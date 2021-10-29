Shares for the future: most high-scoring stocks since January

Our companies analyst reveals his updated list of top shares, which includes more high-scoring companies than at any time in the past nine months. But Richard is uncertain about one former favourite.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance After that, though, I wonder if the pattern of declining returns will reassert itself. Castings casts, machines, and assembles parts for truck manufacturers in the main. Its speciality, the activity it has done since it commissioned its first foundry in Walsall in 1835, is casting. This business is very profitable and highly skilled. In response to demands from its main customer Scania, in 1996 Castings acquired CNC Speedwell, a machine shop. Before then truck manufacturers often bought raw castings from Castings and machined them in their own factories. In ridding themselves of the cost and hassle, truck manufacturers saddled Castings and other suppliers with it, and the company has often struggled to profit from machining. In recent years losses at CNC Speedwell have dragged on the group’s profit. In the short term there is a positive story to tell. The company believes CNC Speedwell would have returned to profit in 2021 had it not been for the pandemic and there is high demand for trucks (though the high cost of steel scrap, energy, and transportation is a problem). With prudent finances and a big cash surplus Castings has weathered the pandemic well. Long-term prospects uncertain Over the long term, there is more uncertainty for a variety of reasons. The first is Castings’ failure to profit reliably from machining. A knowledgeable correspondent tells me casting is an art and Castings is very good at it. Perhaps this explains its profitability. Machining these days is computer controlled, and the way to get an edge is to invest in the latest machines, which is a bit of an arms race that may be benefitting the machine manufacturers more than the users. It seems as though Castings views machining as a service it must offer customers otherwise it might lose their casting business, which tells us something about the power dynamic in the relationship between customer and supplier. However, Castings says its willingness to manufacture small batches using high-tech machinery has won it work rivals just do not want to do. Bill Ackman: an industry as certain as food and oxygen

Bill Ackman: hot sectors and the economy in 2022

Bill Ackman: why I've bet $100 billion on this event Over 70% of sales are earned from four truck manufacturers. The good news here is that the number has gone up from three, as Daimler (XETRA:DAI) has joined Scania, Volvo (OMX:VOLV B) and DAF as one of Castings’ major customers over the last decade. All four of these companies are headquartered in the EU (although much of Daimler’s business comes from its US subsidiary Detroit Diesel). That may put some of Castings’ long-standing relationships at greater risk in the event of trade frictions now that we have left the EU. The parts required by commercial vehicles are also likely to change as the industry adopts electric powertrains, which will use fewer, lighter components probably made from aluminium. Castings makes about a third of its revenue from engine components, and some of this will be jeopardised if manufacturers’ ambitions to switch substantially to electric powertrains over the next decade or two come true. If they choose hydrogen instead, as some are planning to, the risk may be lower. Castings hopes to pick up business as it seeks to provide more of the components in trucks and if other foundries and machine shops leave the shrinking market for iron parts. But it is also seeking to partner with or acquire a business that can manufacture aluminium parts. Trinity of risks This trinity of risks, the inability (so far) to profit reliably from machining, the concentration of customers, and the possibility that Castings might have to acquire wholly new capabilities to prosper as the amount of iron in commercial vehicles shrinks, takes the edge of the investment for me. Does the business make good money? [1]

+ Cash conversion has improved

? Return on capital on declining trend

? Average profit margin is modest What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

? Failure to turn CNC Speedwell into a profit centre

? Loss of a major customer

? Electrification of commercial vehicles How does its strategy address the risks? [1]

? Company has not explained how it can profit from machining

? Seeks to increase contribution to major customers’ platforms

? Considering acquiring aluminium capability for EV part production Will we all benefit? [1]

+ Highly trained and experienced workforce

? Experienced management may be be stuck in a rut

? Communications with shareholders could provide more detail Is the share price low relative to profit? [1]

? Yes. Profit in 2021 was depressed by the pandemic. A share price of 360p values the enterprise at £123 million, less than 10 times normalised profit.

A score of five out of nine means Castings may be a good long-term investment but I am uncertain. The company’s short-term prospects are probably good, but it is the long term I am interested in. Maybe it is time to drop Castings from the Decision Engine, to open up a slot for company that has a less cloudy future. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. For more information about Richard’s scoring and ranking system (the Decision Engine) and the Share Sleuth portfolio powered by this research, please read the FAQ. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.