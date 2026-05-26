10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 22 May 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

After returning to this list a fortnight ago, then losing its place a week later, Filtronic now tops this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform for the first time.

Despite no news from the company, shares in the maker of radio frequency (RF) equipment reached a 22-year high of 480p midweek. However, on Friday they traded as low as 350p before staging a modest bounce. Interest is no doubt piqued by the continuing interest in the Space sector.

The £800 million company, currently the 11th largest on AIM, dethroned Lloyds Banking Group, which had only just regained first place after a three-month wait. Having recently fallen to a six-week low, shares in the high street bank rose almost 6% last week, as part of a broader market recovery.

Rolls-Royce Holdings remains volatile, which perhaps explains trading behaviour and its lofty position in this list. Since peaking at over £14 at the beginning of March, the shares have been below £11 and back above £13 a few times. Something for both buyers and sellers there.

The remaining four of this week’s five new entries are all smaller companies, but only one is making its debut.

Georgina Energy Ordinary Shares shares tripled in value earlier this year before drifting back almost to where they began. But last week they doubled in value from 3.1p to 6.3p after the helium and hydrogen explorer announced a drilling contract with Ensign Australia. It means Georgina will have the Ensign 970 drill rig for its upcoming 50-day drill programme at its Hussar prospect in the Officer Basin, Western Australia. Work on exploration permit 513 will take place during the third quarter of 2026.

Chief executive Anthony Hamilton said: “With 300 km2 of areal closure, the Hussar prospect is one of the largest subsalt helium, hydrogen and hydrocarbons prospects onshore in Australia.”

Clean energy technology firm Ceres Power Holdings has been a very profitable investment for lucky investors who got in early. A year ago, shares were trading at 68p. Now they’re above 800p for a gain of over 1,000%. The latest catalyst was an upgrade by analysts at UBS who raised their price target from 570p to 970p.

Having pulled back from an 800p high in recent weeks to around 675p, investors caught a whiff of something at Greatland Resources Ltd on Friday. And today we get news that the company has received both state and federal environmental approval for its flagship Havieron development project in Western Australia. It explains Tuesday’s rally back above 700p.

IQE returns to the top 10 in second place, but there’s no fresh news from the semiconductor company.

NVIDIA Corp jumped five places in a week when the AI chip giant posted first-quarter results. Shares have drifted back from a recent record high above $236 to around $215 and a two-week low. However, broker Morgan Stanley still rates the shares a top pick in the chip sector and nudged up its price target to $288.

Five stocks make way for this week’s new entries. Legal & General drops from third spot to 11th, Micron Technology tumbles from fourth to 14th, Glencore slips from 10th to 15th, while both NatWest and Barclays disappear further down the order.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Dedicated tech funds have slipped further down our bestseller table in the last week, although growth portfolios more generally remain very popular.

Polar Capital Technology Ord gives up six slots, falling back to ninth place, while the passive L&G Global Technology Index I Acc drifts down to the bottom of the table. Separately, the battered private equity fund 3i Group Ord also gives up a few places in the table.

Yet investors continue to go for growth via Scottish Mortgage Ord, which regains the top slot, as well as via broad passive funds such as Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc.

Space tech fund Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord moves up to sixth place, while investor favourites Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc and Artemis Global Income I Acc sit in this week’s top three.

It’s worth noting that Polar Capital Global Technology, the open-ended sibling to Polar Capital Technology that has sometimes outperformed the trust, sits a little outside the list in 14th place.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.