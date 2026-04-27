Top 10 funds for SIPP accumulation and drawdown pension savers

interactive investor,the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, today reveals new data showing how pension investors are adapting their strategies across different life stages, showcasing why choice in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is increasingly central to long-term retirement confidence. Funds are the most held instrument type , representing almost 40% of all holdings among SIPP customers on interactive investor*

, representing almost among SIPP customers on interactive investor* Pension savers are using funds strategically, depending on their stage of life: those in accumulation demonstrate more appetite for risk as they look to grow their money over a longer time frame, favouring global equity index funds. However, those in drawdown are focusing on income generation and capital preservation. Camilla Esmund, senior manager, interactive investor, says: “Our data reflects one of the most fundamental truths in retirement planning: pension investing is not a single decision, especially as we move through different stages of life. Our Great British Retirement Survey shows people are working for longer, are uncertain about when they can afford to retire, and facing increasingly complex decisions about how to fund later life. This is not the time to compromise on your pension. When choosing a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), the headline fee only tells part of the story. Investment choice is important, whether you’re accumulating in your mid 30s-40s and can take on more risk, or whether you’re nearer retirement. Your SIPP needs to be able to keep up and offer you what you need at each stage.” Invest with ii: Open a SIPP | Best SIPP Investments | SIPP Cashback Offers Kyle Caldwell,funds and investment education editor at interactive investor, explains: “How investors choose to invest is a personal choice and as a firm we are agnostic over how investors build portfolios. Ultimately, though, choice is best served when you facilitate it by offering the full suite of available options: funds, investment trusts, ETFs (exchange-traded funds), equities and gilts.”

Important information – SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.