Shares for the future: my top 40 stocks after dumping this one

Find out why shares analyst Richard Beddard ditched this problematic business and discover how he ranks the remaining companies in his Decision Engine.

Normally, it’s a straightforward process to create the ranked list of shares from my Decision Engine that we publish every month. This month, however, I have been forced to take emergency action. Currently, the Decision Engine spreadsheet contains 54 individual sheets. There is one sheet for each of the 40 companies it ranks, containing detailed financials going back many years and the individual scores for that company. There are 11 more company sheets for shares I am studying but not yet confident enough to add to the Decision Engine. In addition to the 51 company sheets, the first sheet in the spreadsheet simply imports 15-minute delayed prices from stock market data platform SharePad, to part-automate the score I give to a company’s price, which is one of the five factors that determine a share’s overall score. Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2021: reliable stocks beat the market

The third sheet tells me how much I should ideally have invested in each of the shares, and whether my actual holdings are sufficiently divergent from these ideal sizes to warrant a trade. The second sheet summarises all the information in the other 53 in a big table. To share the relevant bits of this table with you, all I have to do is copy it from the spreadsheet and paste it into my article. The hard work is done when I score the companies, once a year after they have published their annual reports. Very occasionally, though, events of such magnitude occur that I must intervene, much as I hate to do so. Seeking protection from Avon On cranking up the Decision Engine to write this article, I noticed that Avon Protection (LSE:AVON)'s score had risen from 4 out of 9 when I scored it in January, to 7 out of 9 (you can read why I scored it 4 here). The purpose of scoring shares is to determine which are good value. Generally, I consider a score of 7 or more to be good value. Shares that score less than 5 are, relatively speaking at least, poor value. Shares scoring 5 or 6 are in the middle. Broadly speaking I allow these scores to help me decide whether to buy, sell or hold shares. Avon had gone from a 'sell' to a 'buy'; and since I only score companies once a year, that was not because I thought more highly of it. It could only be because the share price had cratered.

