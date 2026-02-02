10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 30 January 2026
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
2nd February 2026 12:29
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Top 10 shares in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
Unchanged
2
Up 2
3
New
4
Up 1
5
Up 2
6
Unchanged
7
Down 5
8
Down 5
9
New
10
New
Aviva (LSE:AV.) keeps top spot in thelist ofmost-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platformfor a second week, as it continues to recover from its recent drubbing.
Precious metals stocks Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP) attracted buyers, some perhaps picking up cheap stock after Friday’s sharp sell-off that continued into Monday.
Silver futures have extended last week’s losses to as much as 41%, a drop of $50 from Thursday’s peak just below $122. They’ve since improved from around $71 to above $82 an ounce. Gold stopped just short of $4,400 Monday having been above $5,600 last Thursday. It’s currently north of $4,700.
- Market snapshot: gold folds, AGony for silver
- As goes January, so goes the year: trading signal or noise?
Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) makes its debut here after a dramatic share price slump of as much as 15% on Friday. The sell-off, just days after Hochschild hit a record high, coincided with the wider decline in precious metals prices.
In a production report for 2025 published last month, chief executive Eduardo Landin said: “The current unprecedented commodity price rises are providing a strong financial tailwind for the business, and while there has been also an immediate impact on royalties, profit sharing, and selling expenses, we continue to focus on cost discipline in order to underpin higher margins.”
Hochschild anticipates attributable production of 300,000-328,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2026, with an all-in sustaining cost target of $2,157-$2,320 an ounce.
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) enters the top 10 in its highest-ever position and for the first time since October. Buying interest was triggered by a 12% slump in the share price to a nine-month low. That followed the publication of second-quarter results that beat revenue and profit estimates, but which failed to soothe concerns about cloud growth and heavy spending on AI.
The company announced capital expenditure of $37.5 billion (£27.4 billion) during the quarter compared with $22.6 billion a year ago. And investors worry that OpenAI is responsible for 45% of Microsoft’s revenue backlog of about $625 billion. This is found in the results as remaining performance obligations (RPO), a measure of contracted revenue not yet recognised.
- 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2026
- Insider: more big deals part of director stakebuilding
Perhaps surprisingly,RELX (LSE:REL) makes its debut in this list. Shares now trade at their lowest since September 2023 and are down 38% from their February 2025 high. The scale of decline, due largely to AI concerns, is clearly attracting buying interest, especially given its perception as a high-quality company that just can’t seem to catch a break.
In its recent list of Europe’s 25 best stock ideas, Bank of America forecast 50%-plus upside for Relx shares to 4,500p. It believes the company is a “mispriced AI beneficiary”, and points to above-consensus growth pick-ups in both the science, technical and medical and legal divisions.
Diageo, BAE and B&M drop out of this week’s top 10.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
Unchanged
2
Unchanged
3
Up 2
4
Up 6
5
Down 1
6
Down 3
7
Down 1
8
Down 1
9
Unchanged
10
New
Fund investors will likely have some painful exposure to slumping gold and silver prices, having piled into portfolios focused on both in the last week.
Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc moved up two spots to third place in our bestseller list. BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM), which has had a roughly 40% allocation to gold miners in recent times, moves up by six places to fourth.
Both gold and silver have hit fresh record highs in recent weeks, delivering some enormous returns amid mounting geopolitical worries. But that powerful rally began to violently reverse on Friday, with the losses extending in early Monday trading.
The fund buying data doesn’t show how many investors bought ahead of the slump last week, and how many sought to buy the dip on Friday.
- Ian Cowie: the troubled sector paying inflation-linked income
- Fund Focus: the ETFs outsmarting stock pickers
Precious metals drama aside, there’s a good level of consistency in the bestsellers table. Artemis Global Income I Acc, a name we ran the rule over last week, remains in the top spot, followed by Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc.
Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) remains in the top five, and buyers might feel reassured by the government last week announcing it would go ahead with a switch from RPI inflation to CPI inflation on renewable subsidies – rather than enacting a temporary freeze on subsidies which was seen as more painful for investors.
We otherwise see two global equity trackers, Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc and HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc, in the list, alongside two of the Vanguard LifeStrategy funds and popular growth fund Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT).
Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.