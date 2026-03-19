FTSE 100 winners and losers as index slumps nearly 3%
There have been some significant movements in the blue-chip index following further escalation of the Middle East conflict. City writer Graeme Evans names there here.
19th March 2026 14:00
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
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Ten stocks in the FTSE 100 index have now lost a fifth or more of their value since the start of the Middle East conflict, while HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) and Barclays (LSE:BARC) are among those down by 16%.
The selling pressure intensified today after the targeting of the region’s energy infrastructure caused a fresh spike in oil and gas prices and left the FTSE 100 index down by almost 3%.
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About 40 constituents of the FTSE 100 fell by 3% or more in today’s session, with Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) now 11% cheaper than when the war started after its latest 5.7% reverse to 1,184p.
Other high-profile losses amid the darker economic outlook included Aviva (LSE:AV.), which today fell 4.2% to 621.4p, and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) following a 4.4% drop to its lowest level since November at 92.3p.
BP (LSE:BP.) led an early afternoon risers board of just two stocks, which also included Centrica (LSE:CNA), after the oil giant bolstered its balance sheet with the sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany.
The agreement means BP is now targeting cost savings of $7.5 billion (£5.6 billion) by 2027, which together with the upward direction of oil and gas prices today helped shares lift 2.5% to 570.4p.
The backdrop of the conflict has accelerated the recent recovery of BP shares, which are up by 20% since 27 February to trade at a multi-year high.
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Shell (LSE:SHEL) is up by 12% over the same period after today falling by 25.5p to 3,436p as traders reacted to last night’s damage of its Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar.
Thirteen FTSE 100 stocks are higher than when the war started, including Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO), BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Admiral Group (LSE:ADM) and Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE). They also include quality compounder Diploma (LSE:DPLM) following yesterday’s big upgrade to profit guidance.
Biggest FTSE 100 risers since Iran war began
% change
Name
Price
Today
Since Iran war began
Past month
2026
Forward yield
Forward PE
569.6p
2.5
19.3
18.9
31.6
4.6
15.0
3430.25p
-0.9
11.6
16.5
25.2
3.3
13.3
3261p
-1.1
10.0
15.2
2.7
5.3
14.1
2272.5p
-2.5
7.6
5.1
32.6
1.7
28.2
211p
0.1
6.0
13.5
24.4
3.0
16.0
474.4p
-1.9
4.0
2.6
6.0
2.0
22.4
362.8p
-3.3
4.0
3.4
2.1
1.4
27.3
5850p
-1.3
3.1
4.0
10.5
1.1
29.6
2257p
-1.6
2.9
6.6
8.7
3.3
12.9
831.2p
-0.7
1.1
3.1
-23.3
2.8
16.8
Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
At the wrong end of the FTSE 100, miner Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) continues to give up some of the gold and silver price-fuelled rally that lifted its shares as high as 4,472p at the end of January.
It has now lost about 29% of its value as the worst-performing stock in the FTSE 100 since the start of the conflict, which includes today’s 9% fall to 3,024p.
Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV) has also fallen by about 24% over the past three weeks, which reflects the downward trajectory of the gold price to $4,625 an ounce from January’s record $5,400.
The retreat and an even sharper decline for silver comes as the elevated outlook for US interest rates more than outweighs the traditional safe-haven appeal of precious metals.
Softer physical demand has also left the copper price at a three month-low, including a 3% fall in today’s session. That has weighed on Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL), where declines since the start of the war now exceed 23%.
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The list of stocks down by a fifth or more also includes Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), the oil and gas-focused engineering firm Weir Group (LSE:WEIR) and the product testing and inspection business Intertek Group (LSE:ITRK).
Low-cost airline easyJet (LSE:EZJ) has dropped 24% ahead of its relegation from the FTSE 100, while ongoing disruption to flight schedules and the outlook for much higher jet fuel costs means International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) is down by just under 20%. The pair fell by around 4% today.
The latest setback for the housebuilding sector after lenders pulled deals and hiked mortgage rates means that Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) shares have fallen by 24%.
It is a similar outcome for Persimmon (LSE:PSN), which having risen 50% between September and February’s peak of 1,552p is back where it was in October following today’s fall of 5% to 1,142p.
Biggest FTSE 100 fallers since Iran war began
% change
Name
Price
Today
Since Iran war began
Past month
2026
Forward yield
Forward PE
3024p
-9.0
-28.7
-21.8
-9.3
4.1
12.3
272.6p
-5.3
-25.3
-27.7
-28.5
5.2
10.1
3192p
-8.0
-25.2
-17.6
-2.7
1.6
26.0
351.5p
-4.3
-24.2
-26.1
-31.2
3.7
5.6
3578p
-2.5
-24.2
-20.3
-22.7
4.7
13.8
1142.5p
-5.0
-24.1
-25.4
-15.9
5.4
11.6
4031p
-8.5
-23.8
-14.5
4.1
4.3
8.1
2851p
-8.0
-23.0
-20.3
-7.6
2.8
25.0
2746p
-6.0
-22.0
-20.6
-3.5
1.6
21.7
5213p
-2.2
-19.9
-19.3
-13.1
4.1
15.3
Source: ShareScope. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Meanwhile, stagflation fears have punctured the post-results optimism of stocks in the banking sector. Barclays, which last month unveiled a three-year plan to return at least £15 billion via dividends and buybacks, fell 5% in today’s session to trade back where it was in the autumn.
HSBC, which stood at a record high of 1,410p in February, is trading below where it started the year after a decline of 4% to 1,163.4p in today’s session.
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NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) today traded at 532.6p, which is where the lender stood in October. It fell 8.2% in today’s session after the lender’s shares and those of Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO), Beazley (LSE:BEZ), M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) and Pearson (LSE:PSON) were marked ex-dividend.
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