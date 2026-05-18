10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 15 May 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Lloyds Banking Groupshares make the top of this list of 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform for the first time since early February. After falling 5% last week, shares are currently trading near their lowest in six weeks and way off their recent mid-April high at 105p. Barclays returns to the top 10, joining NatWest Group, as investors pick up cheaper stock following sector-wide declines.

Sentiment was damaged last week by comments from JPMorgan about a possible bank sector windfall tax. Analysts there believe the UK banking surcharge could increase from 3% to 5% in the Autumn Budget.

Those fears increased amid UK political turmoil, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s position looking increasingly vulnerable. Investors worry that a new PM further to the left on the political spectrum could look to more aggressively tax bank sector profits.

Investors, especially those from overseas, don’t like political instability, a fact demonstrated by a jump in the UK 10-year gilt yield above 5% for the first time since 2007. Persistently high gilt yields could affect borrowing costs across the economy, including mortgage costs.

Taylor Wimpey is back after missing out in this list last week. The housebuilder, which has been popular among ii customers in recent months, was top of the pile only two weeks ago, and comes in mid-table this time. Further declines throughout the week mean the share price trades back near a 13-year low and yields around 9%. Those higher bond yields are bad news for housebuilders, too, as any boost to interest rates will make it harder for people to afford new homes.

One City analyst is unimpressed. Deutsche Bank Research cut its price target for Taylor Wimpey to 96p from 122p, claiming the shares are “too expensive relative to peers” given the deterioration in pricing and expectation of increasing build cost inflation, reported in its recent update.

“The output of this is that we downgrade FY26/27/28 [profit before tax] by circa 20-30%. We now forecast [return on equity] of 5-6% FY26-28, the second-lowest among the housebuilders on our forecasts, and around 20% below its closest large-cap peers. Despite this, Taylor Wimpey trades at a circa 15% [price/net tangible assets] premium to these peers. We see this premium as wholly unjustified, and we think it is a function of investors buying into Taylor Wimpey’s income attractions (circa 7% dividend yield). We maintain our Hold rating, but argue Taylor Wimpey’s relative rating is too high and this will lead to relative underperformance versus peers.”

Avivawas initially rewarded for reporting robust first-quarter figures, although the share price has looked less likely to trouble record levels around 700p since the Iran war began. Analysts have been broadly positive, although while Goldman Sachs repeated its “buy” rating, the broker trimmed its price target by 5p to 756p.

NVIDIA Corpshareshit a record high on Thursday at $236.54 as boss Jensen Huang joined President Trump and other corporate heads such as Elon Musk on a trip to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Analysts at UBS even raised their price target from $245 to $275.

But shares turned tail on Friday, dropping 4% to end the week at $225.32. Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider said he expects another “beat and raise” quarter when the chip giant publishes first-quarter results after the US close on Wednesday.

Four stocks make way for this week’s new entries. Filtronic drops off the radar from second place last week. HSBC is out, too, while BP falls from sixth to 15th and BAE Systems from 10th to 13th.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Investors are liking the look of troubled private equity behemoth 3i Group Ord after a fresh sell-off, propelling it back into our bestseller list.

The trust’s shares have been on a downward trajectory since late last year thanks to softening sales growth and US expansion plans for its main holding, discount retailer Action.

A trading update last week confirmed continued problems in Action’s main market France and more widely, prompting a fresh sell-off. That lower price, and the trust’s hefty discount, continues to draw in buyers.

We otherwise see a huge amount of continuity in the latest bestseller list.

The top three names, Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc, Scottish Mortgage Ord and Polar Capital Technology Ord, maintain their positions from last week, while Artemis Global Income I Acc stays in the sixth spot.

A handful of diversified tracker funds and the L&G Global Technology Index I Acc remain in the top 10. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord also stays in the list but drops all the way down to the bottom, while renewables play Greencoat UK Wind drifts out to 11th place.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.