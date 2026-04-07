10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 3 April 2026
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
7th April 2026 11:20
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
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Top 10 shares in ISAs
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A four-week stay at the top ended for Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) in the final week of the 2025-26 tax year, replaced in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform by Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.).
It’s the first time the popular housebuilder has claimed first place since mid-January when investors favoured its eye-catching dividend and drop in share price to multi-year lows. Buyers were out in force this time for much the same reason, with a low of 83.26p not far off October 2022 levels and what would have been the lowest share price in 13 years.
Lured by a modest valuation and high yield, L&G shares are up about 8% in the past fortnight, which has dragged its dividend yield from over 9% to 8.7%, although it’s still easily the most generous income stock in the FTSE 100.
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BP (LSE:BP.) is back in the top 10 having spent the previous week in 13th place. The oil major has been a popular trade since the Middle East conflict began, but the shares have rallied 70% in the past year, exceeding 600p for the first time since 2018 to reach prices last seen in 2010. That’s been the cue for many shareholders to bank profits given ongoing uncertainty around the Middle East conflict. In fact, sellers outnumbered buyers here last week 4:1.
Surprisingly, it’s the first time Unilever (LSE:ULVR) has made this top 10, and it was a fresh price drop that triggered interest. Shares had been trading at an 18-month high above £55 just before the Iran war broke out. A month later and it had been dumped below £41, its worst in almost four years. The latest leg of the trip lower was a reaction to the sale of its Hellmann’s and Knorr Foods division to US-based McCormick for $44.8 billion (£34 billion) in cash and shares.
The idea is sound, although it’s a complicated transaction and one which is not expected to complete until the middle of 2027, creating an overhang for the shares. However, it does leave Unilever as a nearly pure-play Home & Personal Care (HPC), areas it believes offer the highest structural growth.
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The deal also reduces exposure away from Europe toward the US and emerging markets, a reminder of comments from CEO Fernando Fernandez, who last year told investors: “We are making the US and India our centres of gravity going forward.”
The two stocks dropping out of this week’s top 10 are Microsoft, which slips from eighth place to 13th, and Aviva, which slumps from third to 12th.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Company Name
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L&G Global Technology Index I Acchas returned to our bestseller table, with investors also tapping into some of its best-known holdings via tracker funds.
The fund, which tends to offer even more concentrated exposure to stocks such as NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) than the dedicated technology trusts, returns to the list in ninth place.
With markets showing tentative signs of recovery, investors also continued to use global tracker funds.
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index £ Acc, HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc and two of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy funds once again feature in the list. Another name, Fidelity Index World P Acc, joins them in the table.
Meanwhile, we saw plenty of appetite for the racy Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), which rises all the way up to second place from sixth.
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Scottish Mortgage has drawn attention recently thanks to its chunky SpaceX position, and last week the trust told markets that an upward revaluation had lifted the size of its position to 19.3% of the portfolio.
Cash is still king for some, with Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc again in the top spot. Value fund Artemis Global Income I Acc remains in the table, as does high-yielding renewables trust Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW).
Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.