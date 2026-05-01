Top 10 most-popular investment funds: April 2026
There’s a newcomer in the rankings, despite plenty of uncertainty threatening to derail stock markets.
1st May 2026 12:13
by Nina Kelly from interactive investor
Share on
Top 10 most-popular funds in April 2026
|Fund
|Sector
|Change on last month
|One-year return to 1 May (%)
|Three-year return to 1 May (%)
|Royal London Short Term Money Market (Accumulating)
|Short Term Money Market
|No change
|4.1%
|15.2%
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
|Global
|No change
|28%
|57.4%
|Artemis Global Income I Acc
|Global Equity Income
|No change
|53%
|136%
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
|Global
|Up one
|28.1%
|59%
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|Down one
|22%
|45%
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
|Global
|No change
|28%
|56%
|L&G Global Technology Index Trust
|Technology
|Up one
|51%
|130%
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|No change
|17%
|34.2%
|Fidelity Index World P Acc
|Global
|No change
|25%
|59%
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Inc (Distributing)
|Short Term Money Market
|New entry
|4.1%
|15.2%
Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Most-bought active funds
Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP is the only new fund to enter the top 10 active rankings, resulting in the ejection of Artemis SmartGARP UK Equity.
The £12 billion Polar Capital fund, which has an OCF of 1.09%, typically owns 60 to 85 positions. Currently, the portfolio contains 67 companies as at the end of March. Top 10 holdings include NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE). According to the fund factsheet dated 31 March, the fund’s active share is 62%. Active share is a measure of the percentage of stock holdings in a fund that differ from the benchmark index. A figure of over 80% would mean a fund is investing in a way that is substantially differently from the benchmark.
As Saltydog Investor Douglas Chadwick notes, Polar Capital Global Tech has been the top-performing tech fund in the Investment Association (IA) Technology and Technology Innovation so far this year, up 30%, with the fund “differentiating itself by reducing its reliance on the Magnificent Seven in favour of core AI supply-chain companies”.
The tech-focused Nasdaq index has rebounded since the start of the Iran conflict on 28 February with most of the Magnificent Seven stocks reporting earnings this week, namely Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).
As explained above, investors still favour money market funds in the current environment, with both the accumulating and distributing versions of Royal London Short Term Money Market fund appearing in the most-bought active funds table, alongside Fidelity Cash W Acc and Vanguard Sterling Short-Term Money Markets A GBP Acc. Money market funds can be held inside a stock & shares ISA or a SIPP.
Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc has tumbled down the rankings, from third to 10th place, with investors likely having taken profits in the wake of a huge gold rally earlier in the year.
Top 10 most-bought active funds April 2026
|Position
|Fund
|Change on last month
|1
|Royal London Short Term Money Market (Accumulating)
|No change
|2
|Artemis Global Income I Acc
|No change
|3
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Inc
|Up two
|4
|WS Blue Whale Growth R Sterling Acc
|Up four
|5
|Artemis SmartGARP European Equity
|Up one
|6
|Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP
|New entry
|7
|Vanguard Sterling Short-Term Money Markets A GBP Acc
|No change
|8
|Artemis Global Income I Inc
|Up one
|9
|Fidelity Cash W Acc
|Down five
|10
|Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc
|Down seven
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Important information – SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.