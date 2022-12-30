Shares for the future: implementing my philosophy with minimum effort

A week after explaining his investment philosophy, columnist Richard Beddard reveals the final changes to his list of favourite stocks in 2022.

I am writing this article with Yule be Boppin’ playing quietly in the background. It is one of those calm interludes between madcap dashes to far-flung relatives and festive gatherings closer to home.

Taking time out to reflect helps us develop as investors, and now is a good time for reflection because companies and other investors are taking time out too.

Last week, I outlined my investment philosophy: “To invest in people and trust them to make money through thick and thin for everyone.”

This week, I am thinking about efficiency, which means implementing this philosophy with minimum effort. By happy coincidence today is my last article before the end of the month, which is when we publish the output from the Decision Engine.

That output is a list of shares ranked by the scores I give each share. The scores codify my investment process, so the Decision Engine is my principal method of automation, which is one way to be more efficient.

Automation

Standard numbers used by the Decision Engine such as revenue and profit come from SharePad, a software platform for investors that has a custom export capability.

Once a year, soon after each company publishes its annual report, I paste these numbers into a Google spreadsheet, and make adjustments using additional data from the report.

A formula translates the numbers and each company’s current share price into price scores. Other ratios calculated by the spreadsheet, along with my impressions having read the annual report, inform the scores I give the other four criteria: profitability, risks, strategy and fairness.

A summary spreadsheet draws the scores from all the individual sheets, and sorts the list. It also applies simple rules telling me when to trade, which, like the scores, are described in detail in the FAQ linked at the bottom of this page.

Organisation

The research is stored as notes and, for the first time in over 15 years I have changed the software I use to create new notes and store them.

All my notes (barring this month’s) and a bazillion annual reports are stored in a program called Evernote, which for reasons too numerous to detail I have abandoned.

Evernote’s tagline used to be “remember everything” but I have found that as my database has grown to a gargantuan size, the software struggles to complete its mission.

Early this month, I started writing notes and storing annual reports in the repository that stores the Decision Engine spreadsheet and all my articles, which is Google Drive (Other cloud based storage products are available, like Microsoft's OneDrive, which I use as a backup).

Google Drive lacks only one feature I depend on in Evernote: tags. I tag every note with its stock market ticker. Happily tags can be replicated in Drive by typing “xx” in front of the stock market ticker code and appending it to the note.

For example, to find all my Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) notes I just need to search Drive for xxTUNE.

Simplification

Because my technical skills are pretty average, most of my efficiency gains come from simplification rather than automation and organisation.

Using five criteria to score a share is a simplification, and so too is my focus on just six numbers to judge a company’s performance.

Three are profitability measures: Return on Capital, Return on Sales (aka profit margin), and Return on Total Invested Capital, a version of Return on Capital that includes the cost of acquisitions.

The others are Cash conversion (the percentage of profit earned in cash), net financial obligations (i.e. total borrowings including operating lease obligations and pension fund deficits, less cash), and finally the share count.

I like my return measures to be 10% or more, cash conversion to be above 75%, net financial obligations to be less than 50% and the share count to be flat, or coming down year after year, though I make exceptions.

If a company’s financials do not conform to these levels or they are deteriorating, I will examine the numbers carefully and attempt to establish whether we are witnessing a temporary blip, or something more worrying.

While the financials are benign, I do not feel the need to scrutinise every inch of the accounts, which frees up a lot of time to learn more about the aspects of business that really interest me: strategy and culture.

This is the essence of investing, which is also the essence of business: finding where we can add the most value, and devoting most of our attention to that activity.

Notes and addenda

Responding to my profile of Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO), a regular correspondent forwarded an email from a friend of his who runs a motor dealership. My correspondent had forwarded his friend the article for comment. His reply included this sentence: “Have to use them unfortunately as they have a complete monopoly, charge us a fortune, just increased prices by 15% for no benefit at all...”

There is good news and bad news in these words. They support the contention that Auto Trader pretty much is the UK online marketplace for second-hand cars, but also raise the possibility (albeit from a sample of one dealership) that the company could abuse its monopoly power.

I believe Auto Trader is still innovating, and therefore adding value to the platform as it charges more, but pricing is something we need to keep an eye on because alienating customers is not sustainable.

To make room for Auto Trader in the Decision Engine, I dropped Volex (LSE:VLX), a manufacturer of power cord and electrical and electronic components and subsystems.

Hotel Chocolat (LSE:HOTC) has published its annual report. The cauterisation of its international expansion strategy and very large adjustments to the accounts have shaken my confidence in the profit figure and management. That does not mean Hotel Chocolat is a bad trade, the share price has fallen a long way, but it is a speculative one.

I have reduced its risk, strategy, and fairness scores to reflect my uncertainty, pending a full re-scoring.

Also in the queue of companies to score again are Treatt (LSE:TET), Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) and dotDigital (LSE:DOTD), because they too have published annual reports.

Since the last update, I have scored Auto Trader and re-scored Softcat (LSE:SCT). All these shares are probably good long-term investments, but I am most confident about the ones near the top of the list:

Scores and stats: Richard Beddard. Data: SharePad and annual reports

Shares marked with an asterisk* are more speculative. They score less than 5 out of 6 for profitability, risks and strategy

Click on a share's name to see a breakdown of the score (scores may have changed due to movements in share price)

