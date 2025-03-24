eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 24 March 2025
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to generate actionable trading signals. Here, they highlight 10 UK shares and 10 overseas stocks either cheap or expensive given current macro conditions.
24th March 2025 09:59
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
Share on
Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).
A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.
All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.
Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
UK Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
|72%
|132.66p
|-17.77%
|InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG)
|68%
|9402.04p
|-12.41%
|SSE (LSE:SSE)
|68%
|1639.27p
|-5.32%
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|73%
|302.38p
|-1.66%
|Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO)
|82%
|1841.67p
|-1.33%
|Shell (LSE:SHEL)
|66%
|2668.21p
|2.16%
|GSK (LSE:GSK)
|77%
|1466.523p
|2.82%
|Great Portland Estates (LSE:GPE)
|76%
|292.99p
|4.56%
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|78%
|412.11p
|8.42%
|Wise Class A (LSE:WISE)
|67%
|856.95p
|10.13%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 23 March 2025.
InterContinental Hotels
Having spent recent months being driven by company news, the InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) share price is back in a macro regime. Macro relevance is 68%, so what’s the big picture?
Macro conditions have fallen hard in March - eyeQ model value has fallen around 12%. The only consolation is the stock price has sold off even more and now sits 12.4% cheap to model.
That’s not quite enough to trigger a bullish signal but we’re close. Ideally, we’d see model value stabilise too - then we might have an opportunity of note.
International Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Universal Health Services Inc Class B (NYSE:UHS)
|67%
|$203.84
|-17.06%
|Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS)
|66%
|$65.09
|-7.46%
|Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)
|67%
|$865.90
|-3.38%
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (XETRA:BMW)
|72%
|€80.60
|-1.82%
|Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)
|68%
|$26.73
|-1.71%
|AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)
|68%
|$205.07
|2.35%
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CRWD)
|75%
|$347.52
|4.06%
|Toyota Motor Corp ADR (NYSE:TM)
|68%
|$177.35
|7.00%
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD)
|68%
|$57.58
|8.28%
|Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)
|69%
|$29.41
|30.23%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 23 March 2025.
Anheuser-Busch
The brewer announced strong earnings last month and the stock price jumped higher.
Macro conditions have also been improving but this rally has moved further and faster than eyeQ model value. The result is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) screens as 8.28% rich.
That’s not quite a big enough gap to trigger a bearish signal but, again, we’re close. The risk-reward doesn’t look great here and we’d been on watch for an opportunity to lighten up.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.