10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 24 April 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)is a regular in this list of 10most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform, but last week it missed out for the first time since February. However, it’s bounced straight back, up from 11th to third place.

Shares in the high street lender fell back under 100p to a two-week low as the bank sector struggled toward the end of the week. It underperformed the wider market, although declines attracted bargain hunters.

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) joined Lloyds back in the top 10, making its first appearance this month. Shares tracked the sector lower having only recently staged a recovery from multi-month lows to their highest since late February.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT) rarely makes this top 10 list, but it’s in sixth place this time after a fresh plunge took the share price down to its lowest since October 2024. The shares, which traded above £65 late February, changed hands for less than £47 at one point following disappointing first-quarter results.

The FTSE 100 giant surprised the City with a warning about growth in emerging markets. Business has been affected by changes in EU sanctions on Russia that have restricted supply of products and brand use there. Analysts at Morgan Stanley calculate a mid-20s% decline in Russia revenues during the quarter.

Analysts at Citigroup cut their price target for Reckitt to 6,200p from 7,000p, Barclays dropped its target to 6,000p and Goldman Sachs to 5,600p.

Filtronic (LSE:FTC)has managed only its second appearance in the top 10 following its debut at the start of 2026. It follows a 27% rally over the past week that takes gains since the March low to 85%.

The £600 million company has created a lot of interest in recent years given its relationship with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Last year it signed its biggest contract with the American firm worth £47.3 million ($62.5 million).

There’s been a lot of interest around the defence sector in response to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and around space following the launch of the Artemis II test flight around the moon and speculation around the SpaceX IPO. Clearly, investors are excited about prospects for further big contracts in these hot sectors.

The four stocks dropping out of this week’s top 10 are Glencore, down from ninth to 11th, BP, Microsoft and Imperial Brands.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Investors continue to show plenty of appetite for growth funds, from tech portfolios to those focused on space exploration.

Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), the flagship Baillie Gifford trust which comes with a 19.3% allocation to SpaceX, maintains its presence at the top of the table, while the Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) trust moves up to seventh place.

Seraphim recently mooted the idea of raising funds via the issuance of C shares, and this morning the trust announced a conditional offer for retail investors. The offer, which is subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting on 6 May, would come with a minimum investment amount of £250 per investor.

Investors have, meanwhile, continued to back tech and other growth companies, with the L&G Global Technology Index I Acc returning to the table in eighth place and the Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) trust sitting in ninth. Those funds, and the multiple tracker funds in the list, have benefited strongly from the broad market rally of recent weeks.

In such uncertain times, some investors still prefer cash-like exposure via the Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc fund. Another popular name, Artemis Global Income I Acc, also sticks around in the top five.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.