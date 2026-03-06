Shares for the future: lessons from a famous tech company

Although it is unusual for me to write a book review, bear with me - the Decision Engine table follows.

There are so many reasons to read The Curious Case of Mike Lynch: The Improbable Life of a Tech Billionaire it is difficult to know where to start.

Mike Lynch was the co-founder and chief executive of Autonomy, one of Britain’s most famous technology companies and one of its most infamous. It is a rags to riches tale, a David against Goliath story, and a corporate and legal thriller with a bizarre twist at the end. If, like me and Mike Lynch, you came of age in the 1980s, grew up with Tomorrow’s World and the Sinclair Spectrum, and live in Cambridge, it is a trip down memory lane, and many of the locations are just around the corner.

Mostly, though, I got into this book by Katie Prescott, The Times’ technology business editor, for the accounting, particularly the accounting of software companies. This is a complex subject and there may be lessons from history now Autonomy’s accounting has been scrutinised by various courts.

Autonomy was born in 1996. Among the early red flags was a tank of cannibalistic piranhas at the centre of the company’s logo in reception. The company had grown out of Lynch’s first venture, Cambridge Neurodynamics.

Cambridge Neurodynamics employees would assure suppliers their questions about payment would be dealt with by the company’s unresponsive finance director Frank Bridges. “His elusiveness wasn’t that surprising. Lynch never paid anyone until they threatened to close his account, which was a way of maintaining cash flow. Also, Mr Bridges did not exist.”

There was also the suspicion that Cambridge Neurodynamics had stolen source code, or at least ideas that may have ended up in its Dynamic Reasoning Engine. The DRE was the technology Cambridge Neurodynamics spun out as Autonomy. It was a search engine that could index data, categorise information, and link to it.

Mike Lynch comes across as a man for whom the ends justified the means. He bullied staff and made claims only loosely related to the truth to customers.

The proximate reason for the company’s undoing though, was the financial shenanigans required to meet quarterly estimates, revenue and profit forecasts made by analysts for investors. When companies fail to meet estimates, their share prices fall. Autonomy went to extraordinary lengths to make sure that did not happen.

One theory is that Autonomy needed to keep its share price high so it could buy other companies with shares, which it would upgrade with its technology. But it was difficult to know whether the company was growing because of its superior software, or it was just buying customers. “One thing was certain – each new company in its stable made Autonomy’s accounts that much harder to decipher.”

One tactic the company used was to buy hardware, which it would sell on to customers at a loss. The sales, though unprofitable, helped Autonomy meet revenue targets. Autonomy did everything it could to hide the source of the revenue.

It also accounted for hardware sales in a “fishy” way, as marketing costs. This meant that the cost of the hardware did not come out of gross profit, which would normally include the cost of buying the hardware, but operating profit. Gross profit margins, an important metric for analysts, were inflated.

Hardware sales peaked in Autonomy’s third-quarter results in 2009 when revenue was elevated 20%. The company’s auditor was uncomfortable, but after handwringing and a few glasses of wine, found an obfuscating form of words. Much later, Deloitte was fined for its audits. Its Cambridge office had subjugated itself to its biggest customer, the regulator deemed. The board’s Audit Committee asked questions but also caved.

You may wonder how Autonomy handled ballooning sales and marketing costs, which were depressing operating profit. Lynch said they were associated with a “whizzy” new product, “The Structured Probability Engine”. The product was so novel, the company said, it might be some time before it generated a return.

This was fiction. Autonomy had developed a product, or feature, with this name, but a tiny fraction of the increase in costs had been spent on marketing.