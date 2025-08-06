Share Sleuth: what I sold, cut, and bought in record trading day

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Share Sleuth’s Victrex holding lost about 20%, or just over 2% annualised over nearly a decade. I saved the portfolio from greater losses by reducing it in 2022, before most of the damage was done.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The RWS trade was a disaster. It lost 65% of its value in short shrift, an annualised loss of 26%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. All three companies had profitable histories. They were also spending lots of money to support new strategies. Treatt and Victrex invested in new and improved factories and RWS in acquisitions to diversify and improve its machine learning capabilities. Despite the investments, profits have dwindled at all three. The increase in capital invested has also reduced return on capital. I underestimated the time these strategic pivots would take to pay off, and maybe the risks involved. On top of these trades, I had two more to make... Reducing Cohort The first was Cohort (LSE:CHRT), another trade delayed last month. Cohort makes defence technology. It is a longstanding portfolio member, a good business in a fashionable industry. But Cohort’s high share price gave it a price score of -2.3. It is the bottom-ranked share with a score of 5.2, approaching a score I consider to be expensive (5.0). Yet Share Sleuth has a large holding worth 6.7% of its total value. The Decision Engine’s suggested holding size is a fraction of the portfolio’s minimum holding size of 2.5% of its total value. These are all good reasons to reduce or liquidate the portfolio’s holding in Cohort. In addition, Cohort’s directors sold shares worth nearly £10 million in July. Stockwatch: how far can this smoking rally go?

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis I do not normally take much notice of director sales because they may not be motivated by the prospects of the business or the share price at all. I like to make my own decisions. However, concerted selling in large quantities could be telling us the directors also agree the shares are pricey and it is a good time to take money off the table. If I were to follow the Decision Engine’s suggestion to the letter, I would reduce Cohort to a 0.4% holding. A holding of that size is too small to be meaningful. I tend to cut quality companies down to size. That size being the portfolio’s minimum holding size of 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value. # company description score qual price ih% h% 30 Goodwin Casts and machines steel. Processes minerals for casting jewellery, tyres 5.7 8.0 -2.3 1.4% 5.1% 31 Quartix Supplies vehicle tracking systems to small fleets and insurers 5.7 7.5 -1.8 1.3% 4.7% 33 Cohort Manufactures military technology, does research and consultancy 5.2 7.5 -2.3 0.4% 6.7% Notes: score is the sum of quality and price scores, ih% is the ideal holding size (which is based on the score), h% is the actual holding size prior to any trades. So far, Cohort has been a great trade for Share Sleuth. According to ShareScope, it has returned 519%, which is over 15% annualised.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. I decided not to reduce holdings in Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) and Quartix Technologies (LSE:QTX). They were also highly priced, but the holdings were smaller. Had I reduced them by 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, the minimum trade size, they would have been smaller than the minimum holding size. Adding Oxford Instruments These liquidations and reductions released a lot of cash. Since my goal is to keep the Share Sleuth portfolio nearly fully invested in shares, I decided not to wait until next month to start mopping it up. In Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), I had an obvious investment candidate. I scored the share in July. Its score is eight, its rank is sixth and it is under-represented in the portfolio.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After dividends paid during the month from Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LSE:AMS), Anpario (LSE:ANP), Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), and RWS, Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £17,816. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,827. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 17,816 Shares 175,262 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 193,078 544 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 3,950 -12 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 4,271 5 BMY Bloomsbury 845 3,203 4,018 25 BNZL Bunzl 417 9,798 9,341 -5 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 6,279 -64 CHRT Cohort 326 1,118 4,551 307 DWHT Dewhurst 938 6,754 7,434 10 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 4,118 83 GAW Games Workshop 66 4,116 10,778 162 GDWN Goodwin 133 3,112 11,491 269 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 12,723 23 JET2 Jet2 456 250 7,323 2,829 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 12,938 -10 MACF Macfarlane 7,689 10,011 7,658 -24 OXIG Oxford Instruments 505 10,044 9,029 -10 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 6,795 36 QTX Quartix 3,285 7,296 8,837 21 RNWH Renew Holdings 689 4,902 5,684 16 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 6,798 9 SCT Softcat 326 4,992 5,196 4 SOLI Solid State 5,009 6,033 8,390 39 TFW Thorpe (F W) 4,362 9,711 14,569 50 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 3,091 -78 Notes

July 28: Liquidated Treatt, Victrex and RWS. Reduced Cohort. Added to Oxford Instruments

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £193,078 today

£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £97,628 today

Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods

Source: ShareScope, close on 1 Aug 2025 Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

