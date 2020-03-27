A bargain portfolio for the future

Our companies analyst reflects on volatile stock markets and attractive shares for long-term investors.

If you had asked me last year whether in my lifetime there would be a global pandemic that would shut down parts of the economy and slow down much of the rest of it, I would have replied “I don’t know. I hope not, but I suppose it’s possible...” Preparing for the unpredictable Like accidental nuclear war, pandemics fall into a category of things that could happen that we don’t specifically factor into our day to day decisions until they do. That’s why, if you click on the links at the end of this article about the companies mentioned in it, you won’t find the word ‘pandemic’ in any of my analyses pre-dating March 2020. There’s probably a very good reason for insouciance about distant uncertainties. If we were fearful of all negative possibilities, we wouldn’t be able to function, let alone invest. We might be holed up somewhere missing everything wonderful about society that we are missing now. At the risk of generalising, investors as a group like figuring things out. We strive for certainty, but we know this is an illusion. Things we did not expect trip us up all the time. Occasionally, these things are really big. So, as we begin to re-examine our investment strategies now one of those really big things has happened, we shouldn’t be beating ourselves up because we failed to predict a pandemic. This might seem contradictory, but we can’t absolve ourselves of responsibility for being in some sense prepared either. Investing in people My strategy is codified in the Decision Engine. It has evolved over the years, but it has always been intended to enable the construction of portfolios of profitable well managed businesses at reasonable prices. The goal has been to identify investments to buy and hold for at least 10 years, which I believe is sufficient duration for them to earn a decent return, even if something really big happens. To do that they must survive the bad times, and prosper in the good times, all the while adapting to the changing circumstances that confront them. Ultimately, long-term investors put our faith in people: The people who run businesses, and the people they employ. All of these people work for their own reasons but, if we have selected good businesses, they also work collectively to ensure their companies survive, adapt, and prosper. These are the people I am relying on to secure my portfolios. I have never thought I could do better than them in a crisis by dodging and weaving in the stock market. Coronavirus stock market survival guide

A checklist for finding dividend shares in a crisis

Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) My effort goes in upfront; into analysing businesses and investing in those I can trust. This crisis isn’t a call to action, it’s a test of decisions already made, and one of the difficult things about that test is we won’t know the strategy has passed for many years. The Decision Engine today For years now I’ve scored shares and ranked the most promising in the Decision Engine. Today I’m going to show you more of its guts than usual. The left-hand section of the table below shows the individual scores, my confidence in the company according to the following criteria. c1 , Does the business make good money?

, Does the business make good money? c2 , What could stop it growing profitably?

, What could stop it growing profitably? c3 , How does its strategy address the risks?

, How does its strategy address the risks? c4, Will we all benefit? c1 judges whether the company has been profitable in cash and accounting terms, c2 examines risks, principally debt, the variability of earnings, and competition, c3 considers the strategy, how the company will grow profitably, and c4 adjudicates whether management is looking after the interests of shareholders, staff, and customers, as well as their own. These four criteria, subtotalled in the column headed ‘st’, attest to the quality of the business, my confidence in its ability to survive, prosper, and deliver returns for investors. But those returns will also be determined by the company’s valuation, which is scored in column c5 on a scale from -2 to 2 to give a total score out of 10. The scores are totalled and ranked in the middle green section. I believe all of these companies are probably good long-term investments, but I’m most confident in the shares near the top of the list: A bargain portfolio for the future

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.