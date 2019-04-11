Best 25 stocks in the last tax year

The FTSE 100 outperformed mid-caps last tax year, but the top FTSE 350 performers might surprise you.

Take a look at the financial year ended last Friday, with the 25 top performing stocks in the FTSE 350 all producing gains of 40% or more over the 12-month period. Anyone waiting until later in the year to utilise their ISA allowance will have missed out on these rewards. What's also interesting about our list of tax year 2018-19 top performers is how it pays to look further afield, given that only six blue-chip stocks feature in the top 25. Among the six, Ocado (LSE:OCDO) joined the top flight last May and has continued to set a blistering pace after some high-profile technology deals with international retail giants. As our Stockopedia column pointed out yesterday, the grocery delivery business is a whisker away from being valued at £10 billion - three years after being the most shorted stock on the market with 20% of its shares out on loan. 10 of the fastest moving FTSE 100 stocks in 2019

Chart of the week: Trading a blue-chip tech stock No FTSE 350 stock comes close to matching Ocado's stunning 165% growth in the tax year, with Micro Focus International (LSE:MCRO) next on the list with a gain of 78%. The software business is back in favour after being one of the five biggest top flight fallers in the previous tax year. It had previously surrendered more than half its value following the troubled integration of assets it acquired from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise in a transformational £6.6 billion deal. Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO) is another FTSE 100 newcomer in the fast lane after shares in the online vehicle marketplace raced ahead 52% in the tax year. While the new car market is suffering from Brexit uncertainty, it appears that the Auto Trader is well placed in the second-hand market as more motor advertising switches from print to online. The company has pledged to return around one third of net income to shareholders in dividends, with surplus cash used to continue its share buy-back programme and to cut debt.