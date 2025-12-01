Top 10 most-popular investment funds: November 2025

The Autumn Budget was the event of November for UK investors, with many rumours and feared outcomes such as changes to tax-free pension lump sums failing to materialise.

So, how did fund investors behave during the month? Well, they largely stuck to their guns with only one new entry in the top 10 table of most-bought funds, according to the number of buys among interactive investor customers, with regular investing excluded.

That new entry was the income share class of Royal London Short Term Money Market Y Inc, in 10th place, which resulted in the ejection of Jupiter Gold & Silver from the top 10. Investors may be profit-taking after the yellow metal’s best performance in 46 years, while a reported fall in UK inflation to 3.6% in October may have also eased any concerns about retaining exposure to an inflation hedge.

The accumulation share class of Royal London Short Term Money Market Y Acc, which investors can own for 0.10% a year, remains in first place in the table. Currently, you can find money market funds with yields above inflation, which could suit bearish investors. However, if interest rates continue to edge downwards, investors could start to abandon these funds since the yields are linked to the Bank of England base rate. Money market funds can be held inside a stock & shares ISA or a SIPP.

For investors who want pure-play tech exposure, L&G Global Technology Index Trust, static in third place, has delivered a spectacular performance over three years (135.7%) and one year (25.8%), as you can see from the table. My colleague Dave Baxter recently took a forensic look at tech funds and said of the L&G tracker, “Its top 10 list (which includes two share classes for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and therefore only nine different companies) accounts for roughly 70% of the fund, meaning the fund is much less diversified than its total number of holdings (around 250) suggests.”

For more insights into this concentrated fund, which tracks the FTSE World Technology index, read his piece here.

Elsewhere, multi-asset funds from fund leviathan Vanguard, including LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (seventh), LifeStrategy 80% Equity (second), and LifeStrategy 60% Equity (eighth) maintained their popularity, thanks to their low charges and diversification benefits. Such funds work well for beginners and sophisticated investors alike, offering different share/bond ratios to suit a variety of risk appetites.

Fourth-ranked Artemis Global Income I Acc, a value-focused strategy with a lower weighting than most global funds to the US, is still sought after. Rather than simply performance chasing, investors could be seeking to diversify their portfolios amid niggling concerns about valuations among growth stocks.

Finally, three funds in the Investments Association (IA) Global sector make up the rest of the top 10. These low-cost passive funds have similar returns over three and five years, but it’s important to understand what you’re getting exposure to. For example, despite having “World” in its title, the Fidelity Index World P Acc (ninth) fund doesn’t have any exposure to emerging markets, while HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (sixth) and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (fifth) do have weightings to less-established markets.

Top 10 most-popular funds in November 2025

Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 December 2025. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of November. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Top 10 most-bought active funds in November 2025

Three new funds entered the table in November; Artemis SmartGARP European Equity, Fidelity Cash, and abrdn Sterling Money Market. This trio replaced Ninety One Global Gold, Blue Whale Growth, and the income share class of Artemis Global Income.

The newcomers mean that money market funds comprised more than half the table of most-bought active funds in November. Newcomers Fidelity Cash and Aberdeen Sterling Money Market both charge fees of 0.15%, as does fourth-ranked L&G Cash Trust I Acc. Cheaper options for investors seeking a low-risk investment include Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc, ranked first and third in our table, whose ongoing charges figures (OCF) is 0.10%, and Vanguard Sterling Short-Term Money Market, which can be owned for 0.12%.

Jonathan Mondillo, the author of our new “Bond Boss” column, suggests that investors who are willing to stomach a little more risk might like to research short-dated credit as an alternative to money market funds.

Artemis SmartGARP European Eq I Acc GBP, ranked in eighth place, counts investment bank Societe Generale SA (EURONEXT:GLE), drug manufacturer Novartis AG Registered Shares (SIX:NOVN) and Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (XMAD:BBVA) among its top holdings. Its largest weighting is to financials (40%), followed by healthcare (13.6%) and industrials (9.9%), according to its October factsheet.

The £1.4 billion growth fund, which launched in 2001, uses its “proprietary SmartGARP process, which seeks to remove behavioural biases when identifying opportunities”. SmartGARP stands for Smart Growth At a Reasonable Price. Manager Philip Wolstencroft seeks undervalued companies that he expects to outperform.

Elsewhere, Douglas Chadwick put the accent on value-oriented Ranmore Global Equity in his weekly article, highlighting its consistent performance. Sean Peche’s value fund doesn’t track any index, and is notably light on American mega-cap tech names. Chadwick says the fund “has higher exposure to financials, consumer cyclicals, Japan, South Korea, and several emerging markets”. In the fund’s latest factsheet, Peche said, “We like owning fast-growing companies. But only at the right price.” Top 10 stocks include Japanese boiler manufacturer Miura, Barbie-maker Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) and bakery chain Greggs (LSE:GRG).

Top 10 most-bought active funds in November 2025