Eight ways that investment trusts have an edge over funds

How to take full advantage of the benefits of investment trusts.

2) Take care with large premiums Buying investment trust shares at a large premium can damage your wealth, as those who were sucked into this summer's enthusiasm for Lindsell Train (LSE:LTI) can attest. The trust's impressive record and hopes that its large stake in its management company would continue to prove exceptionally rewarding drove its shares to a premium of 100% and a July high of £2,000 a share before they subsided to their current level of £1,350 and a still-demanding premium of 27%. Trusts must offer something genuinely rich and rare to justify double-digit premiums. This might be the case with idiosyncratic life sciences specialist Sycona, currently trading at a premium of around 20% against a peak of more than 50% earlier this year, but if it disappoints, the fall will be painful. With most equity-oriented trusts, it is advisable to avoid paying premiums of more than 5%, no matter how well they are performing, as most will boost their NAVs by issuing new shares at a low single-digit premium when this is the case. Rule of thumb: you may have to pay a premium for income-focused trusts. 3) Keep an eye out for gearing The ability to gear (borrow money) is beneficial for investment trusts as long as the returns on the investments the gearing finances are higher than the costs of borrowing. This is easier to achieve if borrowings are low-cost, which is why many trusts have taken out long-term gearing while interest rates have been low, in some cases using at least part of their borrowings to repay older, more expensive debt. But even low-cost gearing can exacerbate a trust's problems in a falling market. Many income-oriented investment trusts use gearing to enhance yields. They do this by using the income generated from the portfolio's underlying assets to boost their revenue while charging most of the costs of the gearing to capital. Murray International (LSE:MYI) 4.7% yield, for example, is bolstered by its 11% gearing. All its borrowed funds are currently invested in emerging market fixed-interest securities, interest on which contributed 27% of last year's total income. Meanwhile, 70% of finance costs are charged to capital. Some trusts avoid gearing on the grounds that their asset classes are volatile enough without exacerbating the situation with gearing. JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LSE:JMG) is a case in point, and its fine record demonstrates that avoiding gearing need not be a handicap. Troy Income & Growth (LSE:TIGT) is also reluctant to gear, which is one reason why its yield is relatively low for its sector. Avoiding gearing contributes to Troy's capital preservation philosophy. Rule of thumb: avoid trusts using gearing if you're worried about capital preservation. 4) Specialist trusts promise profitable diversification Specialist trusts can add excitement to a well-diversified portfolio. But stepping off the beaten track can go horribly wrong, as with the CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities (LSE:CAT) and Ranger Direct Lending funds, both of which are being wound up. Timing can be critical to success. Biotech trusts were big winners in the first half of the current decade, whereas technology trusts have taken up the running in the second half. The NAVs of both Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT) and Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT) have almost tripled in the past five years. But over 20 years, a period that includes the boom and bust of the technology bubble at the turn of the century, there have been plenty of peaks and troughs for the trusts' share prices, as the chart shows. Holding your nerve, rather than trying to time the market, has been key. The fortunes of BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM) illustrates the rollercoaster ride that specialists may endure. The trust invests in a globally diversified portfolio of mining companies, and supplements its income from royalties and writing options. Its NAV per share rose from 75p at the end of 1997 to 804p at the end of 2007; it then fell to 331p 12 months later, recovered to 962p by the end of 2010, drifted back down to 212p by the end of 2015 and then rose 80% to 383p in 2016. It is currently a bit lower than that. In contrast, the tiny Golden Prospects Precious Metals trust has seen its NAV per share more than double in the year to date, and the rise in its share price has been even more dramatic. Investment trusts are well-suited to investing in less-liquid assets classes, as investors can't quickly withdraw money if they lose confidence, but must try to find a buyer for their shares. Trusts therefore offer a good way to invest in single-country emerging markets. They are also a far better route into commercial property than open-ended funds, which have to hold a lot of liquidity to fund redemptions and still tend to shut up shop when panic sets in. What's more, investment trusts offer the only way for most investors to access private equity, a highly rewarding sector over the past 30 years. Investment trusts offer exposure to a wide range of illiquid debt and other alternatives to equities, such as infrastructure funds. Henderson Diversified Income (LSE:HDIV) invests in a variety of global fixed- and floating-rate income asset classes and offers a 4.8% yield. Rule of thumb: closed-ended structure suits specialist investment, but you need to take long view. Biotech trust shares soaring in past 10 years

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