Junior ISA investment ideas

Important information: The value of any investment can go down as well as up and your child might not get back what was originally invested. The tax treatment of a Junior ISA depends on individual circumstances and tax rules may change. Please be aware that grandparents do not automatically have parental responsibility. If you’re unsure about the suitability of a Junior ISA or any investment please speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.
We've made it easy to get started with investing in your Junior ISA (JISA).
Our award-winning team of financial journalists and market experts write daily tips, commentary and insight on market performance.
Take inspiration from our Super 60 and ACE 40 rated investment lists, or get a helping hand with our Quick-start Funds.
Our Quick-start Funds are an easy way to start investing in your JISA. Six low-cost funds have been specially selected by experts, and many experienced investors rely on them too.
Each fund carries a different level of risk, and you will need to consider the level of risk you are comfortable with. As a very general rule, investors tend to choose higher risk when investing over longer periods.
Remember that these risk levels are just a guide, and risk exists in every investment.
Here are the shares, funds, investment trusts and ETFs that are trending our JISA customers (most held in order of GBP value, as at 28 February 2026).
Starting your child on their investing journey early means you can watch their money grow with them. Investing with your children isn’t just about building wealth, its about building financial confidence for life.
See what our Funds & Investment Education Editor Kyle Caldwell has to say about investing in a JISA long term.
The ii JISA gives you a range of options to suit all investors.
Looking to save for a child’s future? Learn all about Junior ISAs and how they work.