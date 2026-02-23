Junior ISA investment ideas

Junior ISA investment ideas

Investing in your Junior ISA is easy with our experts’ top picks, ready-made funds and the most popular investments with our customers.

Happy mother and young daughter on laptop outside

Important information: The value of any investment can go down as well as up and your child might not get back what was originally invested. The tax treatment of a Junior ISA depends on individual circumstances and tax rules may change. Please be aware that grandparents do not automatically have parental responsibility. If you’re unsure about the suitability of a Junior ISA or any investment please speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.

ii experts

Expert ideas for your Junior ISA

We've made it easy to get started with investing in your Junior ISA (JISA).

Our award-winning team of financial journalists and market experts write daily tips, commentary and insight on market performance.

Take inspiration from our Super 60 and ACE 40 rated investment lists, or get a helping hand with our Quick-start Funds.

Top tips for JISA investing

Quick-start Funds

Rated investment lists

Most popular JISA investments

How to invest long term in a Junior ISA

Choosing a Quick-start Fund

Our Quick-start Funds are an easy way to start investing in your JISA. Six low-cost funds have been specially selected by experts, and many experienced investors rely on them too.

Each fund carries a different level of risk, and you will need to consider the level of risk you are comfortable with. As a very general rule, investors tend to choose higher risk when investing over longer periods.

Remember that these risk levels are just a guide, and risk exists in every investment.

A graphic showing Quick Start Funds

Rated investments lists to help you get started

ii super 60

Super 60 investment list

Narrow down your options with our rigorously researched list of 60 quality funds, ETFs and investment trusts.

ii ace 40

ACE 40 sustainable investment list

Align your portfolio with your personal values by choosing funds, trusts and ETFs from the UK's first rated list of sustainable investments.

Top Junior ISA investments with ii customers

Here are the shares, funds, investment trusts and ETFs that are trending our JISA customers (most held in order of GBP value, as at 28 February 2026).

trophy icon

Top 5 shares

  1. Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
  2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
  3. Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
  5. Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
trophy icon

Top 5 funds

  1. Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30)
  2. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)
  3. Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58)
  4. HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9)
  5. Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3)
trophy icon

Top 5 trusts

  1. Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
  2. Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW)
  3. F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
  4. Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
  5. Allianz Technology Trust Ord (LSE:ATT)
trophy icon

Top 5 ETFs

  1. Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA)
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG)
  3. iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA)
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP)
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL)

How to invest long term in a JISA

Starting your child on their investing journey early means you can watch their money grow with them. Investing with your children isn’t just about building wealth, its about building financial confidence for life.

See what our Funds & Investment Education Editor Kyle Caldwell has to say about investing in a JISA long term.

How to invest in a Junior ISA long term

A wide choice of investments for your JISA

The ii JISA gives you a range of options to suit all investors.

Shares candlestick chart icon

Shares

With direct access to the UK, US and several other international markets, you’ll have the world of investing at your fingertips. Search our shares and find tips and ideas to help you build your portfolio.

Funds donut chart icon

Funds

Passive, active, income and accumulation - the full spectrum of fund types are here for your choosing. Explore the range, see our expert picks and learn more about this type of investment.

ETF Graph icon

ETFs

With over 1,000 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to explore, you’ll get access to one of the widest ranges of low-cost ETFs around. Discover more about investing this way and find the ETFs for you.

Investment trusts pie chart icon

Investment trusts

Our selection of investment trusts includes many of the most popular and top-traded choices by investors. Get insights from our experts to help you choose the right trusts for your portfolio.

Bonds and gilts chart icon

Bonds and gilts

Balance your risk and get regular income, with a wide range of corporate and government bonds from the UK and beyond. Browse our bonds and learn why many choose to include them in their portfolio.

Learn more about Junior ISAs

Looking to save for a child’s future? Learn all about Junior ISAs and how they work.

guide book icon

General

Junior ISA

Transfer a Junior ISA

Transfer a CTF to JISA

guide book icon

JISA guides

Investing for grandchildren

What happens to a Junior ISA at 18?

Junior ISA allowance

guide book icon

Compare accounts

Junior ISAs vs Child Trust Funds

Junior SIPP vs Junior ISA

ii - I think, therefore ii

Start investing for their future today

Save more with ii's low, flat fees. The smarter home for your child’s savings.