AIM’s best sector in a bad year for junior market

Property companies on the alternative index have shone as some normality resumes post-Covid, and our award-winning small companies writer says there’s plenty more to come.

AIM has been a poor performer over the past year, but there have nonetheless been many AIM companies that have done well during the period.

The best-performing AIM sector is real estate, which is 14.4% higher over the past 12 months (to 11 April). The sector has a 3.5% weighting in the FTSE AIM All-Share index, which fell by 14.6% over the year. So this represents significant outperformance in a tough period for AIM.

Just five of the 19 AIM sub-sectors are higher over one year, including financial services which has barely increased. Media is the next best-performing AIM sub-sector, with a gain of just under 10%.

The FTSE AIM Real Estate sector includes property investment companies and property services companies such as estate agents and lettings businesses.

Urban Logistics REIT (LSE:SHED) was included in the sector until it moved to the main market on 7 December last year. At the time of its move, it had risen by 16.3% since 11 April 2021, and over the full 12-month period it has increased by 30.2%. The initial 16.3% rise will have contributed to the outperformance of the real estate sector, particularly as Urban Logistics was one of the largest constituents before it moved.

There are 24 AIM companies that come within the Real Estate sector, but only 15 of these are included in the index. That tends to be because of liquidity issues and/or size. Two of the companies that are included in the AIM monthly statistics as part of the sector, Adams (LSE:ADA) and Pires Investments (LSE:PIRI), are really investment companies anyway.

Other companies you might have been expected to be in the sector are not included. First Property (LSE:FPO) owns property directly, but the main business is managing property funds, so it falls within the investment banking and brokerage services sub-sector of financials.

One thing that many of the real estate sector constituents have in common is a level of asset backing. They also tend to have an income stream. These things were not valued as highly back in 2020 and early 2021, when investors were keen on fuel cell and technology companies with little or no revenues and high losses.

Dividends

The most noticeable thing about the better performers is they tend to be dividend-payers. There may have been some cutbacks in dividends during 2020, but they are generally back on a growth trajectory.

Dividend-payers make up more than 50% of sector constituents, probably double the percentage of dividend-payers in AIM as a whole. There are some attractive yields with the promise of steady dividend growth, combined in some cases with potential asset growth.

AIM property and property services companies' performance

Source: SharePad. Prices as at 11 April 2022. *target yield.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LSE:GWI) is the second-largest company in the sector, and it is also the only dividend-payer where the share price has declined. Globalworth has a portfolio of offices in central and eastern Europe, but Covid-19 related restrictions have hampered plans to fill unoccupied space.

The dividend was reduced in 2020 and 2021; the expectation is for it to rise this year, but not to past levels.

Self-storage sites owner and manager Lok'n Store (LSE:LOK) has a significant opening programme that will add 49% to space, providing rapid growth in net asset value and steady increases in dividends. Strong demand for space meant that prices were increased and occupancy rates improved from 69.6% to 85.8% in the year to July 2021, with new sites filling up faster than ever. Even so, it can still take a couple of years for a site to mature. With those that are up and running combined with the ones yet to open, there is plenty of growth to come.

The dividend was raised by 2p a share to 15p a share and it is set to rise by 2p a share for at least the next two years.

Broker finnCap recently upgraded its July 2022 net asset value (NAV) forecast for Lok’nStore to 822.1p a share, rising to 892.7p a share one year later. This followed the £37.2 million disposal of four freehold stores, which was 17% more than the previous valuation in July 2021.

Following the cash inflow, finnCap estimates loan to value of 8%, with a bank facility of £100 million. There is a pipeline of 12 new sites and that is more than enough to fund the construction and opening of these sites.

Lok’nStore is trading at a premium to NAV, but rivals such as Big Yellow (LSE:BYG) and Safestore (LSE:SAFE) are trading on higher premiums and do not have balance sheets that are as strong or the potential growth rate of the AIM company. For example, Big Yellow is trading at a 52% premium to NAV, whereas Lok’nStore is trading at a 26% premium. There is more to go for in the share price.