Share Sleuth: the three firms I’ve been buying

I entered September determined to reduce Share Sleuth's cash pile, which requires me to re-score shares that predate the changes I made to the system in spring. Adding more Renew In September I re-scored Renew, an engineering company that maintains and improves infrastructure such as railways, roads, water mains, and nuclear facilities. Before the re-evaluation, it was the highest-ranking Decision Engine share that was also under-represented in the portfolio. Afterwards, its score was unchanged. Although the company was about to end its financial year and probably issue a full-year trading update in October, I decided to add more Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) shares to the portfolio on Friday 19 September. Not one to gamble on whether companies do better or worse than expected, I was happy to go with my assessment of the company's long-term prospects. In the short term, I was lucky, the company said it has a record order book, and my trade looks prescient.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. To recap, each share has an ideal holding size determined by its score. Renew’s score of 7.9 meant its ideal holding size was 5.8% of the total value of the portfolio. The actual holding size was 2.8%, a difference of 3% of the portfolio’s total value. I added 621 shares in Renew at a fraction under 788p per share, the share price to buy quoted by a broker. The total cost including £10 in lieu of portfolio fees was £4,902.55, equivalent then to about 2.5% of the total value of Share Sleuth, which is my minimum trade size. Jet2 While I was re-evaluating Renew, package holiday company and leisure airline Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2)’s share price continued its summer slump. A falling share price reduces the value of the portfolio’s holding and improves the share’s score because, other things being equal, the shares are cheaper. Since the ideal holding size increases with the score, the gap between the smaller actual size and the larger ideal size widened beyond 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value, and Jet2 became available to trade. There was no need to re-evaluate Jet2, I had scored it a few weeks earlier. I decided to add shares even though the leisure airline, along with other package holiday providers, has warned that cash-strapped holidaymakers are booking later. In addition, a greater but still small proportion of customers are buying flights on their own, rather than package holidays, which is less profitable. Insider: something fishy about this director deal

Once again, I hope the long-term advantages of Jet2 will make the share a worthwhile holding through short-term turbulence. I added 366 shares at £13.53 a share. The total cost including £10 in lieu of fees was £4,961.14, also about 2.5% of the total value of the portfolio. Jet2 has been one of Share Sleuth's outstanding investments, but I haven't added to the holding since it joined the portfolio weeks after I started it in 2009. I have twice taken profits, also a long time ago.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Hollywood Bowl Unlike Jet2, Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) and I have had an on-off relationship. I added the shares to the portfolio at the start of the pandemic in 2020, held them through it, and then ejected them in 2023. Now, having reaffirmed the share’s score, I’ve added it again at much the same price as the earlier transactions.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Some of the things that worried me about Hollywood Bowl in 2023, have been acknowledged in the score I give it now. I have, however, looked past presentational issues in the 2023 annual report that irked me then. On Thursday 25 September, I added 1,972 shares in Hollywood Bowl. The price was 250p and the total cost including £10 in lieu of broker fees and just under £25 in lieu of stamp duty was £4,970. Quartix Quartix was the bottom share in the Decision Engine table, when I re-scored it in September. Long story short, I like the company’s low-cost vehicle tracking system and the business appears to be back on track now its founder and major shareholder has returned. But a high share price and not knowing how the company will be managed if Andy Walters decides to retire again, blunts the investment case. Also on Thursday 25 September, I reduced the portfolio’s holding from 3,285 shares to 1,667 shares, enough to take it down to my minimum holding size of 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value. The share price was 304p, which after deducting £10 in lieu of fees netted the portfolio £5,059.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After dividends paid during the month from 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR), Cohort (LSE:CHRT), Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), Goodwin (LSE:GDWN), Quartix and Solid State (LSE:SOLI), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £21,335. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £5,086. Share Sleuth, 05 Oct 2025 Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash (10% of portfolio) 21,335 Current holdings (23 shares) 182,114 Total, and performance since 9 September 2009 30,000 203,449 578 Benchmark: FTSE All-Share index tracker (acc) 30,000 102,587 242 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 4,343 -4 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 5,620 39 BMY Bloomsbury 845 3,203 4,250 33 BNZL Bunzl 417 9,798 10,383 6 BOWL Hollywood Bowl 1,972 4,971 4,999 1 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 5,905 -66 CHRT Cohort 326 1,118 4,544 306 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 3,874 72 GAW Games Workshop 66 4,116 9,471 130 GDWN Goodwin 81 1,959 11,948 510 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 12,376 19 JET2 Jet2 822 5,211 11,820 127 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 12,190 -16 MACF Macfarlane 7,689 10,011 6,997 -30 OXIG Oxford Instruments 505 10,044 10,151 1 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 6,686 34 QTX Quartix 1,618 3,988 4,611 16 RNWH Renew Holdings 1,310 9,804 12,052 23 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 8,705 40 SCT Softcat 326 4,992 5,086 2 SOLI Solid State 5,009 6,033 8,766 45 TFW Thorpe (F W) 4,362 9,711 13,195 36 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 4,141 -71 Notes

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

Objective: To beat the index-tracking fund handsomely over five-year periods

Source: ShareScope. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

