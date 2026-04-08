Share Sleuth: why I ignored this trading nudge

Scoring Goodwin last week aroused lots of conflicting emotions. I didn’t write about them, because I was trying to be dispassionate. I was evaluating the business and ignoring, as best I could, the fact that the share price had fallen 50%. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts I didn’t want other traders’ radical reappraisal of Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) influencing me because I realised that months earlier, when the share price had melted upwards, irrational exuberance probably had swayed my analysis. Share Sleuth had a relatively small holding in Goodwin before the plunge (it’s even smaller now!) because I had persistently liquidated shares on the way up.

“b” indicates the addition of shares to the portfolio, “s” indicates a reduction in the holding. Share Sleuth has consistently maintained a Goodwin holding since 2014. In hindsight, the last two reductions look smart. I recognised that Goodwin’s share price had risen higher than the level that could reasonably be justified by what the company had actually achieved. In one respect that’s untrue. The Decision Engine is not designed to suggest trades that work out in the short term. If these decisions were smart, then the reduction in August 2025 was stupid because the share price rocketed for the rest of the year. In another respect, it is only partly deserving of credit. The Decision Engine’s price score indicated the shares were very pricey, which reduced Goodwin’s score and the holdings’ ideal size. I liquidated shares because Goodwin had got too big for its score. I might have liquidated more, though, had I scored the business more critically in November 2025. Abetted by very bold statements from management and the rocketing share price, I let my enthusiasm for Goodwin colour my judgement. I jacked up Goodwin’s quality score, ignoring risks that were either obvious (novel products as yet untested in the market might not flourish) or that I had previously penalised. The company was firing on all of its many cylinders, but risks do not just disappear because a company is doing well. Stockwatch: I’m backing this share’s rebound from historic low

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Shares for the future: a FTSE 100 firm whose qualities will prevail Goodwin is a conglomerate, to stretch the car engine analogy it’s at least a V8, and I’d assumed it would continue firing on all of them. Historically, that has not been true, and neither should I expect it to be for a capital-intensive business operating in unpredictable markets. I don’t want the fact that the chart makes me look perspicacious to cover up errors of judgement. I separate research (scoring) from making decisions (trading) so that I can be dispassionate. The lesson of my latest escapade in investing is that I don’t always achieve that mindset. The lesson is relevant because the Decision Engine has suggested I reduce Share Sleuth’s holding in another business that it’s easy to assume can do no wrong. Reductions: Games Workshop On Tuesday 31 March, Share Sleuth’s cash balance was £3,199, well shy of my minimum trade size of 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value (£4,759 on the day). The only “sell” offered to me by the Decision Engine was Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), and it was marginal. The Decision Engine encourages me to reduce a holding when its size (ss%) is more than 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value greater than the ideal holding size (ih%), as determined by the share’s score. In other words, the Decision Engine nudges me to reduce a holding down to its ideal size, but only if it will be a meaningful trade of at least the minimum trade size. I don’t want to be trading in increments of pounds or hundreds of pounds because I would be trading every day. company description score ih% ss% ih%-% Last trade 24 Games Workshop Designs, makes and distributes Warhammer. Licenses IP 6.8 3.6% 6.2% -2.6% 18/02/25 Click on Games Workshop’s score to see how I scored it With a score of 6.8, 24th-ranked Games Workshop accounted for 6.2% of the Share Sleuth portfolio, 2.6% of the portfolio’s value more than its ideal holding size of 3.6%. Because I haven’t re-scored Games Workshop recently, this nudge came about because of the relative performance of Games Workshop’s share price to the rest of the portfolio.

“b” indicates the addition of shares to the portfolio, “s” indicates a reduction in the holding. Share Sleuth has consistently maintained a Games Workshop holding since 2009. Games Workshop’s share price has been relatively flat so far this year (barely visible on the scale of the chart, which shows Share Sleuth’s entire holding period). Since an AI related sell-off in February and war in the Persian Gulf in March, the portfolio is well down. The decision was marginal, so there was no hurry to take it. Potential additions: Hollywood Bowl, Porvair The table shows the top nine shares in the Decision Engine. With additions, the ideal holding size (ih%) must be 2.5% (or more) greater than the actual holding size (ih%). Only two shares qualify, Hollywood BowlHollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) and Porvair (LSE:PRV) (I have frozen trading in Softcat (LSE:SCT) while I reconsider its score). I would not add shares in Hollywood Bowl, the ten-pin bowling centre operator, even if it was the only candidate. It was too soon. I last added the shares in February, and I like to wait until I re-score a share before trading it again. That can take up to a year. Porvair is a candidate for investment, though. I re-scored it in February, and liked what I saw. company description score ih% ss% ih%-% Last trade 1 FW Thorpe Makes lighting systems for commercial, industrial and public settings 10.0 9.9% 7.8% 2.1% 04/11/25 2 Hollywood Bowl Operates tenpin bowling centres 8.7 7.4% 4.9% 2.5% 26/02/26 3 James Latham Distributes imported panel products, timber, and laminates 8.5 7.0% 5.8% 1.2% 30/08/24 4 Softcat Sells software and hardware to businesses and public sector 8.4 6.7% 4.2% 2.5% 20/11/25 5 Porvair Manufactures filters and laboratory equipment 8.3 6.6% 3.4% 3.2% 29/04/21 6 Renew Maintains and improves road, rail, water, and energy infrastructure 8.2 6.3% 5.8% 0.5% 18/02/25 7 Bunzl Distributes essential everyday items consumed by organisations 8.0 6.1% 4.8% 1.2% 11/06/25 8 Jet2 Flies people to holiday locations, often on package tours 8.0 6.0% 4.8% 1.2% 25/09/25 9 Solid State Manufactures electronic systems and distributes components 8.0 5.9% 3.8% 2.2% 21/01/25 Click on a share’s score to see how I scored it It’s almost exactly five years since I added Porvair shares to the portfolio:

“b” indicates the addition of shares to the portfolio. Share Sleuth’s holding in Porvair has never been reduced. Trade: bottled This time, I slept on the decision, which proved decisive. Share prices are volatile at the moment and on 1 April the Decision Engine was no longer recommending I sell Games Workshop. A marginal sell (2.6% of the portfolio’s total value more than its ideal holding size, had become a marginal hold (2.4% more than the ih%). There is nothing precise about the Decision Engine’s nudges, it is just a guide. Had I really wanted to trade Games Workshop at the minimum trade size, I could have. Unlike Goodwin, the Games Workshop trade is a marginal decision, and not the result of a short-term spike in the share price. As a long-term investor, I don’t like trading unless I feel compelled to and with a major war going on, there’s only so much emotion I can deal with! I think it is best to keep calm and carry on. Share Sleuth performance At the close on 2 April, Share Sleuth was worth £197,147, 557% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £112,067, an increase of 274%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After dividends paid during the month from Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW), Games Workshop, Renishaw (LSE:RSW) and Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £3,510.05. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,929. Share Sleuth, 02 Apr 2026 Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash (2% of portfolio) 3,510 Current holdings (24 shares) 193,639 Total, and performance since 9 September 2009 30,000 197,149 557 Benchmark: FTSE All-Share index tracker (acc) 30,000 112,067 274 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 3,910 -13 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 5,170 27 BMY Bloomsbury 1,882 8,354 10,765 29 BNZL Bunzl 417 9,798 9,399 -4 BOWL Hollywood Bowl 4,002 10,348 9,825 -5 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 4,336 -75 CHRT Cohort 836 6,315 10,918 73 FAN Volution 830 5,151 4,856 -6 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 4,089 82 GAW Games Workshop 66 4,116 11,649 183 GDWN Goodwin 36 871 4,392 404 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 11,793 14 JET2 Jet2 822 5,211 9,338 79 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 11,098 -23 MACF Macfarlane 7,689 10,011 5,090 -49 OXIG Oxford Instruments 505 10,044 12,625 26 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 6,414 28 QTX Quartix 1,618 3,988 3,608 -10 RNWH Renew Holdings 1,310 9,804 11,659 19 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 8,436 35 SCT Softcat 675 9,995 8,370 -16 SOLI Solid State 5,009 6,033 6,937 15 TFW Thorpe (F W) 6,153 14,861 15,629 5 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 3,333 -76 Notes

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

Objective: To beat the index tracking fund handsomely over five year periods

Source: ShareScope. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns all of the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. For more on the Decision Engine and Share Sleuth, please see Richard’s explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.