eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 17 November 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 14 November 2025.

HSBC

Last week’s rally saw HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) move over 7% rich to eyeQ model value. That was enough to trigger a bearish signal.

The fair value gap has closed somewhat, so the best entry level has passed. We’d also note that macro conditions are friendly. eyeQ model value is trending higher; it rose 4% over the last month. It’s just that the stock has moved ahead of macro fundamentals.

A discretionary overlay on the machine would therefore conclude that this is not a high conviction bear bet. More a case that these aren’t the best levels to chase.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 14 November 2025.

Danaher

The US Hhealthcare sector has enjoyed a decent run of late. Some analysts believe that can continue, citing a rotation out of technology and into the laggards and more defensive areas of the market.

eyeQ would not recommend Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) as the best choice to express that view. It is back in a macro regime for the first time since August.

While macro momentum is moving slowly higher (model value is up 4.3% over the last month), the stock has run ahead of things. It is now 7.6% rich to overall macro conditions and we have a bearish signal.