favour of precious metals, which are currently on a tear.

Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), which has appeared in this list in four of the past six weeks, enters this time in seventh spot from 11th a week ago. As geopolitics continue to make investors nervous, the price of gold, silver and other precious metals continues to climb. Investors are picking this £29 billion miner as a way to play the theme, extending its gains for the past 12 months to a staggering 474%.

Elsewhere, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) makes its debut in this most-bought list after a mid-week slump to a nine-month low. The 20% drop in share price, which followed a warning that annual profit would be at the lower end of market expectations, had investors betting that the selling was overdone.

Deutsche Bank thinks it is. Analysts there believe the decline “offers an appealing entry point to a cash compounder at a 8% [free cash flow] yield.”

“Expectations have been sufficiently reset with the de-rating, in our view. We remain positive on Dunelm’s proposition, strong own brand, broad pricing architecture and multichannel model.”

The broker still reduces its price target to 1,200p from 1,360p.

As well as Shell, Tesco (LSE:TSCO) (down to 11th) and Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS)(15th) also lose their place in this week’s list.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM) has returned to our ISA bestseller list as geopolitical tensions spur the gold price to a series of fresh highs.

With President Donald Trump agitating further to take over Greenland and threatening a fresh round of tariffs in the process, the gold price exceeded $4,690 an ounce this morning, a new record. Gold, silver and copper had already hit fresh highs in the last week.

Investors have duly piled into the BlackRock trust, which had sat in 14th place the week before and has almost 40% of its portfolio in the shares of mining companies focused on gold. The fund also has a 19% exposure to copper but a minimal allocation to the silver sector. Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc sits just outside this week’s table in 11th place.

On a related note, Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT), whose holdings are benefiting from a rise in defence spending and whose shares traded on a premium of around 22% to net asset value on the back of strong demand, dropped down slightly to fourth place.

Artemis Global Income I Acc spends its second week in the top spot, with Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc again just below it.

The usual host of global tracker funds appear in the table, as does investment trust stalwart Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and high-yielding renewables play Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW).

We also still see Artemis SmartGARP European Eq I Acc GBP in the list.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.