10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 14 November 2025
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
17th November 2025 13:24
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Top 10 shares in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
New
2
New
3
Up 5
4
Up 2
5
New
6
Down 5
7
Down 4
8
New
9
New
10
Down 1
High-yielding Aviva (LSE:AV.) has always been a popular stock for ISAs on the ii platform, and last week it topped the most-bought tables after the shares fell to prices not seen since the start of September.
Bargain hunters moved in following a mixed response from City analysts to a third-quarter trading update. Chief executive Amanda Blanc was typically bullish as she spelled out objectives that factored in the Direct Line acquisition. However, compound earnings per share growth of 11% and return on equity above 20% by 2028 disappointed UBS, which said the new numbers equated to earnings per share of 75p by 2028, less than the 80p market consensus.
Goldman Sachs still rates the shares a buy but with price target reduced to 714p from 736p.
- Why Aviva shares just tumbled to three-week low
- Stockwatch: a FTSE 100 recovery buy or falling growth star?
Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) was another new entry, up from 11th a week ago. A 20% rally from early September began to reverse late last month, and the share price fell to its lowest in seven weeks following a disappointing update.
Affordability concerns and worries about both interest rates and the impact of next week’s Budget have kept potential buyers on the sidelines. While the housebuilder’s chief executive Jennie Daly praised a “resilient performance”, she also referred to “subdued consumer sentiment” and “softer market conditions in the second half of the year”.
That said, she does expect annual UK completions and operating profit to be in line with previous guidance for between 10,400 to 10,800 homes and £424 million, respectively.
Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is back here after a three-week break. It followed an extension of the bank’s rally to 95.86p, giving a 75% gain for 2025 and a price not seen since November 2008.
- How the Autumn Budget could impact your retirement
- Stockwatch: a view on Burberry and the luxury goods sector
Small-cap oil explorer Empyrean Energy (LSE:EME) is back too, having last appeared here in July. Empyrean jumped over 160% when it announced that Conrad Asia Energy, which operates the Mako gas field offshore Indonesia, halted trading in its shares on the Aussie stock exchange. The move came ahead of an announcement regarding completion of the proposed farm down of their 75% interest of the Duyung production sharing contracts, in which Empyrean holds an 8.5% interest.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) hasn’t appeared here since late July, but interest was reignited when shares in the electric vehicle giant fell below $400 for the first time since early September. They traded just below $383 at their worst having peaked at $474 at the start of this month, within sight of last December’s record $488.54.
The sell-off was part of a wider market retreat amid concerns about high company valuations, heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and the outlook for US interest rates.
- ii view: excitement about Tesla’s other interests
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
Unchanged
2
New
3
Down 1
4
Up 1
5
Down 2
6
Down 2
7
Up 2
8
Unchanged
9
Down 2
10
Down 4
The latest UK interest rate decision could not have been closer (with a 5-4 split), but the general consensus is that borrowing costs will be nudged down further – it is a case of when not if.
Interest rate falls will reduce the amount of income generated by money market funds which, as our latest Bond Boss column points out, will make this low-risk fund type a bit less appealing.
The tipping point for investors to look elsewhere and take on more risk, most likely in equity markets, could happen when money market fund yields no longer offer inflation-beating income. In the meantime, investors continue to flock to Royal London Short Term Money Market, which remains at the top of the table.
In second place is our only new entry this week – private equity trust 3i Group Ord (LSE:III). The trust has a substantial investment in European discount retailer Action, which has been a key driver of its strong returns over the past three and five years. However, half-year results published last week warned that “softening trading conditions” in France could hurt the company’s sales growth.
- Insider: FTSE 100 chiefs spend £2m on shares after 20% crash
- Don’t risk your portfolio by hyperfocusing on tax
A huge pullback for the trust’s shares towards their Liberation Day low, shrank the premium from around 48% to 16.4% over the course of the week. Some investors have been looking to take advantage of that move in the hope that the declines in its share price and reduction of its premium have been overcooked.
In third place is Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW). Its popularity hasn’t been impacted by government proposals to switch the inflation link in clean energy subsidies from RPI to the lower CPI measure. Its dividend yield stands at 10.4%. Its peer, NextEnergy Solar Ord (LSE:NESF) fund, also retains its place in the list, trading on a higher dividend yield of 15.3%.
Of the remaining six funds in the table, global approaches feature heavily. Low-cost trackers Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc, Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Idx £ Inc, and HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc offer investors broad global exposure, while L&G Global Technology Index Trust means pure technology exposure.
Two active funds that invest very differently from global stock markets also appear in the top 10, namely Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and Artemis Global Income.
Dropping out of the table is “Steady Eddie” UK dividend-focused City of London.
Funds and trusts section written by Kyle Caldwell, funds and investment education editor at ii.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
AIM stocks tend to be volatile high-risk/high-reward investments and are intended for people with an appropriate degree of equity trading knowledge and experience.
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.