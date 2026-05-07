ii most-bought investments: April 2026

Global funds continue to be in demand, as the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF takes the top spot for passive funds in April

Seraphim Space is the second most-popular investment trust in April, jumping up from seventh place in March

When it comes to stocks, Rolls Royce takes the number one spot, up from second place in March.

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in April 2026.

There continues to be a strong demand for global funds, as the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL) takes the top spot for passive investments in April, moving up from second place in March. It’s followed by the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58), which moved up to second place in April from fourth in March.

When it comes to investment trusts, Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) jumped up to second place in April from seventh place in March, and Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8) jumped to third place from sixth.

For equities, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) takes the number one spot, up from second place in March.

Two AIM-listed stocks entered the list in April - ITM Power (LSE:ITM), which came in at sixth place, and IQE (LSE:IQE), which came in at ninth place.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)re-entered the list in April, coming in at fourth place, after dropping off the list in March.

The likes of Barclays (LSE:BARC), Aviva (LSE:AV.), International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) dropped off after featuring in March.

Most-bought funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on interactive investor in April,Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor at interactive investor, says: “Both cautious and adventurous strategies piqued investors’ interest in April as stock markets, particularly the S&P 500 index, enjoyed a strong spell of performance. This was despite no shortage of headwinds, in particular uncertainty over the Middle East conflict and scepticism over the huge amount of money the world’s biggest businesses are spending on artificial intelligence (AI) advancements.

“On the cautious side, money market funds continued to be well-represented among our top 10 most-bought active funds. Investors often use money market funds to park cash for short periods while deciding where to invest, or to act as a safe haven during periods of stock market volatility.

“Moving up the risk spectrum, new entrants included Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8) and Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL), a UK fund with a value investing approach. We also saw the adventurous Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) climb the investment trust table, rising to second place from seventh in March.

“Investor appetite for growth assets was revealed by strong demand for global funds – both active and passive funds, with the latter aiming to deliver close to the return of the global stock market.

“Such funds are potential core holdings that investors can tuck away with confidence due to the diversification on offer. With their flexibility to invest across the world, global funds can provide greater levels of protection versus equity funds focused on one particular region or part of the market, such as smaller company shares.”

Most-bought stocks

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on interactive investor in April, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment says:“Regular-feature FTSE 100 stocks like Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) remained highly popular single-stock choices among ii customers last month. UK energy stocks such as BP (LSE:BP.) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) also made it on to the most bought list.

“Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) regained its spot on the most bought list in April. After a rough start to the year for mega-cap tech, Microsoft has been rebounding since the end of March with shares up 10% over the last month, although it remains in the red by around 15% year-to-date. Although quarterly earnings were strong at the end of April, investors were concerned about its high AI spending guidance.

“Two AIM-listed UK stocks have been soaring lately, piquing the interest of ii customers. ITM Power (LSE:ITM) and IQE (LSE:IQE) were new entrants into the most-bought stocks list in April. IQE, a UK mid-cap chip wafer maker is benefiting from the global rally in semiconductor stocks, with shares jumping more than 850% so far this year. Meanwhile, ITM Power, a UK clean energy company is up by over 420% year-on-year and more than 150% over the past month.”

MOST-BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN APRIL 2026