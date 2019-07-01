The 1890s guide to bond investing 

This style reflects the needs of our clients.



When we select bonds for funds we manage, we do so with an imaginary, typical investor in mind. We call her Margaret. She is 78 and lives in Bournemouth. We understand that she wants solid, dependable income prospects, not equity-type risk from her bond fund.



Clients, in our view, do not want to be unsettled or stressed by the bond allocation in their portfolios. We leave that to other asset classes with the prospect of greater return in exchange for greater risk. Ideally, the bond allocation should provide diversification against risk assets, and a focus on more reliable income generation can be useful in turbulent times.



This approach is neatly summarised in the book:



“Never expect to make money by a great coup; moderate risks and moderate profits from time to time are the only solid basis of permanent success. Great risks unsettle the judgment and usually end in disaster”.



What we find most gratifying is when we see that this style of investing is influencing our allocated investment bank salespeople. They quote back to us that “this bond would suit Margaret”. In the book this is referred to as the considered behaviour of “the old race of merchants” who would “lay down certain principles of the conduct of their affairs, from which they would not deviate; when any unsuitable business was proposed, they at once replied that it was not in their line; it saved waste of time in considering the proposal… and saved them from many a loss”.



I have chosen a few choice quotes from the book to reflect on:



“Recurring troublemakers & government bond investing in Europe”



Northern Europe – “Securities of good Continental Governments, such as Germany, Prussia, Holland and Scandinavia are too dear as a rule.”



“France, Austria, Hungary and Italy, are honest, but they add to their debts year by year.”



Southern Europe – “The government securities of the South of Europe, Spain, Portugal, and Greece are dangerous as permanent investments; from time to time they have compromised their creditors in the past, and will do so again.”



The relevance of these statements is obvious given the experience of Europe in recent years. But it continues to amaze us that some investors exhibit little perspective during ‘hot’ markets, where demand heavily outstrips supply and can lead to investors overpaying.

A classic case was the almost farcical Argentinian 100-year bond issued in 2018, which saw ludicrously strong demand at the time of its issue, but then the reality of Argentina's troubled economy and politics set in and the bond is trading at 67 cents on the dollar. (Source: Bloomberg, Argentina 7 1/8 06/28/2117. Correct at 1 May 2019)

“Corporate bond investing”



“No investments are more dangerous for a lady than new banks and new insurance companies.”



“New banks at home or abroad are often started by second class people, and must be carefully avoided. Established and solid business firms do not readily change their bankers, so that many of the clients of a new bank are third or fourth rate firms; for some years usually bad debts are made, and the management has to buy its experience at a heavy, and sometimes ruinous cost.”



This point is not lost on anyone who might have invested in bonds from Metro Bank, a UK challenger bank that was launched a few years ago. The bond highlighted below is trading well below its issue price.