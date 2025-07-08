Press releases

Retired women could run out of money 10 years earlier than men
24 July 2025 - 11:25
Women could run out of money after just seven years in retirement, compared to 17 years for men, according to new analysis from interactive investor.
Government presses ahead with plans to bring pensions into IHT net
22 July 2025 - 12:41
Despite alternative solutions being put forward, interactive investor comments on a ‘hugely disappointing update’.
Scrapping stamp duty could help Reeves regain ground lost at Mansion House
16 July 2025 - 08:56
interactive investor’s chief executive says government must ditch stamp duty on UK shares after chancellor backs away from bolder reforms in Mansion House speech.
Cash ISA U-turn: interactive investor comments
11 July 2025 - 12:14
Chancellor Rachel Reeves appears to have backtracked on plans to reduce the cash ISA limit.
Some tax thresholds have stayed frozen since the 1980s
7 July 2025 - 11:45
New research from interactive investor reveals which thresholds have been frozen for the longest.
More people are paying higher tax – but there are ways to take back control
27 June 2025 - 11:43
The latest figures from HMRC show that millions more people are now expected to fall into higher-rate tax bands, a jump of nearly two-fifths compared to 2022-23.
‘ISA reform won’t work without scrapping duty on stocks and shares’
25 June 2025 - 15:33
interactive investor CEO calls on the government to make stocks and shares exempt from stamp duty as part of ISA reform plans.
Bank of England holds UK interest rates at 4.25%
19 June 2025 - 12:03
Path to lower rates appears to contain more twists and turns than previously anticipated amid Trump tariffs uncertainty.
Inflation: Bank of England likely to hold interest rates
18 June 2025 - 07:53
May inflation effectively holds steady once ONS correction to April CPI is factored in.
Salary sacrifice for parents: new ii calculations illustrate perks
16 June 2025 - 10:27
£3,800 income boost today or £20,000 split between pension top-up and childcare benefits.
The impact of the ‘singles tax’ on retirement planning
9 June 2025 - 13:42
interactive investor examines how singletons can bridge the gap.
Retiring abroad? Frozen state pension could cost you £70,000
4 June 2025 - 10:28
UK pensioners living abroad miss out on £26,000 in state pension payments over 15 years due to frozen payments, new interactive investor calculations show.
Savers out by £320,000 on sum needed for ‘comfortable retirement’
3 June 2025 - 12:27
New interactive investor research reveals mismatch with figures suggested by the PLSA Retirement Living Standards.
Most-bought investments: May 2025
2 June 2025 - 16:04
Investors on the lookout for opportunities as market volatility continues.
83% of UK savers in dark over pension fees
2 June 2025 - 09:25
Most UK savers have no idea what they’re paying in fees when it comes to their retirement pots, reveals new interactive investor research.
How are retail investors investing their SIPPs?
29 May 2025 - 14:36
interactive investor’s latest SIPP Index reveals passive funds prove popular in both accumulation and drawdown, and investors favour money market funds ahead of tariff announcements and market volatility.
Ofgem cuts energy price cap
23 May 2025 - 07:14
Step in the right direction following fresh wave of rising costs and critical moment for households to reassess their options.
UK inflation jumps to 3.5%
21 May 2025 - 07:52
Larger than expected hike cast doubts on speed of rate cuts as full impact of tariff war is yet to be felt.
How Gen X can manage competing financial goals
20 May 2025 - 13:57
Managing competing goals in your 40s and 50s isn’t easy, but with the right steps, it’s absolutely possible to get on track.
IHT is increasingly a tax for all, not just the wealthy
19 May 2025 - 14:18
‘Double whammy’ of inheritance tax changes means low earners in their mid-40s face IHT liability of £170,000, calculations show.
Start of tax year snapshot: most-bought ISA investments in April 2025
13 May 2025 - 10:36
Record Bed & ISA transactions in April and ISA millionaires are at it again with 28% already maxing out their new allowance.
Our money and our mental well-being
12 May 2025 - 14:02
Money worries thrive in silence, but it’s not about changing your entire financial life overnight. Start small, and try one new action at a time, suggests Camilla Esmund.
The interactive investor (ii) index: Q1 2025
12 May 2025 - 10:18
interactive investor customers continue their strong track record of performance ahead of tariff announcements and market volatility.
UK interest rates cut to 4.25%
8 May 2025 - 12:04
Predictable decision reflects pragmatic approach amid global economic uncertainties – with significant implications for UK households.
Life’s biggest moments are worth investing in – literally
7 May 2025 - 09:42
Camilla Esmund, senior manager at interactive investor – the UK’s second largest investment platform for private investors – outlines tips for building financial confidence and feeling empowered to invest.
IHT: regular gifting could cut your bill by up to £37,000
6 May 2025 - 14:32
With pensions due to become subject to IHT from April 2027, interactive investor calculations reveal how regular gifting could save your family thousands in tax.
Most-bought investments: April 2025
2 May 2025 - 12.49
Market volatility prompts investors to look for more safety, with money market funds and gold dominating.
What 100 days of Trump 2.0 has meant for investors
29 April 2025 - 12.02
interactive investor recorded four of its busiest days for trading volumes during the period amid tariff-driven market volatility.
How to perform an investment MOT amid market volatility
28 April 2025 - 10.02
interactive investor’s Myron Jobson outlines six top tips.
ii comments on DWP plan to consolidate small pension pots
24 April 2025 - 10.52
Understanding and engaging with your pension is crucial to avoid sleepwalking into an unsatisfactory retirement, writes Myron Jobson.
Give your finances a tax-centric spring clean
23 April 2025 - 14:01
interactive investor calculates the benefits of maximising ISA and pension contributions – including salary sacrifice.
UK inflation falls to 2.6%
16 April 2025 - 08:05
‘Calm before the storm’ as triple threat of headwinds could prolong return to normal inflation, writes Myron Jobson.
ii to acquire D2C customer book from Jarvis Investment Management Ltd
15 April 2025 - 15:19
Jarvis Investment Management Limited acts as an execution-only broker for retail clients in the UK through a range of dealing accounts under several brands.
3 pension tweaks could add up to £243,200 to pot for average earners
10 April 2025 - 15:33
interactive investor releases new calculations as state pension increases.
The logic of early bird ISA investing amid Trump tariff volatility
9 April 2025 - 12:17
Being an ISA early bird could help your journey to becoming an ISA millionaire – despite current market volatility as Trump’s tariffs take effect, writes Myron Jobson.
How have investors reacted to Trump tariffs and market turmoil?
8 April 2025 - 15:26
interactive investor records its busiest-ever day for trading volumes, with investors buying more than selling.
10 years of pension freedoms: SIPP drawdown trends and choices
3 April 2025 - 11:17
interactive investor examines trends among its customer base.
Most-bought investment: March 2025
2 April 2025 - 10:18
Bargain hunting and riding momentum: interactive investor outlines the month’s most-bought investments on the platform.
Tariffs: how to shield your portfolio from uncertainty and fund picks
31 March 2025 - 14:56
interactive investor explains how investors have reacted to the US president’s levies.
Missing maternity payments could create £12,554 hole in pensions
28 March 2025 - 10:40
interactive investor releases new calculations ahead of Mother’s Day.
Stealth tax blow to workers - and how to beat it
27 March 2025 - 11:41
Fiscal drag tax hit to swell as the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts higher inflation with tax threshold freeze still in place, new interactive investor calculations show.
UK inflation falls to 2.8%
26 March 2025 - 08:24
Fall in inflation offers scant relief for the chancellor as the real litmus test for inflation will take place in the coming months.
Is loyalty hitting you in the wallet?
25 March 2025 - 11:29
interactive investor research reveals that one in five investors won’t leave their investment platform due to loyalty to their current provider, even if it is costing them more.
Income tax burden could rise by £3,612 if thresholds frozen to 2030
24 March 2025 - 16:19
Amid Spring Statement rumours, new interactive investor analysis suggests that taxpayers could pay thousands of pounds more in income tax if the freeze on tax thresholds is extended by another two years.
How compounding could double your money over 25 years
21 March 2025 - 09:34
It’s all about empowering new investors and encouraging discussions about money during this Global Money Week.
Bank of England keeps interest rates at 4.5%
20 March 2025 - 12:05
It’s a hold for now, but a string of disappointing economic data could force the UK central bank’s hand.
Spring Statement: how to safeguard your wealth ahead of the fiscal event
18 March 2025 - 10:06
Myron Jobson examines what savers and investors should expect.
The ‘real terms’ ISA millionaires
13 March 2025 - 10:23
An investor in their mid-20s may need over £2 million to match today’s £1 million at retirement because of inflation, interactive investor calculations show.
12 million risk losing tax breaks over tax year end confusion
11 March 2025 - 13:31
interactive investor research reveals millions of adults risk losing out on key tax-saving opportunities.
ISA ideas: ii experts share top picks for growth, income, and more
11 March 2025 - 10:10
Investment experts at interactive investor share their top ISA picks across different investment styles, including sustainable options.
Budget changes forces ISA customers to Bed & ISA earlier
7 March 2025 - 09:50
The traditional pre-tax year end year rush to shift assets into ISAs came earlier than usual.
How and where do ii ISA millionaires invest?
6 March 2025 - 11:05
interactive investor is number one home for ISA millionaires, with 1,607 accounts.
Most-bought investments February 2025
3 March 2025 - 16:36
Investors are going for gold in their portfolios, and bargain hunters propel John Wood Group to the top.
Consolidating ISAs could save £6,396 in fees over five years
3 March 2025 - 15:34
interactive investor calculations show that investors could save thousands by consolidating multiple ISA accounts.
Time for investors to ‘dare to compare’, says ii
27 February 2025 - 09:13
interactive investor sheds light on the lack of comparison culture in the UK investment market and launches new comparison tools for ISA and SIPP.
UK inflation rises to 3%
19 February 2025 - 09:00
As inflation races away from the UK’s 2% target, interactive investor’s Craig Rickman considers what it means for the chances of a March interest rate cut.
The interactive investor (ii) index: Q4 2024
18 February 2025 - 11:16
Seismic shift in private investors’ portfolios delivers strong performance over a five-year investment cycle amid a turbulent backdrop.
Pensions and IHT: 54% of UK adults to adjust plans before 2027 changes
17 February 2025 - 13:46
New interactive investor poll sheds light on plans to adjust their retirement or estate planning before impending changes.
Nine things you need to know before the end of the tax year
13 February 2025 - 09:58
interactive investor’s Myron Jobson shares his checklist of money hacks to help you make the most of your tax allowances before the end of the tax year.
Single parents facing wealth and pension crisis
12 February 2025 - 10:40
New interactive investor analysis finds average household wealth totals just £900.
Gender pension gap hits 46% for women in midlife, and 45% for younger women
11 February 2025 - 14:36
New calculations from interactive investor shed light on the need for greater pension engagement.
Turning Tax Year End into ‘Tax Year Zen’
10 February 2025 - 10:25
interactive investor launches campaign after finding that stress is getting in the way of the UK’s saving and investing.
Bank of England cuts interest rates to 4.5%
6 February 2025 - 12:03
The focus on breathing new life into a sluggish economy prevails.
‘Saba 7’ AGMs prove investors will stand up and be counted
5 February 2025 - 16:18
interactive investor shares engagement data for investment trust votes.
What are the tax benefits of saying ‘I do’?
5 February 2025 - 10:27
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, interactive investor explores love and taxes.
Most-bought investments: January 2025
4 February 2025 - 12:39
Momentum continues for US stocks, and technology still proves popular.
153,000 estates face new or extra IHT liability between 2027-30
3 February 2025 - 11:06
interactive investor Freedom of Information (FOI) request reveals figures resulting from changes announced in the Autumn Budget.
ii launches three-day fee-free trading offer on US shares
28 January 2025 - 13:56
interactive investor launches offer as US earnings season ramps up.
Higher-rate taxpayers could be missing out on £97,000 in pension wealth
24 January 2025 - 11:36
New interactive investor research reveals the cost of not claiming additional tax relief via self-assessment.
Pension over-taxation: major breakthrough
22 January 2025 - 16:09
HMRC pledges to improve how tax code information is used after pensioners reclaim £50 million in the past three months.
The best ways to kick Blue Monday misery
20 January 2025 - 09:41
interactive investor’s Myron Jobson says January is the perfect time to give your finances a boost with his top tips.
What Trump 2.0 means for investments – and funds that could benefit
16 January 2025 - 15:29
interactive investor explores what Donald Trump's return to the White House could mean for retail investors.
UK inflation unexpectedly falls to 2.5%
15 January 2025 - 08:20
Respite for government after tumultuous week for gilts, but many people still grappling with higher prices overall.
Six changes to personal finances in 2025 – and how to manage them
3 January 2025 - 14:34
interactive investor's Myron Jobson explains how to navigate them.
Most-bought investments: December 2024
2 January 2025 - 14:34
US stocks remain firmly in demand for UK investors, and a money market fund takes the top spot.
Spouses could lose up to £665K by excluding pensions in divorce
2 January 2025 - 12:35
New interactive investor calculations published on the eve of ‘Divorce Day’ 2025.
