10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 7 November 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

This time last week I talked about FTSE 250 clean tech firm Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR) and some positive analyst comment that had put a rocket under its share price. It made tenth place in this list of most-bought stock in ISAs on the ii platform. This week it’s in top spot after unveiling a deal that showcases its opportunities around data-centre growth.

Ceres has signed a manufacturing licence agreement for the production of its proprietary solid oxide fuel cell technology with Weichai Power, extending an existing commercial relationship with the China-based power systems business.

Shares sailed past price targets set by Goldman Sachs and UBS at 190p and 325p respectively, reaching 409.6p, a level not seen since July 2023.

There was a spike in the share price of John Wood Group (LSE:WG.) too after the troubled engineer’s stock started trading again, having been suspended for six months after it failed to publish accounts for the 2024 annual results by the 30 April deadline.

Wood shares were worth just 18.44p at the end of April, but on Wednesday traded as high as 27.8p, within reach of the 30p a share takeover bid from Sidara a couple of months ago. The shares closed the week at 21.5p, reflecting uncertainty ahead of a shareholder vote on the offer due later this month.

After a week’s break from this list, BP (LSE:BP.) is back in tenth place. The oil major has done well recently, up from 329p in April to over 460p last week. That followed better-than-expected third-quarter profit which prompted analysts at Berenberg to raise their price target from 490p to 525p and DZ Bank to 510p from 465p previously.

After a share price recovery began in earnest 15 months ago, airline International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) has been incredibly resilient, even bouncing back quickly from the April tariff crash. But disappointing Q3 results gave investors the perfect excuse to bank some profits.

The British Airways owner blamed a difficult three months on a reduction of capacity at Tel Aviv airport, a volatile sterling and geopolitical events that have made customers think twice about buying expensive plane tickets. “With no beat and raise this time around and patience needed on the buyback, we may see some modest downward pressure on the shares,” said Deutsche Bank which still rates the shares a buy with 475p price target.

A decline of more than 11% meant IAG shares ended the week at around 369p, giving investors the chance to take a position at the lowest prices in more than three months.

Finally, B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME) is back in this list after topping the table two weeks ago. A recovery from last month’s profit warning has unwound and the shares are back near a record low, prompting another round of bargain hunting.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISA

Investors have bought into Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) and NextEnergy Solar Ord (LSE:NESF) amid a broad sell-off for the renewable energy infrastructure trusts.

Greencoat UK Wind has moved up to second place in our list of most-bought funds and trusts in ISAs on the ii platform. NextEnergy Solar has entered the table in ninth place after investors took advantage of falling share prices and widening discounts on such names.

The sector has been under considerable pressure in recent years and took a fresh blow last week as the government proposed to switch the inflation link in clean energy subsidies from RPI to the lower CPI measure.

But some investors still believe there's a bargain to be had here. The yields on such trusts are now especially high and come to 14.4% for NextEnergy Solar and 10.4% for Greencoat UK Wind. NESF is the second highest yielder in the AIC Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector after the troubled Aquila European Renewables.

Equity markets faltered more generally last week, with tech stocks struggling in particular. But bargain hunters seemed less keen to buy in here.

The L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16), a regular name in this list, slipped by two places to fourth. Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) fell out of the list entirely, having sat in fourth place a week earlier. Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), which has its own share of tech exposure, moves up by one spot to eighth place.

Elsewhere, some of the usual trends have persisted: the Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund continues to dominate and global trackers of different stripes remain popular.

The US-light strong performer Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7) drifts up to fifth place, while UK income stalwart City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) re-enters the top 10.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.