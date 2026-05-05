10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 1 May 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) has shot to the top of this list of 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform in a week when the shares fell more than 5%, dropping below 80p for the first time in 13 years.

The FTSE 250 housebuilder warned that pricing was 1% lower so far this year, and that rising energy costs were increasing overall build costs amid price hikes along the supply chain.

Despite inflationary conditions that could damage sentiment in the housing market, investors have been keen to pick up stock that currently has a prospective dividend yield of almost 9%. None of the housebuilders were immune, although it was Wimpey and Persimmon (LSE:PSN), which issued an update of its own, that were hit hardest last week.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley believe Taylor Wimpey shares are cheap “for good reason”. They argue the sector is “lacking catalyst” and “that margin pressure is worsening”.

Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs cut its price target to 95p from 107p, RBC cut from 120p to 115p, while JPMorgan cut to 100p from 120p.

GSK (LSE:GSK) had a rotten week which saw all the gains made in the past three months wiped out. Shares in the drug giant now trade where they were at the end of January, as a downturn under way since mid-month accelerated following publication of first-quarter results. However, investors are clearly backing the stock to bounce back as it enters this list for the first time since August last year.

Share price losses came despite reporting a strong first quarter during which the vaccines business smashed City forecasts and management reiterated dividend guidance for the year. Analysts pointed out that the results beat was driven largely by one-off items, and that medium-term growth looks less compelling. Forecasts for £35 billion of annual revenue by 2031 implies the City needs convincing that GSK’s own target in excess of £40 billion is achievable.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is always there or thereabouts in this list, and last week made a swift return having fallen to 11th spot the week before.

Shares in the mining giant remain within striking distance of a record high following a confident first-quarter production update. While there was no word of any impact from the Iran war on costs, output guidance for the full year remains unchanged, implying a stronger second half.

BP (LSE:BP.) scrapes into the top 10 after dropping out the previous week, ending a run of three consecutive appearances here. After an impressive rally even before the Middle East conflict broke out, shares in the oil major have been trading sideways for the past six weeks, mostly between 550p and 600p.

Investors welcomed a better-than-expected first-quarter profit that saw Goldman Sachs raise its price target for BP to 680p from 650p. DZ Bank raised its target to 650p, while Morgan Stanley sticks with 619p.

The three stocks dropping out of this week’s top 10 are Reckitt Benckiser, Filtronic (down from ninth to 11th) and easyJet (down from 10th to 15th).

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Space tech fund Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) has moved into the upper half of our weekly bestseller table as the trust’s C share issue and other developments continue to generate excitement.

The trust’s attempts to raise more funds have been bolstered by positive news for the portfolio in the last week.

That came in the form of holding HawkEye 360, which made up around a tenth of the portfolio at the end of 2025, preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and another, All.Space (around 16% of the portfolio), receiving an acquisition bid.

We otherwise see the same names in the list as last week, with some limited jostling for position. Cash fund Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc reclaims its spot in top place, with Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) drifting down to third.

Tracker funds continue to hold plenty of sway, with Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc moving up into second place and three other broad passives in the list.

Two tech funds, Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) and the passive L&G Global Technology Index I Acc, remain in the list, while the value-focused Artemis Global Income I Acc also continues to draw investors in.

The Artemis fund is doing well so far in 2026, having returned around 15%.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.