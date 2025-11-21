Shares for the future: modest upgrade for this FTSE 250 stock

For nine years as a listed company, Softcat (LSE:SCT) has followed a simple employee-focused strategy. Recently, and almost imperceptibly, the strategy has become more complicated. Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts Softcat: recruitment and retention Under a succession of overlapping leaders, Softcat has grown profit at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% since it floated nine years ago. It has employed a consistent strategy: motivate employees to sell more IT to more customers. Chief executive Graham Charlton is in his third year, but he was formerly chief financial officer. His predecessor, Graeme Watt, is chair. This overlapping style of leadership apes earlier transfers of power, defies corporate governance norms, but may have preserved and nurtured an employee-first culture that has achieved sparkling returns. Founded in 1993, Softcat was originally a software catalogue supplying small businesses. It has developed into the UK’s largest IT reseller to the private and public sectors, claiming a 5% share of a market growing at 10% a year. Softcat’s scale makes it attractive to big vendors such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, and 400 vendors in total, enabling it to supply a broad range of products and services, and supply complex projects to increasingly large businesses. The company’s purpose is “To help customers use technology to succeed, by putting our employees first”. Its vision is: “To be the leading IT infrastructure product and services provider in terms of employee engagement, customer satisfaction and shareholder returns.” I wouldn’t normally quote mission statements, but Softcat’s is unusual in embedding staff into them, both as enablers of the strategy and measures of its success. The Analyst: understanding value and growth stocks

Softcat owes its culture to retired founder Peter Kelly, who is still a controlling shareholder. He believed that if work was fun and employees were passionate, Softcat would sell more.

The statistics Softcat gathers validate the rhetoric. It reports 98% customer satisfaction and a customer Net Promoter Score of 64. The source of customer satisfaction, employees, are also happy. Softcat's employee engagement in 2025 was 88%. Its Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) was 55. The NPS scores indicate how likely a customer or employee is to recommend the firm. These numbers are high.

Softcat recruits apprentices and graduates with no corporate baggage "for attitude". It trains its young account managers to "follow through on their promises", supporting them with in-house experts. It also gives staff two days a year to volunteer or fundraise for charity, hosts an annual charity ball and an annual corporate shindig.

The company rewards successful employees with awards, significant bonus opportunities and promotion. It seems the youth of its staff and non-financial benefits enable it to keep a lid on pay, which is nevertheless well above the UK median. Pay at Softcat is lower than at two of its listed competitors. Bonuses also contribute a greater portion of the total.

Revenue is not a good measure of sales performance. Usually, companies recognise the total billable value when they make a sale, but the rules for software and some services changed in 2018. Software resellers are treated as agents and receive a commission net of the amount due to the software vendor. This means changes in hardware sales, out of which the vendor must also be paid, have a much greater impact on reported revenue than software sales. This makes Softcat’s revenue more volatile than we would expect from the volumes of business it does. It’s why it uses Gross Invoiced Income (GII) as an alternative performance measure. GII grosses back up the value of software sales. Softcat’s revenue increased 52% in the year to July 2025, inflated by a near 76% increase in hardware sales. GII increased 27%, showing the company still had a pretty good year. Since the rules changed in 2018 (and were also re-interpreted in 2021) the revenue trend is not based on a consistent measure. It is reassuring to note that unlike revenue, GII and adjusted operating profit have grown every year in the last 20.

