FTSE 100 risers and fallers as Iran war ends second month

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) offices today. Photo: by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The Iran war today ended its second month with the price of Brent crude about 50% higher and the FTSE 100 index and Wall Street benchmarks far apart in terms of their performance.

The Nasdaq Composite leads the way, having last night closed at another record after a run that has seen the tech-focused index rebound 13.4% from its post-war low point and by 10% since the conflict started on 28 February.

The Magnificent Seven of mega-cap companies is also up 10% over the two months of the war, pushed higher by a sharp rebound for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) after the chip giant yesterday closed with a record market value of $5.27 trillion (£3.9 trillion).

The US outperformance reflects renewed confidence in rates of AI adoption, as well as earnings optimism following a robust start to the quarterly results season. America’s position as a net energy exporter has also given Wall Street a degree of protection from the oil price shock.

The S&P 500 index last night stood 4.3% higher than before the war at a record 7,173, some 9% stronger than its low point on 30 March.

In contrast, fears of energy supply shortages and much higher prices have weighed on European assets to leave the Dax and Cac 40 down by about 5% since the war started.

That’s in line with the 5.3% reverse of the FTSE 100 index, having fallen by 3% since a three-week rebound peaked at 10,667 on 17 April. The FTSE 250 index is down 5.5% since the war started.

Global stock market performance since Iran war began

Name Price Since Iran war began (%) Since Iran war low (%) 2026 (%) NASDAQ Composite 24887.1 9.8 13.4 7.1 Bovespa Stock Index (Brazil) 189579 5.7 4.2 17.7 S&P 500 7173.91 4.3 9.0 4.8 Nikkei 225 59917.5 1.8 16.3 19.0 Dow Jones 49167.8 0.4 6.4 2.3 SSE Composite Index (Shanghai) 4086.34 -1.8 7.2 3.0 S&P BSE 100 Index (Mumbai) 25543 -3.4 8.3 -6.6 Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 25679.8 -3.6 5.3 0.2 FTSE AIM All-Share 789.4 -3.7 10.7 3.1 DAX Xetra (Germany) 23983.5 -5.1 5.9 -2.1 CAC 40 (Paris) 8120.19 -5.4 5.1 -0.4 FTSE 100 10318.4 -5.4 4.3 3.9 FTSE All-Share 5533.84 -5.4 4.5 3.4 FTSE 250 22459.9 -5.5 5.7 0.0 Swiss Market Index 13165.2 -6.1 6.3 -0.9

Source: ShareScope.

Apparent deadlock in the negotiations between the US and Iran meant benchmarks on both sides of the Atlantic were in the red today, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 index down by 0.8% and 0.5% respectively in early dealings.

The global selling pressure followed a fresh rise in the price of Brent crude to $111 a barrel, as well as higher government bond yields on expectations that mounting inflation pressures will result in interest rate hikes later this year.

Rate-sensitive stocks dominated today’s fallers board in the FTSE 350 index as the UK’s 10-year gilt yield returned above 5% to levels last seen in 2008. The increase of 74 basis points (bps) since the conflict began compares with France at 47bps and the US at 40 bps.

Deutsche Bank said the spike globally was partly due to concern of more fiscal easing. The bank added: “Yields were at relatively low levels coming into the war on AI deflation and job displacement fears, which feels rather like a distant memory now.”

The mortgage affordability pressures have combined with fears of rising costs to leave the shares of Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Persimmon (LSE:PSN) and Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG) down by between 25% and 30% since the war started.

FTSE 250-listed Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) highlighted the strain on the sector today when it said year-to-date pricing was 1% lower than last year and that higher costs were starting to come through the supply chain.

Consumer-focused Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR) are among other stocks in the FTSE 100 down by a fifth or more, while Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) has weakened 17% and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) by 16%

Precious metals miners Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV) have also fallen 24% and 19% respectively after the prices of gold and silver came off record highs amid expectations for higher US interest rates.

Five biggest FTSE 100 fallers since Iran war began

Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Ten stocks have risen by 10% or more since the war started, led by BP (LSE:BP.) at 23.8% and followed closely by quality compounder Diploma (LSE:DPLM).

The US tech sector resurgence has lifted Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust by 18% and 13.5% respectively, while London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) is up 11%.

Five biggest FTSE 100 risers since Iran war began

Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.