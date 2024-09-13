AIM’s best companies of 2024: shortlist revealed

Cosmetics firm Warpaint London is up for three awards and, after a tough period, has been growing strongly with multiple forecast upgrades in the past year. Entrepreneur of the year Henrik Bang of Netcall (LSE:NET)moved from an executive role to non-executive at the beginning of 2024, but he is responsible for building up the customer engagement software business over the past two decades. Netcall itself has been on AIM since 1996. Mobile payments and messaging services company Fonix Ordinary Shares (LSE:FNX) is much newer, having floated four years ago and, unlike others joining AIM at that time, the share price has risen by around 150%. Rob Weisz joined the company more than 10 years ago. In April, he sold 1.25 million shares at 225p each. He still has a 6.1% stake. Yamin Mo Khan has built hVIVO (LSE:HVO)into the world leader in human challenge trials. It is targeting revenues of £100 million by 2028. Paul Hogarth is chief executive of Tatton Asset Management (LSE:TAM)and he launched the Paradigm Partners subsidiary. The company has a strong record of growth of assets under management. Sam Bazini and Eoin MacCleod of Warpaint London (LSE:W7L) are jointly nominated. The cosmetics company is up for two other awards and, after a tough period, it has been growing strongly with multiple forecast upgrades in the past year. Louis Hall of Cerillion (LSE:CER)was on the shortlist last year. The telecoms software provider continues to grow impressively. Best guess: Yamin Mo Khan of hVIVO. AIM company of the year Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LSE:BKS) is the only company not up for another award. There is growing interest in its managed cloud computing services from larger organisations. It recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which will use its technology in a second data centre. The share price has risen from 50p to 256p over seven years. Cerillion (LSE:CER), Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2)andRenewi (LSE:RWI) were all on the shortlist last year. Telecoms and operations support software supplier Cerillion won a $11.1 million, five-year contract a Southern African company. This shows the international reach and the fact that it can win large contracts, having won a slightly larger contract last year. Four-fifths of clients have been with Cerillion for more than five years. In less than nine years the share price has risen from 76p to £16.95 – and that is after profit-taking. Airline and tour operator Jet2 has bounced back from the tough days when there were restrictions on travelling and is investing in new aeroplanes. Canaccord Genuity raised its 2024-25 pre-tax profit forecast from £523 million to £535.5 million. Engineering services provider Renew continues to benefit from its focus on regular maintenance spending. It has moved into the electricity transmission sector through the acquisition of Excalon, which provides construction services for high voltage and extra high voltage infrastructure. Warpaint London (LSE:W7L)shares have been reaching new highs this year. Following tough years in 2019 and 2020, pre-tax profit has rebounded strongly, and it is set to soar to £23.5 million this year. Warpaint London has focused on core brands, such as W7 and Technic. It has been getting more of its branded products into retailers in the UK and internationally. Tatton Asset Management (LSE:TAM)increased assets under management 27% to £17.6 billion in the year to March 2024. Net inflows have been running at £900 million each month. The five-year AUM target is £30 billion. Best guess: Cerillion Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

