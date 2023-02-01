How to invest £50,000

Should I save or invest £50,000?

The easiest way to decide whether you should save or invest £50,000 is to think about what you want to do with the money and when you’ll need it.

That means you may need to invest £50,000 in separate pots.

Any money that you are likely to need in the next five years – for a house deposit perhaps or to pay for building work or a big trip – should ideally be kept in a cash savings account.

That’s because you won’t want to risk losing money before you need it.

You won’t lose money with a savings account. However, over time there’s a significant risk that money left to languish in a savings account won’t achieve the returns you need and its spending power will be reduced by inflation.

When your money is invested, its value will rise and fall in line with the performance of the investments you’ve chosen. However, so long as you don’t take unnecessary risk and can leave your money for five years (at the very least), it should earn more than it would in a savings account.

With a lengthy investment horizon you should have time to ride out any short-term volatility and reap the rewards of compound returns. This is when your returns start earning returns, giving your pot a significant boost over the years.

You can find out more about the difference between saving and investing with our guide.

