10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 30 January 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Aviva (LSE:AV.) keeps top spot in thelist ofmost-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platformfor a second week, as it continues to recover from its recent drubbing.

Precious metals stocks Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP) attracted buyers, some perhaps picking up cheap stock after Friday’s sharp sell-off that continued into Monday.

Silver futures have extended last week’s losses to as much as 41%, a drop of $50 from Thursday’s peak just below $122. They’ve since improved from around $71 to above $82 an ounce. Gold stopped just short of $4,400 Monday having been above $5,600 last Thursday. It’s currently north of $4,700.

Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) makes its debut here after a dramatic share price slump of as much as 15% on Friday. The sell-off, just days after Hochschild hit a record high, coincided with the wider decline in precious metals prices.

In a production report for 2025 published last month, chief executive Eduardo Landin said: “The current unprecedented commodity price rises are providing a strong financial tailwind for the business, and while there has been also an immediate impact on royalties, profit sharing, and selling expenses, we continue to focus on cost discipline in order to underpin higher margins.”

Hochschild anticipates attributable production of 300,000-328,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2026, with an all-in sustaining cost target of $2,157-$2,320 an ounce.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) enters the top 10 in its highest-ever position and for the first time since October. Buying interest was triggered by a 12% slump in the share price to a nine-month low. That followed the publication of second-quarter results that beat revenue and profit estimates, but which failed to soothe concerns about cloud growth and heavy spending on AI.

The company announced capital expenditure of $37.5 billion (£27.4 billion) during the quarter compared with $22.6 billion a year ago. And investors worry that OpenAI is responsible for 45% of Microsoft’s revenue backlog of about $625 billion. This is found in the results as remaining performance obligations (RPO), a measure of contracted revenue not yet recognised.

Perhaps surprisingly,RELX (LSE:REL) makes its debut in this list. Shares now trade at their lowest since September 2023 and are down 38% from their February 2025 high. The scale of decline, due largely to AI concerns, is clearly attracting buying interest, especially given its perception as a high-quality company that just can’t seem to catch a break.

In its recent list of Europe’s 25 best stock ideas, Bank of America forecast 50%-plus upside for Relx shares to 4,500p. It believes the company is a “mispriced AI beneficiary”, and points to above-consensus growth pick-ups in both the science, technical and medical and legal divisions.

Diageo, BAE and B&M drop out of this week’s top 10.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Fund investors will likely have some painful exposure to slumping gold and silver prices, having piled into portfolios focused on both in the last week.

Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc moved up two spots to third place in our bestseller list. BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM), which has had a roughly 40% allocation to gold miners in recent times, moves up by six places to fourth.

Both gold and silver have hit fresh record highs in recent weeks, delivering some enormous returns amid mounting geopolitical worries. But that powerful rally began to violently reverse on Friday, with the losses extending in early Monday trading.

The fund buying data doesn’t show how many investors bought ahead of the slump last week, and how many sought to buy the dip on Friday.

Precious metals drama aside, there’s a good level of consistency in the bestsellers table. Artemis Global Income I Acc, a name we ran the rule over last week, remains in the top spot, followed by Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) remains in the top five, and buyers might feel reassured by the government last week announcing it would go ahead with a switch from RPI inflation to CPI inflation on renewable subsidies – rather than enacting a temporary freeze on subsidies which was seen as more painful for investors.

We otherwise see two global equity trackers, Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc and HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc, in the list, alongside two of the Vanguard LifeStrategy funds and popular growth fund Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT).

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.