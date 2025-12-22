10 top UK funds of 2025
Saltydog Investor considers what’s been driving markets in 2025, highlighting an outstanding UK fund, which is up nearly 40% this year.
22nd December 2025 13:41
by Douglas Chadwick from ii contributor
Share on
This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.
With just over a week to go, the FTSE 100 is on track to end the year up by more than 20%, something it has only achieved a handful of times since its inception.
- Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account
The key drivers have been commodities, with companies such as Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV), and Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) benefiting from surging gold, silver, and copper prices; banks, including Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and Barclays (LSE:BARC), increasing profits on the back of higher interest rates; and defence and aerospace companies such as Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) and Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB).
The Financial News 30 (FN 30) was launched in 1935 and was the original benchmark for the London stock market, tracking 30 leading companies. In 1945, the Financial News merged with the Financial Times (FT) and the index became the FT 30.
In 1984, it was replaced by the FTSE 100. The name comes from the two original joint owners of the index business, the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (SE). It tracks the 100 largest companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.
The index had a strong inaugural year, rising by more than 23%, and also recorded annual returns of 20% or more in 1989, 1993, 1995, and 1997. However, since then there has only been one other occasion. In 2008, during the financial crisis, the index fell by 31%. The following year it rebounded, gaining 22%.
- Two UK funds I’d own in 2026
- The tariff playbook: why I’m sticking with UK markets in 2026
- The UK stock market outlook for 2026
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Although widely regarded as a barometer of the UK economy, the index contains a high proportion of large international companies, which generate most of their revenue overseas, typically around 70% to 80%. The FTSE 250, which tracks the next 250 largest companies (from 101st to 350th), is often considered a better indicator of domestic economic conditions.
The FTSE 250 is up around 8% so far this year.
There are three Investment Association (IA) sectors for funds investing in UK equities.
They are:
UK All Companies – for funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in UK equities and have a primary objective of achieving capital growth.
UK Smaller Companies – for funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in UK equities of companies that form the smallest 15% by market capitalisation.
UK Equity Income – for funds which invest at least 80% in UK equities and aim to achieve a historic yield on distributable income in excess of 100% of the FTSE All-Share yield at the fund’s year end on a three-year rolling basis, and 90% on an annual basis.
So far this year, the UK All Companies sector has gained 14.5%, UK Equity Income is up 17.3%, while the UK Smaller Companies sector has risen by just 3.0%.
As you would expect, some funds have performed well ahead of their sector averages, while others have lagged behind. The MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth B Acc fund, for example, is down 5.8%, while WS Lindsell Train UK Equity Acc has fallen 6.7%, and FTF ClearBridge UK Smaller Comp W Acc has dropped 7.1%. At the other end of the spectrum, Artemis SmartGARP UK Eq I Acc GBP has risen by nearly 40%.
Here are the top 10 funds from either the UK All Companies, UK Smaller Companies, or UK Equity Income sectors, based on their year-to-date performance.
Saltydog Investor’s top 10 UK funds
|Fund
|IA sector
|Year-to-date return (%)
|Artemis SmartGARP UK Equity I Acc GBP
|UK All Companies
|38.2
|Vanguard FTSE UK Eq Inc Idx £ Acc
|UK Equity Income
|30.7
|BNY Mellon UK Opports Resp Inst W Acc
|UK All Companies
|29.7
|Ninety One UK Special Situations I Acc
|UK All Companies
|28.7
|BNY Mellon UK Income GBP Inc
|UK Equity Income
|27.9
|Artemis UK Select I Acc
|UK All Companies
|27.5
|JPM UK Equity Plus C Net Acc
|UK All Companies
|27.2
|BNY Mellon UK Equity GBP Inc
|UK All Companies
|27.1
|Schroder Recovery Z Acc
|UK All Companies
|26.5
|Invesco UK Eq High Inc UK Z Acc
|UK All Companies
|25.7
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.