How to keep costs down when investing

With actively managed funds - those run by professional investors - there are no guarantees the chosen investments will add value by outperforming the wider stock market, for example a UK fund beating the FTSE 100 or FTSE All Share index. Such funds typically have a yearly fee of 0.75% to 1%.

Passive funds, which come in two forms - index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) - aim to replicate the performance of an entire index. Some of these strategies cost less than 0.1%, but typically charge less than 0.25%.

Given there’s a fee, the passive fund will, in the majority of cases, underperform the stock market, but only very slightly. There is the occasional quirk when a passive fund outperforms – as some partially rather than fully replicate a stock market.

That gap doesn’t seem much - 0.5% if we compare the top end of the price range for passive funds of 0.25% versus the low-cost end for active funds of 0.75%. However, the difference eats into your returns more than you think if the active fund fails to outperform the market and by extension an index fund or ETF.

For example, £50,000 invested over 25 years and growing at 5% a year would be worth almost £18,000 more with an annual fee of 0.25% rather than 0.75%.

Based on the same 5% return over 25 years, a passive fund with a fee of 0.1% with the same returns as an active fund charging 1%, would leave investors over £32,000 better off.