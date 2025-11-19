Open an ii Personal Pension (SIPP)

When you die, any remaining money within your SIPP can pass to whoever you wish to receive it. It’s important that you fill out an expression of wishes form to make sure your pension ends up in the right hands.

Your beneficiaries usually won’t pay inheritance tax on any money they receive but might pay income tax on any withdrawals if you die after age 75. If you die before age 75, they can inherit the pot without paying income tax.

From 6 April 2027 unused pension funds (as well as some death benefits) will become part of your estate for inheritance tax (IHT) purposes following an announcement in the Autumn 2024 Budget. Read more about the upcoming changes to pensions and inheritance tax.

Read our guide on what happens to your SIPP after death.