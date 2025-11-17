10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 14 November 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

High-yielding Aviva (LSE:AV.) has always been a popular stock for ISAs on the ii platform, and last week it topped the most-bought tables after the shares fell to prices not seen since the start of September.

Bargain hunters moved in following a mixed response from City analysts to a third-quarter trading update. Chief executive Amanda Blanc was typically bullish as she spelled out objectives that factored in the Direct Line acquisition. However, compound earnings per share growth of 11% and return on equity above 20% by 2028 disappointed UBS, which said the new numbers equated to earnings per share of 75p by 2028, less than the 80p market consensus.

Goldman Sachs still rates the shares a buy but with price target reduced to 714p from 736p.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) was another new entry, up from 11th a week ago. A 20% rally from early September began to reverse late last month, and the share price fell to its lowest in seven weeks following a disappointing update.

Affordability concerns and worries about both interest rates and the impact of next week’s Budget have kept potential buyers on the sidelines. While the housebuilder’s chief executive Jennie Daly praised a “resilient performance”, she also referred to “subdued consumer sentiment” and “softer market conditions in the second half of the year”.

That said, she does expect annual UK completions and operating profit to be in line with previous guidance for between 10,400 to 10,800 homes and £424 million, respectively.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is back here after a three-week break. It followed an extension of the bank’s rally to 95.86p, giving a 75% gain for 2025 and a price not seen since November 2008.

Small-cap oil explorer Empyrean Energy (LSE:EME) is back too, having last appeared here in July. Empyrean jumped over 160% when it announced that Conrad Asia Energy, which operates the Mako gas field offshore Indonesia, halted trading in its shares on the Aussie stock exchange. The move came ahead of an announcement regarding completion of the proposed farm down of their 75% interest of the Duyung production sharing contracts, in which Empyrean holds an 8.5% interest.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) hasn’t appeared here since late July, but interest was reignited when shares in the electric vehicle giant fell below $400 for the first time since early September. They traded just below $383 at their worst having peaked at $474 at the start of this month, within sight of last December’s record $488.54.

The sell-off was part of a wider market retreat amid concerns about high company valuations, heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and the outlook for US interest rates.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

The latest UK interest rate decision could not have been closer (with a 5-4 split), but the general consensus is that borrowing costs will be nudged down further – it is a case of when not if.

Interest rate falls will reduce the amount of income generated by money market funds which, as our latest Bond Boss column points out, will make this low-risk fund type a bit less appealing.

The tipping point for investors to look elsewhere and take on more risk, most likely in equity markets, could happen when money market fund yields no longer offer inflation-beating income. In the meantime, investors continue to flock to Royal London Short Term Money Market, which remains at the top of the table.

In second place is our only new entry this week – private equity trust 3i Group Ord (LSE:III). The trust has a substantial investment in European discount retailer Action, which has been a key driver of its strong returns over the past three and five years. However, half-year results published last week warned that “softening trading conditions” in France could hurt the company’s sales growth.

A huge pullback for the trust’s shares towards their Liberation Day low, shrank the premium from around 48% to 16.4% over the course of the week. Some investors have been looking to take advantage of that move in the hope that the declines in its share price and reduction of its premium have been overcooked.

In third place is Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW). Its popularity hasn’t been impacted by government proposals to switch the inflation link in clean energy subsidies from RPI to the lower CPI measure. Its dividend yield stands at 10.4%. Its peer, NextEnergy Solar Ord (LSE:NESF) fund, also retains its place in the list, trading on a higher dividend yield of 15.3%.

Of the remaining six funds in the table, global approaches feature heavily. Low-cost trackers Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc, Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Idx £ Inc, and HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc offer investors broad global exposure, while L&G Global Technology Index Trust means pure technology exposure.

Two active funds that invest very differently from global stock markets also appear in the top 10, namely Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and Artemis Global Income.

Dropping out of the table is “Steady Eddie” UK dividend-focused City of London.

Funds and trusts section written by Kyle Caldwell, funds and investment education editor at ii.