Welcome to ii

A warm welcome to TrinityBridge customers joining ii. We're here to make your transfer simple, with clear, guided support at every step.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
We’re pleased to offer TrinityBridge customers an exclusive opportunity to continue their financial journey with ii.
Open a new ii account, or transfer into your existing one, and receive £100 towards your trading fees plus 12 months with no account fees.
To take advantage of this offer, simply start your transfer from TrinityBridge Limited to ii by 1 May 2026. Terms apply.
Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.
Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.
We have been helping investors for 30 years, and we’re now the UK’s number one flat-fee investment platform, with assets under administration at £85 billion and over 500,000 customers.
For a simple, flat monthly fee we provide a secure home for your pensions, ISAs and investments. We offer one of the widest ranges of investment options including shares, funds, trusts and ETFs.
We also bring you impartial, expert insights from our award-winning financial journalists, highly engaged community of investors and daily newsletters.
If eligible for the exclusive TrinityBridge offer, account fees will not be payable for your first 12 months.
Invest in your dream retirement with our four-time Which? Recommended Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). It’s pension peace of mind from just £5.99 a month.
Invest in the markets you want from £3.99 a trade. Access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.
Put your child’s future on the front foot. Give their savings a JISA jump-start and invest up to £9,000 a year, with all the tax-efficient savings you’d expect from an ISA.
Pool your resources and invest together. Make the most of your Capital Gains Tax allowances and diversify your portfolios.
Hold your cash savings in one place and pick the best deal. Find better interest rates, then seamlessly move to another deal at the end of your offer period.
If you're new to ii, you’ll first need to open an account.
Choose from our Stocks & Shares ISA, Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) or Trading Account.
You can start your transfer while opening an account. Or, you can log in and transfer at any time.
If you're an existing customer with ii, login to your account to start the transfer process. To transfer in, go to 'Portfolio', click 'Transfers' and then 'Transfer in'.
For SIPP contributions, you'll need to download and complete our SIPP contribution form and return this to us. You can find instructions on how to complete this form in our FAQs.
Once you’ve got cash in your account and chosen your investments, you’re ready to invest. If you want to invest every month, remember you can do this with our free regular investing service.
If you have any questions about our products, you can call our Customer Relationship Team on 0345 034 2446 between 8am-4.30pm, Monday to Friday.
“I wanted the confidence to know there was someone on the end of the phone. If I am struggling, I can pick up that phone and my query is dealt with straight away.”
We’re proud to help Helen become a more confident investor. Hear why she and others are joining over 500,000 investors taking greater control of their financial future with ii.
Rest assured, the security of your cash and investments is our highest priority. As an FCA-authorised and regulated platform, we have a robust range of systems and controls in place to protect your assets.
Your cash and investments are also protected up to certain limits by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). More details on this can be found in our security hub.
And when it comes to managing your account, our website and app use the latest technology to keep you and your money safe.
Join over 190,000 customers who already use our top-rated mobile app. View all your accounts in one convenient place that you can use wherever, whenever.
You can also join our social trading platform – ii Community – for free and connect with like-minded investors.
If you don’t already have an account with ii, open one that suits your investing needs to start your transfer.
Opening an account should only take 10 minutes. You can start your transfer while opening an account. Or, you can log in and transfer at any time. You can complete the transfer process below easily online.
If you're an existing ii customer, go to 'Portfolio' > 'Transfers' > 'Transfer in'.
Rest easy while we work with your current provider to complete your transfer. Your dedicated ii case handler will keep you updated along the way.
Before you start your transfer, there are a few things to think about first. We’ve made this checklist for you to make sure you’ve considered everything you need to before you switch:
If you want to trade while your transfer is in progress, contact your current provider to find out if they can do that for you. Don’t forget to keep both them and us updated on any changes to your investments.
If you’re ever unsure about the transfer process, we recommend seeking advice from an independent financial adviser.
ISA transfers typically take up to 4 weeks for cash transfers, and up to 6 weeks when moving across investments.
Transferring your pension as a cash payment to the ii SIPP usually takes 2 to 6 weeks to complete. Transferring in existing investments can take longer - typically 8 to 12 weeks.
Please note these timescales are a guide. Your transfer time can depend on your portfolio and how quickly your current provider works with us. During busier periods, your transfer may take longer.
If you’re transferring a defined benefit pension, a Small Self-Administered Scheme (SSAS) pension or an overseas pension scheme, the process can take even longer.
Regardless of what you transfer to ii, you’ll always have a case handler to keep you up to date with any progress.
To claim as a new ii customer, open an ii SIPP, ii Stocks and Shares ISA or an ii Individual Trading Account and initiate a transfer of your assets from TrinityBridge Limited on or before 1st May 2026.
To claim as an existing ii customer, initiate a transfer of your assets from TrinityBridge Limited to your existing ii SIPP, ii Stocks and Shares ISA or an ii Individual Trading Account on or before 1st May 2026.
There is no minimum transfer value to qualify for this offer. £100 Trading Credits will be applied to your ii account within 10 working days of the transfer being initiated. Please read the full terms for this exclusive transfer offer.
If you're eligible for the exclusive TrinityBridge offer, you won't pay an account fee for 12 months.
After 12 months, your monthly fee covers your access to the ii investment platform and services. The price plans available to you depend on:
Download our full list of charges
When you buy or sell an investment, you’ll pay a one-off trading fee. This cost is separate to your monthly fee.
You’ll be able to minimise your trading fees with our free regular investing service.
Other charges, including foreign exchange (FX) fees, may apply. For UK and US trades over £100,000, and other international share trades over £25,000, please see our other trading fees.
ii offers one of the widest choices of international investments on the market, with access to 17 global exchanges:
* phone orders only
As well as direct access to the above exchanges, we also offer Japanese, Indian and Chinese shares in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). This means those international shares are available via US stock exchanges.
If your employer contributes to your TrinityBridge SIPP, you can continue this with ii. We make it easy for employers to make contributions into a SIPP through one-off and/or regular payments. If you want to pay into your SIPP this way, you'll first need to ask your employer if they're able to arrange this.
Protecting your account is something we take very seriously. Data is encrypted to the same level as our online service, so you can be confident your personal information is safe. Our face recognition or fingerprint login add an extra layer of security when using the app.