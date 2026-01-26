10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 23 January 2026
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
26th January 2026 12:02
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
Top 10 shares in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
New
2
Up 1
3
Down 1
4
Up 3
5
New
6
Up 3
7
Down 3
8
Down 3
9
Down 3
10
New
Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)'s stay at the top of this list ofmost-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform was brief, lasting just one week. Entering the table in first place, the housebuilder tumbled to 13th this time.
Its position is taken by Aviva (LSE:AV.) which, like Taylor Wimpey, enters as number one. Interest in the stock was triggered by a drop in the share price to its lowest since September amid rumours it might be among the potential bidders for Aegon Ltd's UK insurance arm. Competition for the £2 billion business could be intense, with private equity among those said to be interested.
Aviva, which last appeared in this list six weeks ago, is joined by two other new entries.
Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP) is in at number five having not made the top 10 since the end of October. However, it has been hovering just outside as investors continue to look for ways to play the gold theme. The yellow metal has blasted past $5,000 an ounce amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
Last week, the company announced promising results from the second quarter of a record drilling programme at its Telfer gold mine in Western Australia. This included the highest-grade West Dome Underground drilling results to date.
Greatland Managing Director Shaun Day said the results “strongly support the potential for multi-year Telfer life of mine extension from both open pit and underground opportunities.”
B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), which last crept into this list two months ago, makes it in 10th place following a third-quarter update. The discount retailer said like-for-like sales fell 0.6% at its UK business during the 13 weeks to 27 December. However, there was some encouragement as sales grew by 3% in December.
In response, most analysts cut price targets for B&M to anywhere between 165p and 235p, and even JP Morgan, which raised its target, could only muster a 7p upgrade to 170p. RBC said today it was maintaining its 'outperform' rating but trimming its target price to 195p.
As well as Taylor Wimpey, both BP (LSE:BP.) and Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) lose their place in the list this week.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
|Company Name
|Place change
|1
|Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7)
|Unchanged
|2
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8)
|Unchanged
|3
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)
|Unchanged
|4
|Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
|Up 4
|5
|Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc (BYVJRH9)
|New
|6
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|Unchanged
|7
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58)
|Down 2
|8
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
|Down 4
|9
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9)
|Down 2
|10
|BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM)
|Down 1
The gold and silver trade has continued to drive demand for funds, with Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc (BYVJRH9) joining BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM) in our bestsellers table this week.
Mounting geopolitical tensions have helped the gold price surge past $5,000 an ounce, with silver also continuing its strong run.
These two funds, which buy the shares of mining companies, have already returned more than 20% in the opening weeks of 2026, with investors likely hoping for more of the same.
In another sign of the times Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT), the space cum defence play that has also benefited from global turmoil, also remains in the table but drops a few places.
There’s plenty of consistency in the list otherwise.
Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7), which has previously cited its exposure to aerospace and defence names as one factor behind its strong returns last year, sits firmly in top spot, followed by Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15).
We still see a couple of global equity trackers and Scottish Mortgage in the list. Meanwhile, Greencoat UK Wind, which offers a share price dividend yield of almost 11%, climbs up to fourth place.
Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.
