FTSE 100 shares round-up: UK banks, Burberry, insurers, Astra
It’s been another busy day for UK investors, including both substantial losses and significant gains. City writer Graeme Evans reveals the big movers.
20th January 2026 14:05
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
Share on
Fresh losses for US-exposed names in a much weaker FTSE 100 index today overshadowed price upgrades for Barclays (LSE:BARC) and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) and the return of blue-chip takeover action.
London’s top flight reached midday down more than 100 points or 1% lower, broadly in line with losses on the Continent after US President Donald Trump reiterated his Greenland demands and European leaders mulled retaliation on his threatened 10% tariffs.
- Learn with ii: How to become an ISA millionaire | ISA Investment Ideas | Top ISA Funds
Sunbelt plant hire firm Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), which is weeks away from switching its primary listing to New York, has been the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock so far. The company, which generates more than 90% of its revenues in North America, has lost 6% of its value since Monday.
Top-performing Diploma (LSE:DPLM) and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) have also fallen back by more than 5%, having previously traded in record territory during strong starts to this year.
The selling of Games Workshop came as investors reflected on the company’s previous guidance that US tariff changes could impact pre-tax profits by £12 million in 2025-26.
Half-year results last Tuesday showed it incurred £6 million in the six months to 30 November, but that the gross margin impact has been more than offset by efficiencies, price rises of about 3.5% on its miniatures and books, and more stable commodity prices.
- Investment outlook: expert opinion, analysis and ideas
- Sector Screener: why Rolls-Royce shares still appeal
- Stockwatch: director buying and new update hint at upside here
Diploma generated more than 50% of its revenues in North America last year, including through Chicago’s Windy City Wire.
The company, which operates a portfolio of businesses in seals, controls and life sciences, recently reported a “great” start to its new financial year after underlying revenues rose 14%.
It has previously said that the impact of tariffs is limited by its local-for-local business model, where businesses source and sell products within the same regions to ensure availability and competitive advantage.
Recent figures showed that the company’s US businesses sourced over 80% of their products domestically and generated over 85% of their revenues in the US.
- Insider: bosses buy this top pick plus firm with robust outlook
- Stockwatch: further upside in this FTSE 100 growth share?
- Shares round-up: market reaction to Hays and Diploma updates
The shares of fellow quality compounder Halma (LSE:HLMA) are also off a record high, having fallen by about 5% so far this week. The group of life-saving technology companies generated about 48% of its total revenues in the US in the first half of its financial year.
Global uncertainty and the potential impact of tariffs on stocks in the luxury goods sector have also added to jitters around Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) shares ahead of tomorrow’s third-quarter results.
Biggest fallers this week
Company
Sector
Price
Share price change this week (%)
Change in 2026 (%)
Change in past year (%)
Industrial Transportation
5005p
-5.6
-1.6
-6.1
Support Services
5422.5p
-4.6
2.4
22.3
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
1448.5p
-4.4
4.6
60.3
Personal Goods
1217.5p
-4.3
-4.1
25.2
General Industrials
857.9p
-4.3
-5.5
-29.9
Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Other big fallers in the FTSE 100 have included the market’s biggest stock AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), which is down by 4%. The company recently secured a three-year exemption from tariffs, having pledged that all its medicines sold in America will be made in America.
The trade developments have overshadowed optimism ahead of the UK banking sector’s results season, which is due to begin on 29 January when Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) posts figures.
In their earnings preview, analysts at JPMorgan Chase today named Barclays (LSE:BARC) and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) as their most preferred.
They have Overweight recommendations on both after lifting the bank’s NatWest price target to 750p and Barclays to 570p. The pair were at 647p and 478p respectively this afternoon.
- New price targets for Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest and others
- Watch our ii expert tips’ videos for 2026
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
The support for Barclays comes as the lender prepares to unveil strategic targets for the period up to 2028, including for the key industry benchmark of return on tangible equity.
The bank has outperformed expectations in its current plan, with particular strength in the UK thanks to the structural hedges that help to smooth out interest rate volatility.
The shares have risen more than 60% in the past year, although they are flat so far in 2026 after President Trump said he intended to call for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10%.
Barclays has 20 million retail customers in the US, working with some of the largest US brands on a range of partner cards in the world’s largest credit card market.
Biggest risers this week
Company
Sector
Price
Share price change this week (%)
Change in 2026 (%)
Change in past year (%)
Non-Life Insurance
1150p
40.2
38.2
38.0
Non-Life Insurance
1487.5p
7.1
4.5
37.7
Precious Metals & Mining
3949p
5.4
18.4
476.0
Precious Metals & Mining
4150p
3.9
7.2
174.0
Telecommunications Service Providers
185.65p
3.7
0.9
30.6
Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
The return of FTSE 100 bid action follows yesterday’s disclosure that Zurich Insurance is interested in buying Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley (LSE:BEZ) in a deal worth £7.7 billion.
Its latest 1,280p-a-share approach represented a chunky premium of 56% on Friday’s night closing price and stood more than 30% above Beazley’s record high set last June.
- 10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 16 January 2026
- BT and Glencore among City’s latest new year tips
- 21 top growth stocks for 2026
Bank of America said interest in Lloyd’s and specialty underwriting players increased during 2025 as property and casualty and commercial lines have shown signs of price softening.
It added: “Beazley’s appeal lies in scaling specialty capabilities: particularly in cyber, marine, aviation, political risk and deeper corners of the specialty market where micro-cycle pricing holds firmer.”
The read-across to other names in the sector means Hiscox Ltd (LSE:HSX) shares are up by 8% since the start of the week, while the developments also boosted hopes for more blue-chip takeover activity after 2025 failed to see a single FTSE 100 deal.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.