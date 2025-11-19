Open an ii Personal Pension (SIPP)

Saving for retirement made simple with a Which? Recommended ii Personal Pension (SIPP).
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
The ii Personal Pension is a SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension), a tax-efficient pension account offering you a wider choice of investments and flexibility.
Whatever your investing experience, a personal pension can help you reach your goals. Hand-pick your own investments from the UK and global markets or leave it to our experts with our managed portfolios.
Investing with a low-cost SIPP, like the ii Personal Pension, gives you a greater opportunity to grow your savings for the retirement you want.
Like all pensions, the ii Personal Pension has great tax benefits, but the main features that set it apart are choice and flexibility. From taking control of your pension savings, to choosing what to invest in, you can prepare your retirement income on your terms.
Don’t feel limited by your retirement saving options. With a SIPP you’re in control of how much and when you save.
Personal pensions can be a great choice for the self-employed, someone consolidating their pensions, or anyone who values a bit of flexibility.
Have the freedom to choose exactly what to invest your retirement savings in, and adjust your investments anytime.
If you aren't sure where to begin, you can take a hands-off approach with expert managed investment options.
Unlike some other pensions, when you’re ready to start taking an income from your pension, you have a range of retirement options to choose from.
Withdraw your savings from your SIPP using lump sums, income drawdown, and other flexible options.
Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.
Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.
Other providers usually charge a percentage of your pot. That means you’ll be charged more as your pension grows in value. The ii Personal Pension is different. With our low, flat fee, from just £5.99 a month, you can keep more of what’s rightfully yours.
You can withdraw from your SIPP in various ways, including tax-free cash, income drawdown, lump sums, or a combination that best suits your needs.


For the fourth year in a row, independent analysts at Which? have recognised the ii Self-Invested Personal Pension for its industry-leading choice, support and value.
Many other providers charge a percentage of your pension pot. That can mean the more you make, the more they take.
At ii, we believe in flat monthly fees that can help you reach your retirement goals sooner. See the table for our price plans.
Other charges, such as trading fees, apply. These are charged separately to your monthly fee. More about our plans and charges.
It's easy to consolidate your pensions with ii. From old workplace pensions to SIPPs, even with traditional pension providers like Aviva and Standard Life, transferring to ii gives you more control over your money and, possibly, lower fees.
You can do this quickly, easily and entirely online once you open an ii Personal Pension.
Find out more about consolidating your pensions with ii and check out how our prices compare to other SIPP providers.
The ii Personal Pension gives you a range of options to suit all investors. From shares and ETFs to ready-made funds and income options, we’ve got you covered.
Passive, active, income and accumulation - the full spectrum of fund types are here. Explore the range, see our expert picks and learn more about this type of investment.
With over 1,000 Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to explore, you can access one of the widest ranges around. Find out more about investing this way and find the ETFs for you.
Our selection of investment trusts includes many of the most popular and top-traded choices by investors. Get insights from our experts to help you choose the right trusts for your portfolio.
Balance your risk and get regular income, with a wide range of corporate and government bonds from the UK and beyond. Browse our bonds and learn why many choose to include them in their portfolio.
You can apply online for your SIPP in less than 15 mintues. All you’ll need is your National Insurance number, debit card and bank details.
Once your SIPP’s set up, you can add money via a one-off deposit or regular, monthly Direct Debit contributions. You can also transfer in any existing pensions you have elsewhere.
You can pay up to 100% of your salary (capped at £60,000) per year into a SIPP. This is your pension annual allowance and can be spread across all the pensions you pay into.
Your annual allowance also includes tax relief, so the maximum you can pay in yourself is usually £48,000, and the remaining £12,000 would be added by the government.
If you’ve already taken money out of your pension, or are a higher earner, your annual allowance may be lower. Remember, pension and tax rules apply and depend on your personal circumstances.
Find out more about paying into your SIPP.
For every personal payment you make into your SIPP from your net income, we’ll automatically claim basic rate (20%) tax relief for you. So if you contribute £80, this will be topped up to £100.
Once your tax relief has been sent to us by HMRC, we’ll pay it as cash into your SIPP account, so you can choose how to invest it.
If you’re a higher rate (40%) or additional rate (45%) taxpayer, you can claim back the rest of your tax relief through your annual Self Assessment.
Find out more about how tax relief works.
The earliest you can access your Personal Pension is age 55, rising to 57 in 2028.
You can take up to 25% of your pension tax-free - subject to a maximum of £268,275 - while any remaining withdrawals will be added to your income and could be taxed.
Yes, you can have a SIPP and a workplace pension and can pay into both at the same time. Just make sure your total contributions don’t exceed your annual allowance.
Once you’ve maximised your employer pension contributions, paying into a SIPP can be a great way to complement your workplace savings.
Yes – there is no limit on how many pensions you can have. However, bringing your pension pots together into one SIPP can make your retirement planning much simpler.
We make it easy to transfer other pensions into our SIPP. You can transfer when opening your account, or you can come back and do it later.
Find out more about transfers.
Yes, it is possible for employers to contribute to a SIPP through one-off and/or regular payments. If you want to pay into your SIPP this way, you will first need to ask your employer if they are able to arrange this.
Read our guide to setting up employer contributions.
When you die, any remaining money within your SIPP can pass to whoever you wish to receive it. It’s important that you fill out an expression of wishes form to make sure your pension ends up in the right hands.
Your beneficiaries usually won’t pay inheritance tax on any money they receive but might pay income tax on any withdrawals if you die after age 75. If you die before age 75, they can inherit the pot without paying income tax.
From 6 April 2027 unused pension funds (as well as some death benefits) will become part of your estate for inheritance tax (IHT) purposes following an announcement in the Autumn 2024 Budget. Read more about the upcoming changes to pensions and inheritance tax.
Read our guide on what happens to your SIPP after death.
Yes, a Managed Portfolio is simply an investment option and will appear alongside your other investments within your SIPP account.
Our free Essential Guide to SIPPs has everything you need to know to help you get started. It covers what a SIPP is, how it works and whether it’s right for you.
If you’re thinking about retiring soon and want to understand your options, make sure you speak to someone at Pension Wise.
Pension Wise is part of the government’s Money Helper service, offering free and impartial pension guidance to the over-50s. They can also help you decide if transferring your pension is the right choice for you.