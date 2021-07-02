Shares for the future: building a forever portfolio

After decades of active investment, our companies analyst ponders his future and discusses changes to his stock ranking system.

Many years ago, before my life was delineated by crises - the pandemic, and the great financial crisis - I met Dr John Martin at his home somewhere in the home counties. I cannot remember which home county, it might have been Oxfordshire or Berkshire because I drove south west from Cambridge, but fortunately I wrote down what Dr Martin told me. It was February 2005 and, believing there is much to be learned from readers of my articles, many of whom are more experienced investors than me, I had gone to interview him for a profile that was subsequently published here on interactive investor. Read more Richard Beddard articles here

Richard Beddard: our stock analyst picks a new share Learning from our elders and betters By the time I met him, Dr Martin had been retired for 16 years. He was not a medical doctor. His doctorate was about the corrosion of aluminium alloys, and he had worked most of his life as a metallurgist at the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment at Aldermaston. As a side hustle, he had traded aluminium and zinc. At first, he drew moving averages by hand but, as computers became available, he adopted them. First a Commodore Pet, then an Amstrad. Trading commodities did not always go his way, and he came to regard it as gambling, but he had spun £1,500 into about £30,000 by the time he retired, which, combined with a payout from a life insurance policy of £189,000, would fund his retirement (along with a modest annuity he was compelled to take under the terms of the policy). If the numbers are modest compared to the amounts we are told we will need to retire, remember Dr Martin retired over 30 years ago in 1989 and, anyway, he was not going to fund his retirement conventionally. He had declined to contribute to what is often regarded as a gold-plated pension, a public sector defined benefit scheme that would pay him an income for life, when he was offered it in 1952. Instead, he chose the life insurance route and the freedom to spend or invest a large lump sum when it matured. Unconventional choices He chose to invest the lump sum in shares that he believed would pay rising dividends, which would provide his income. True to form, he had developed a system, incorporating moving averages to time his trades and borrowing from the fundamental strategies of investors like Jim Slater, to decide the 50 or so growing businesses he would track and trade. Although he had graduated to a PC, he was still using SuperCalc, a close relative of the first spreadsheet program VisiCalc, to manually input share prices every day. The day I spent with him the system printed out four trades, all buys: Close Brothers, Man, Liontrust Asset Management and Whittard of Chelsea. Examine the pension savings habits of investors at different life stages

Do all you can to avoid your own personal pensions Nomadland Now 16 years into his retirement, he was living comfortably off dividend income, and his retirement pot had grown from just over £200,000 to just under £500,000. If Dr Martin is still with us, he is over 90 years old. I like to think he is, and still feeding prices into his computer (or perhaps just using a feed). Perhaps his retirement pot is worth £1 million now, but the reason I am retelling this story is only partly because I think it deserves to be retold.

