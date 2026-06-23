The best funds of the year so far

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With the summer solstice now behind us and the second half of the year approaching, we thought it would be interesting to look at the best and worst-performing funds so far this year.

Saltydog monitors the vast majority of UK-domiciled funds available through the main investment platforms. Funds are first sorted into Investment Association (IA) sectors and then combined into Saltydog Groups according to their historic volatility.

Our primary focus is on sector performance. Sustained sector trends can reflect changes in economic conditions and investor sentiment. However, the returns of the best and worst funds show that sector labels are only part of the story.

Top 10 funds

The leading funds this year have been focused on South Korea, technology and the Asia-Pacific markets.

Barings Korea I GBP Acc (B9M3RQ4) is the clear leader, having risen by 118.3%. That puts it more than 40 percentage points ahead of Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8), which is up 77.5%.

We have highlighted the Barings Korea fund several times over the past couple of years.

It is in the Specialist sector but has a strong bias towards technology.

Its largest holdings include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DR (LSE:SMSN) and SK Hynix, both of which are major beneficiaries of the global surge in demand for advanced semiconductors and memory chips driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre expansion.

Polar Capital Smart Energy I Acc GBP (BPF0PL5) and Polar Cptl PLC-Artfcl Intllgnc I Acc GBP (BF0GL54) have also had a strong start to the year, returning 72.8% and 63.6% respectively.

Five of the top 10 funds are from the Asia Pacific excluding Japan sector. They include three index funds, along with Royal London APAC ex Jpn Eq Tilt Z Acc (B68SHD9) and IFSL Marlborough Far East Growth P Acc (B8N9CJ2).

Saltydog’s top 10 funds in 2026 (up to 20 June)

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Last year, the leading returns came from gold and strategic metals funds. SVS Baker Steel Gold&Precious Mtls B Acc (BNGMZG1) rose by 184.9%, while WS Amati Strategic Metals B Acc (BMD8NV6) gained 162.1%.

If Barings Korea keeps going at its current pace, it could do even better this year.

The best and worst funds in each sector

We have also identified the best and worst-performing fund within each of the IA sectors that we monitor each week. The results are grouped according to the Saltydog volatility categories.