10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 1 May 2026
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
5th May 2026 10:40
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Top 10 shares in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
Up 7
2
Down 1
3
Down 1
4
New
5
Up 2
6
Down 1
7
Down 4
8
New
9
Down 5
10
New
Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) has shot to the top of this list of 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform in a week when the shares fell more than 5%, dropping below 80p for the first time in 13 years.
The FTSE 250 housebuilder warned that pricing was 1% lower so far this year, and that rising energy costs were increasing overall build costs amid price hikes along the supply chain.
Despite inflationary conditions that could damage sentiment in the housing market, investors have been keen to pick up stock that currently has a prospective dividend yield of almost 9%. None of the housebuilders were immune, although it was Wimpey and Persimmon (LSE:PSN), which issued an update of its own, that were hit hardest last week.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley believe Taylor Wimpey shares are cheap “for good reason”. They argue the sector is “lacking catalyst” and “that margin pressure is worsening”.
Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs cut its price target to 95p from 107p, RBC cut from 120p to 115p, while JPMorgan cut to 100p from 120p.
- Shares for the future: is this market leader worth it?
- Insider: a FTSE 100 director deal and buying at multi-year low
- Seraphim Space’s share issue: all you need to know
GSK (LSE:GSK) had a rotten week which saw all the gains made in the past three months wiped out. Shares in the drug giant now trade where they were at the end of January, as a downturn under way since mid-month accelerated following publication of first-quarter results. However, investors are clearly backing the stock to bounce back as it enters this list for the first time since August last year.
Share price losses came despite reporting a strong first quarter during which the vaccines business smashed City forecasts and management reiterated dividend guidance for the year. Analysts pointed out that the results beat was driven largely by one-off items, and that medium-term growth looks less compelling. Forecasts for £35 billion of annual revenue by 2031 implies the City needs convincing that GSK’s own target in excess of £40 billion is achievable.
Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is always there or thereabouts in this list, and last week made a swift return having fallen to 11th spot the week before.
Shares in the mining giant remain within striking distance of a record high following a confident first-quarter production update. While there was no word of any impact from the Iran war on costs, output guidance for the full year remains unchanged, implying a stronger second half.
- Stockwatch: this heavily shorted FTSE 100 share now offers value
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
- Momentum stalls at HSBC amid surprise Q1 profit drop
BP (LSE:BP.) scrapes into the top 10 after dropping out the previous week, ending a run of three consecutive appearances here. After an impressive rally even before the Middle East conflict broke out, shares in the oil major have been trading sideways for the past six weeks, mostly between 550p and 600p.
Investors welcomed a better-than-expected first-quarter profit that saw Goldman Sachs raise its price target for BP to 680p from 650p. DZ Bank raised its target to 650p, while Morgan Stanley sticks with 619p.
The three stocks dropping out of this week’s top 10 are Reckitt Benckiser, Filtronic (down from ninth to 11th) and easyJet (down from 10th to 15th).
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
Up 1
2
Up 1
3
Down 2
4
Up 3
5
Unchanged
6
Down 2
7
Down 1
8
Up 1
9
Down 1
10
Unchanged
Space tech fund Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) has moved into the upper half of our weekly bestseller table as the trust’s C share issue and other developments continue to generate excitement.
The trust’s attempts to raise more funds have been bolstered by positive news for the portfolio in the last week.
That came in the form of holding HawkEye 360, which made up around a tenth of the portfolio at the end of 2025, preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and another, All.Space (around 16% of the portfolio), receiving an acquisition bid.
- Ian Cowie: why I prefer investment trusts over funds
- How to protect your pension from a midlife curveball
We otherwise see the same names in the list as last week, with some limited jostling for position. Cash fund Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc reclaims its spot in top place, with Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) drifting down to third.
Tracker funds continue to hold plenty of sway, with Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc moving up into second place and three other broad passives in the list.
Two tech funds, Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) and the passive L&G Global Technology Index I Acc, remain in the list, while the value-focused Artemis Global Income I Acc also continues to draw investors in.
The Artemis fund is doing well so far in 2026, having returned around 15%.
Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.