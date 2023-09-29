AIM’s best companies of 2023: shortlist revealed

AIM growth business of the year This is the first of three nominations for software provider Cerillion (LSE:CER) and electricals retailer Marks Electrical (LSE:MRK). Both companies have strong growth records. IQGeo is moving into profit this year and it will generate more than enough cash to cover capital investment. High operational gearing means that profit is set to grow rapidly after this year. Food wholesaler Kitwave Group (LSE:KITW) has consistently outperformed expectations sparking multiple upgrades. Kitwave continued to trade strongly in the first half despite the tough economic conditions. Full-year figures could be slightly higher than expectations. Despite the weak stock market, Tatton Asset Management (LSE:TAM) is still managing to grow its assets under management at a rapid rate. This is down to winning mandates from financial advisers. In the year to March 2023, Tatton Asset Management increased assets under management by 22% to £13.9 billion, even though market performance reduced the figure by £400 million. Net inflows averaged £148 million a month during the second half. My best guess: Kitwave Best newcomer This is the shortest list, with four companies included. The meeting to draw up the shortlist was held on 13 September, which was just after semiconductors designer Sondrel warned that three projects have been delayed which knocked forecasts. It joined AIM on 21 October 2022 at 55p/share and the share price was trading at a premium before slumping to 16p since the end of August. Coventry-based Aurrigo International (LSE:AURR) develops autonomous vehicles for automotive, aviation and transport sectors. Ground handling and cargo markets are the focus. It floated on 15 September 2022 at 48p/share and the share price has risen to 122.5p. Aurrigo has been gaining grant funding to finance development programmes. Fadel Partners (LSE:FADL) was founded two decades ago by Tarek Fadel, and it has three main products. IPM Suite, which covers rights and royalty management for publishers; Brand Vision, a brand compliance and monitoring platform that was acquired in 2021; and PictureDesk, which helps with searches for images. The shares floated at 144p/share on 6 April 2023, and it has continued at around that price with limited trading. Smarttech247 (LSE:S247) provides cybersecurity services via a combination of automation and human analysis. It raised money at 29.66p/share at the end of 2022 to finance new products and move into new international markets. The current share price is 32p. My best guess: Aurrigo International Entrepreneur of the year Mo Khan of hVIVO (LSE:HVO) is one of two people on the list whose company has not received any other nominations. The contract research and infectious disease study services continues to win contracts for its study programmes, and it is moving into larger London premises in Canary Wharf. The latest interim results have led to an upgrade of guidance for the full year, and hVIVO intends to pay a nominal dividend for 2023. Euan Fraser stepped down as chief executive of Alpha Financial Markets (LSE:AFM) earlier this year, although he is still an adviser. He held the role for ten years, including the AIM flotation in October 2017. Stephen Fenby of Midwich is the driving force behind the acquisition strategy of the company. Stockwatch: should investors worry about renewed talk of UK recession?

Dumb Money: when investors get caught out by bubbles Louis Hall has been chief executive of Cerillion since before its flotation. He has guided the telecoms software supplier to a point where it is winning bigger and bigger contracts. Philip Meeson is stepping down as executive chairman of airline and tour operator Jet2 (LSE:JET2) after running the business for four decades. Over that period, Jet2 has become a significant budget airline operator. Mark Smithson is the founder of Marks Electrical and it has grown consistently before and after joining AIM. He has placed emphasis on service in order to win market share. My best guess: Philip Meeson, Jet 2 AIM company of the year Alpha Group International (LSE:ALPH) is planning to move to a premium listing having joined AIM in 2017 as Alpha FX. The foreign exchange and financial services provider increased its pre-tax profit by more than ten times between 2016 and 2022, and the market capitalisation has jumped from £81.9 million to £849 million. Since the March 2016 flotation, the Cerillion share price has risen from 76p to £13.30. It is trading on a prospective multiple of 33 because of the strong and consistent track record. Jet2 is one of the largest companies on AIM and it is making a strong recovery following the problems of Covid lockdowns. Having raised money to get through the lockdowns, Jet2 is back to generating cash. Marks Electrical continues to take market share in electrical appliances and is broadening the range of products it offers. NIOX Group (LSE:NIOX) was previously known as Circassia Pharmaceuticals. The share price has been steadily recovering since February 2019 when the asthma diagnosis company moved from the Main Market. The company moved into profit last year. Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) is the safe bet among the shortlist because it provides essential engineering services for utilities and infrastructure. The business is growing steadily because the spending does not fluctuate like capital spending does. My best guess: Cerillion Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

