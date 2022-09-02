Shares for the future: my best long-term investment ideas

After receiving a question from a reader, should analyst Richard Beddard incorporate a new technique into his scoring and ranking system?

A reader sent me a footballing analogy to describe how he uses a company’s chart to gain an overall impression of a company. He wondered if I could accommodate this technique into the Decision Engine, my scoring and ranking system. I gratefully declined. To explain why, I will start with the analogy. Read about how to: Open a Trading Account | How to start Trading Stocks | Top UK shares Don’t take your eye off the prize My correspondent hypothesised that football team managers do not just grade players on individual characteristics such as speed and pass completion rates, they form an overall impression of the player from how he looks. He does the same with his shares, getting his overall impression from a company’s chart. He calls this the “eye test”. He chose to illustrate this technique with a couple of shares in the Decision Engine: “I like to do this with a share by looking at its chart over time...If I compare two shares, Judges and PZ Cussons, they have very different charts. Judges growing over time and PZ Cussons comparatively flat. “If I think forward into the future, one year, five years, 10 years...Can I see Judges continuing to grow? Probably yes over the long term. I look at PZ Cussons and ask, can I see something that will make their chart break higher into long-term growth? Probably not.” Richard Beddard: a share to own through thick and thin

Richard Beddard: can this share stage a phoenix-like recovery? The chart depicts the company’s share price over time, so what my correspondent is saying is that a rising share price gives him confidence and a falling share price robs him of it. Traders call this momentum. It means that if a share price has gone up today, other things being equal it is more likely to go up tomorrow, probably because other traders are gaining confidence too. From my perspective, the problem with momentum is that it is a short-term trading strategy. It works for a while and then it breaks down. You need signals to tell you to sell a share when the momentum is broken. Trading shares like this is incompatible with the objectives of a long-term shareholder who wants to profit from a company’s strategy and culture. It takes years or decades for a strategy to play out and cultures can last centuries. I know of no evidence that shows share price trends persist for, say, five or 10 years. In fact, the opposite seems to be true. There is evidence that, over the long term, gravity weighs on prices of formerly high-flying shares, a process known as mean reversion. This is why fund managers must include a disclaimer on their advertising that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. If we had been looking at PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC)' 10-year chart in 2010 (see above), the “eye test” would have given us a lot of confidence, but the share’s performance over the following decade would have been a massive disappointment.