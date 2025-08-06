Share Sleuth: what I sold, cut, and bought in record trading day
Richard Beddard describes making five trades as a day like no other since the Share Sleuth portfolio was launched nearly 16 years ago.
6th August 2025 08:16
by Richard Beddard from interactive investor
Monday 28 July was a trading day like no other since I started the Share Sleuth portfolio nearly 16 years ago. While I normally restrict myself to one trade, and occasionally two, this time I traded five times.
I had unfinished business with three shares, a runaway success to contend with, and a need to chip away at the portfolio’s growing cash mountain.
Liquidating: Victrex, Treatt and RWS
Let us deal with the unfinished business first. In June, I deleted seven shares from the Decision Engine: those with the lowest-quality scores, amounting to six or less out of nine.
The Decision Engine scores, which guide the size trades in the Share Sleuth portfolio, are the sum of the quality score and a price score. Since the maximum score for price is one, a share that scores six or less for quality can never achieve a score of more than seven.
The number seven is significant because it defines what I consider to be “good value”. Above seven, a share is of sufficient quality and sufficiently cheap to add to the portfolio. A score of between seven and five is fair value.
Since a share with a quality score of six or less cannot achieve a higher score than seven no matter how low the share price goes, technically it is ineligible for new investment.
Three of the shares I deleted were in the Share Sleuth portfolio. They were Victrex (LSE:VCT), Treatt (LSE:TET) and RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS). They were very small holdings and since their scores were too low to justify raising them above the portfolio’s minimum holding size of 2.5% of its total value, I should have liquidated them when I traded in June.
#
company
description
score
qual
price
ih%
h%
-
Treatt
Sources, processes and develops flavours esp. for soft drinks
6.0
1.0
0.0%
0.8%
-
Victrex
Manufactures PEEK, a tough, light and easy to manipulate polymer
6.0
1.0
0.0%
1.1%
-
RWS
Translates documents and localises software and content for businesses
5.5
1.0
0.0%
1.2%
Notes: score is the sum of quality and price scores, ih% is the ideal holding size (which is based on the score), h% is the actual holding size prior to any trades.
I did not trade them, because the portfolio was already awash with cash, and I focused on shares I could add.
Victrex, Treatt, and RWS were such small holdings, their combined value of 3.1% was just over the minimum trade size of 2.5% of the total value of Share Sleuth. Trading all three was a single trade in value terms.
Treatt was the only successful trade of the three. Despite the plunge in its share price since 2022, ShareScope tells me the holding made a near 300% return, which is over 14% annualised.
Success came because I reduced the portfolio’s holding at an auspicious time, just before traders began to lose confidence in Treatt.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Share Sleuth’s Victrex holding lost about 20%, or just over 2% annualised over nearly a decade. I saved the portfolio from greater losses by reducing it in 2022, before most of the damage was done.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
The RWS trade was a disaster. It lost 65% of its value in short shrift, an annualised loss of 26%.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
All three companies had profitable histories. They were also spending lots of money to support new strategies. Treatt and Victrex invested in new and improved factories and RWS in acquisitions to diversify and improve its machine learning capabilities.
Despite the investments, profits have dwindled at all three. The increase in capital invested has also reduced return on capital. I underestimated the time these strategic pivots would take to pay off, and maybe the risks involved.
On top of these trades, I had two more to make...
Reducing Cohort
The first was Cohort (LSE:CHRT), another trade delayed last month. Cohort makes defence technology. It is a longstanding portfolio member, a good business in a fashionable industry.
But Cohort’s high share price gave it a price score of -2.3. It is the bottom-ranked share with a score of 5.2, approaching a score I consider to be expensive (5.0). Yet Share Sleuth has a large holding worth 6.7% of its total value. The Decision Engine’s suggested holding size is a fraction of the portfolio’s minimum holding size of 2.5% of its total value.
These are all good reasons to reduce or liquidate the portfolio’s holding in Cohort. In addition, Cohort’s directors sold shares worth nearly £10 million in July.
I do not normally take much notice of director sales because they may not be motivated by the prospects of the business or the share price at all. I like to make my own decisions.
However, concerted selling in large quantities could be telling us the directors also agree the shares are pricey and it is a good time to take money off the table.
If I were to follow the Decision Engine’s suggestion to the letter, I would reduce Cohort to a 0.4% holding. A holding of that size is too small to be meaningful.
I tend to cut quality companies down to size. That size being the portfolio’s minimum holding size of 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value.
#
company
description
score
qual
price
ih%
h%
30
Goodwin
Casts and machines steel. Processes minerals for casting jewellery, tyres
8.0
-2.3
1.4%
5.1%
31
Quartix
Supplies vehicle tracking systems to small fleets and insurers
7.5
-1.8
1.3%
4.7%
33
Cohort
Manufactures military technology, does research and consultancy
7.5
-2.3
0.4%
6.7%
Notes: score is the sum of quality and price scores, ih% is the ideal holding size (which is based on the score), h% is the actual holding size prior to any trades.
So far, Cohort has been a great trade for Share Sleuth. According to ShareScope, it has returned 519%, which is over 15% annualised.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
I decided not to reduce holdings in Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) and Quartix Technologies (LSE:QTX). They were also highly priced, but the holdings were smaller. Had I reduced them by 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, the minimum trade size, they would have been smaller than the minimum holding size.
Adding Oxford Instruments
These liquidations and reductions released a lot of cash. Since my goal is to keep the Share Sleuth portfolio nearly fully invested in shares, I decided not to wait until next month to start mopping it up.
In Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), I had an obvious investment candidate. I scored the share in July. Its score is eight, its rank is sixth and it is under-represented in the portfolio.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
#
company
description
score
qual
price
ih%
h%
4
Focusrite
Designs recording equipment, loudspeakers, and instruments for musicians
7.0
1.0
6.0%
1.6%
6
Oxford Instruments
Manufactures scientific equipment
7.0
1.0
6.0%
2.3%
11
Hollywood Bowl
Operates tenpin bowling and indoor crazy golf centres
7.5
0.3
5.7%
0.0%
12
Anpario
Manufactures natural animal feed additives
7.0
0.8
5.6%
2.2%
Notes: Score is the sum of quality and price scores, ih% is the ideal holding size (which is based on the score), h% is the actual holding size prior to any trades.
I considered Focusrite (LSE:TUNE), which had the same score, and Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), which would be a new holding. Since I scored those companies, though, I have tweaked my methodology and I have less confidence in their scores.
The top 10 shares excluded from the table were all close to their ideal holding sizes. They are Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM), Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN), Dewhurst Group (LSE:DWHT), Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF) and Solid State (LSE:SOLI).
Trades
This month there are so many trades, I've put them in a table.
Share
Trade
# shares
price
fees
value
Treatt
Liquidation
763
207.83p
£10.00
£1,574
Victrex
Liquidation
292
715.88p
£10.00
£2,080
RWS
Liquidation
2,790
89p
£10.00
£2,473
Cohort
Reduction
535
£14.94
£10.00
£7,981
Oxford Instruments
Addition
264
£18.81
£34.83
£5,001
Notes: Prices are actual prices quoted by a broker. Fees include £10 broker fee and stamp duty where applicable.
Share Sleuth performance
At the close on 1 August, Share Sleuth was worth £193,078, 544% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009.
The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £97,628, an increase of 225%.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
After dividends paid during the month from Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LSE:AMS), Anpario (LSE:ANP), Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), and RWS, Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £17,816.
The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,827.
Share Sleuth
Cost (£)
Value (£)
Return (%)
Cash
17,816
Shares
175,262
Since 9 September 2009
30,000
193,078
544
Companies
Shares
Cost (£)
Value (£)
Return (%)
AMS
Advanced Medical Solutions
1,965
4,503
3,950
-12
ANP
Anpario
1,124
4,057
4,271
5
BMY
Bloomsbury
845
3,203
4,018
25
BNZL
Bunzl
417
9,798
9,341
-5
CHH
Churchill China
1,495
17,228
6,279
-64
CHRT
Cohort
326
1,118
4,551
307
DWHT
Dewhurst
938
6,754
7,434
10
FOUR
4Imprint
116
2,251
4,118
83
GAW
Games Workshop
66
4,116
10,778
162
GDWN
Goodwin
133
3,112
11,491
269
HWDN
Howden Joinery
1,476
10,371
12,723
23
JET2
Jet2
456
250
7,323
2,829
LTHM
James Latham
1,150
14,437
12,938
-10
MACF
Macfarlane
7,689
10,011
7,658
-24
OXIG
Oxford Instruments
505
10,044
9,029
-10
PRV
Porvair
906
4,999
6,795
36
QTX
Quartix
3,285
7,296
8,837
21
RNWH
Renew Holdings
689
4,902
5,684
16
RSW
Renishaw
234
6,227
6,798
9
SCT
Softcat
326
4,992
5,196
4
SOLI
Solid State
5,009
6,033
8,390
39
TFW
Thorpe (F W)
4,362
9,711
14,569
50
TUNE
Focusrite
2,020
14,128
3,091
-78
Notes
July 28: Liquidated Treatt, Victrex and RWS. Reduced Cohort. Added to Oxford Instruments
Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate
Cash earns no interest
Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance
£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £193,078 today
£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £97,628 today
Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods
Source: ShareScope, close on 1 Aug 2025
Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
Richard owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio.
For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s explainer.
Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard
AIM stocks tend to be volatile high-risk/high-reward investments and are intended for people with an appropriate degree of equity trading knowledge and experience.
