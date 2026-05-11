10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 8 May 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) has been a hugely popular stock among ii investors but disappears off the radar this week. Having shot to the top of the pile last time, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) is the new leader in this list of 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform.

L&G is a regular constituent here and is no stranger to the top spots. Investors appreciate the current business momentum and dividend yield of 8.7%.

Highest new entry this week is Filtronic (LSE:FTC), just two weeks after making only its second appearance here. Second place is the maker of radio frequency (RF) equipment’s best position so far and comes despite any fresh news from the company.

There’s been a lot of interest in the business since it signed deals with SpaceX, and excitement is clearly growing as investors anticipate Elon Musk’s space and tech business will IPO this summer.

HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), which last topped this table in February, is the first of two FTSE 100 big hitters to rejoin the top 10. Investors saw an opportunity to pick up stock in the Asia-focused bank at prices not seen in a month. Credit impairments and a surprise decline in first-quarter profit knocked more than 7% off the bank’s value before a swift rebound the following day.

Despite the initial response to the disappointment, several analysts were positive. JP Morgan edged its price target on the shares up to 1,370p, UBS nudged up to 1,425p, Shore Capital upgraded from ‘sell’ to ‘hold’, while Goldman Sachs thinks the shares could be worth 1,700p in time.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is back in the top 10 as investors went bargain hunting following an 8% drop in the share price to a near three-month low. The selling came despite a decent AGM update which might normally have been better received. But investors have done well out of this defence giant during a boom time for the sector, and some are happy to keep banking profits. However, analysts are still largely positive and continue to believe in prospects.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) makes its debut here as the only US stock in this week’s bestseller list. The chip maker been a star stock for a long time now, and last week’s 37% rally extended gains over the past 12 months to an incredible 770%. At $840 billion, the company is now much bigger than Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and ranks as the 15th largest stock in the S&P 500.

The surge is part of a wider boom across the sector amid a global shortage of memory chips, which is sending both chip prices and margins sharply higher. DRAM, or Dynamic Random-Access Memory, is among the hottest types of memory right now given it is essential for AI processing, and this is where Micron is a key player.

Four stocks make way for this week’s new entries. As well as Taylor Wimpey, GSK (LSE:GSK) drops from fourth to 12th, ITM Power (LSE:ITM) falls to 14th from sixth position, while IQE (LSE:IQE) drops of the radar this time.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISA

High-yielding renewables trust Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) has returned to our bestseller list, even as investors continue to broadly favour growth portfolios.

The trust, which has a share price dividend yield of almost 11%, moves back into the top 10, having sat just outside it last week.

The renewable energy infrastructure sector has faced plenty of curveballs in the last year though it has received greater interest on the back of conflict in the Middle East.

Greencoat UK Wind shares have certainly received a boost since mid-March and have returned around 4% so far in 2026.

The only other dedicated income fund in the list is the value-minded Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7), though investors are likely drawn by its continued stellar returns rather than its yield. The fund, which has a chunky allocation to emerging markets, has returned around 18% so far in 2026.

Otherwise, we see plenty of appetite for some of the classic growth funds - and some of those that have delivered especially big gains in recent weeks.

Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) moves back up to second place while Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT), which has pulled ahead of the competition in the market recovery, moves up to third. Another play on the tech sector, L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16), moves up one spot to eighth.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT), which raised a decent chunk of money in its C share issuance, retains a place in the top five, while three broad global tracker funds remain in the top 10.

It’s also worth noting that WS Blue Whale Growth I Sterling Acc (BD6PG56), another racy fund with a focus on growth, sits a little outside the list this week, in 15th place.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.