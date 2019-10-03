The Great British Retirement Survey 2023

The Great British Retirement survey is in its fifth year. And what a five years! We're now in the middle of a punishing cost-of living crisis, with inflation eroding the value of our savings and pension wealth.

This year, our research reveals how increasing financial pressure is hitting our retirement plans, and how many of us are making sacrifices to help the next generation. I would like to say a big thank you to all those who have filled in the survey and shared their experiences so powerfully with us.