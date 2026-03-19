FTSE 100 winners and losers as index slumps nearly 3%

Ten stocks in the FTSE 100 index have now lost a fifth or more of their value since the start of the Middle East conflict, while HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) and Barclays (LSE:BARC) are among those down by 16%.

The selling pressure intensified today after the targeting of the region’s energy infrastructure caused a fresh spike in oil and gas prices and left the FTSE 100 index down by almost 3%.

About 40 constituents of the FTSE 100 fell by 3% or more in today’s session, with Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) now 11% cheaper than when the war started after its latest 5.7% reverse to 1,184p.

Other high-profile losses amid the darker economic outlook included Aviva (LSE:AV.), which today fell 4.2% to 621.4p, and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) following a 4.4% drop to its lowest level since November at 92.3p.

BP (LSE:BP.) led an early afternoon risers board of just two stocks, which also included Centrica (LSE:CNA), after the oil giant bolstered its balance sheet with the sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany.

The agreement means BP is now targeting cost savings of $7.5 billion (£5.6 billion) by 2027, which together with the upward direction of oil and gas prices today helped shares lift 2.5% to 570.4p.

The backdrop of the conflict has accelerated the recent recovery of BP shares, which are up by 20% since 27 February to trade at a multi-year high.

Shell (LSE:SHEL) is up by 12% over the same period after today falling by 25.5p to 3,436p as traders reacted to last night’s damage of its Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar.

Thirteen FTSE 100 stocks are higher than when the war started, including Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO), BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Admiral Group (LSE:ADM) and Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE). They also include quality compounder Diploma (LSE:DPLM) following yesterday’s big upgrade to profit guidance.

Biggest FTSE 100 risers since Iran war began

Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

At the wrong end of the FTSE 100, miner Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) continues to give up some of the gold and silver price-fuelled rally that lifted its shares as high as 4,472p at the end of January.

It has now lost about 29% of its value as the worst-performing stock in the FTSE 100 since the start of the conflict, which includes today’s 9% fall to 3,024p.

Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV) has also fallen by about 24% over the past three weeks, which reflects the downward trajectory of the gold price to $4,625 an ounce from January’s record $5,400.

The retreat and an even sharper decline for silver comes as the elevated outlook for US interest rates more than outweighs the traditional safe-haven appeal of precious metals.

Softer physical demand has also left the copper price at a three month-low, including a 3% fall in today’s session. That has weighed on Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL), where declines since the start of the war now exceed 23%.

The list of stocks down by a fifth or more also includes Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), the oil and gas-focused engineering firm Weir Group (LSE:WEIR) and the product testing and inspection business Intertek Group (LSE:ITRK).

Low-cost airline easyJet (LSE:EZJ) has dropped 24% ahead of its relegation from the FTSE 100, while ongoing disruption to flight schedules and the outlook for much higher jet fuel costs means International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) is down by just under 20%. The pair fell by around 4% today.

The latest setback for the housebuilding sector after lenders pulled deals and hiked mortgage rates means that Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) shares have fallen by 24%.

It is a similar outcome for Persimmon (LSE:PSN), which having risen 50% between September and February’s peak of 1,552p is back where it was in October following today’s fall of 5% to 1,142p.

Biggest FTSE 100 fallers since Iran war began

Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Meanwhile, stagflation fears have punctured the post-results optimism of stocks in the banking sector. Barclays, which last month unveiled a three-year plan to return at least £15 billion via dividends and buybacks, fell 5% in today’s session to trade back where it was in the autumn.

HSBC, which stood at a record high of 1,410p in February, is trading below where it started the year after a decline of 4% to 1,163.4p in today’s session.

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) today traded at 532.6p, which is where the lender stood in October. It fell 8.2% in today’s session after the lender’s shares and those of Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO), Beazley (LSE:BEZ), M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) and Pearson (LSE:PSON) were marked ex-dividend.